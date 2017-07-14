pSivida: Spec Biotech With Major Buy Signals

Investments, especially biotech investments, can be very complicated. Investors are inundated with statistical data about the drug trials, efficacy potential, and likelihoods of FDA approval. Investors also need to weight the possibilities of future drug revenue vs. the need for equity dilution. As you can see, biotech investments have an entire laundry list of difficult questions to answer. This is one reason why it is very useful to see how institutional investors and insiders are treating a biotech. I use the following list whenever I consider an investment in a biotech company:

Are insiders buying shares? In the case of pSivida is lower than the CEO's buying price, it is an indicator of an undervalued stock. pSivida ( PSDV ) ( OTC:PSIZF ) there is one open market buy. The CEO, Nancy Lurker bought 56,700 shares on June 14, 2017 at an average price of $1.76 per share. Since the CEO is typically the person with the best grasp of what is in store for the company, an open market buy is a bullish signal. Now that the stock price of Are institutional investors initiating buys or increasing their positions? According to NASDAQ 13F filings, pSivida has 20.07% institutional ownership. Of these institutions, 19 increased their holdings, 15 decreased their holdings, and 11 held the same position. There were 5 new positions established and 9 sold out positions. Overall, this indicator looks bearish, especially since the decreased or sold positions were much larger than the purchases. Although it is impossible to know why a fund might sell a security, there is only one reason why a fund will buy one; they believe the stock is going to increase in value. Institutional buying is particularly noteworthy since they have professional analysts who understand the sector and they dig into the corporate reports. Is the company actively maintaining costs? Some biotech executives act like it is still Wild West times. They issue stock, spend freely, and repeat the cycle. pSivida's CEO, was the CEO of PDI which was the 2nd largest CSO in the United States until sold to Publicis. pSivida has an extra advantage since Nancy Lurker, pSivida product they are selling. Furthermore, pSivida is showing that management knows when it is better to team with a stronger partner. Alimera is a natural partner for the Durasert uveitis product. They are also using Contract Sales Organizations (CSOs) to enhance their sales instead of employing in-house sales representatives. CSOs hire reps that are dedicated to the pSivida, on the other hand, is using methods to minimize costs while still reaping the benefits of their products. One plan they have is to significantly increase the number of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. Instead of trying to do it all alone, Are research firms recommending the stock? On May 30th, HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating with a price target of $8.00 per share. The same day, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage and also gave a price target of $8.00. On June 14th, FBR & Co reiterated their buy rating. Overall, five research firms have a buy rating on pSivida with an average price target well above current market prices. Can the company suddenly issue massive amounts of stock? All companies need funds to survive. What investors need to watch out for is management that issues stock certificates like a printing press. Registrations of stock should be controlled and fortunately for pSivida is also registered on the Australian stock exchange it needs to abide by rules that limit additional shares without shareholder approval. Quoting Nancy Lurker , "… we're filing a proxy today for a special meeting of shareholders to fulfill an Australian stock exchange requirement to get shareholder approval to allow us to sell up to an additional 15% of our shares. Approval would enable us to maximize our options as we seek the resources required to execute our strategies in 2018." This is beneficial to current stockholders. pSivida investors they have an extra level of protection. Since

pSivida is a speculative stock but one that has major buy signals at this time. Insider and institutional buying is present and at price levels higher than current market prices. Research firms have aggressive price targets on pSivida and management is taking a conservative approach to their marketing in order to keep expenses under control. These features help investors to lower risk and increase potential gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSDV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.