Too Much Bearishness

I've just gotten home after a month in Colombia with my family. As far as markets go, it appears I didn't miss much. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) traded in a mere 2% range for the entire month. Barring a short-lived sell-off in tech stocks, pretty much nothing notable occurred. Summer trading is known for being slow, and 2017 isn't shaping up to be an exception.

As I've often said in this column, stocks don't tend to nosedive out of the blue. A market that is making new highs generally continues moving upward gradually until something major comes along to disrupt the trajectory. The trend is your friend became a popular trading adage for a reason.

It generally takes a month or more of choppy prices after a new market high before a real correction can get going. So when you see new record levels (the Dow Jones hit one Thursday, and the S&P is only a few points away), you should put away bearish thinking for at least a few weeks.

And yet, steadily rising prices tend to bring out the skeptics and top-callers. Despite it being the center of the summer lull, and there being nothing of note going on with corporate earnings or geopolitics to rock the boat, numerous people seem to think the market is in a dangerous zone here. Consider the top of Seeking Alpha's website Thursday, as the market was surging higher once again:





I don't have any comments on the specific articles I highlighted - I just reference them to show the general mood. Seeking Alpha's trending articles are in large part determined by how many readers are clicking on something at any given time. Thus, out of all the articles on the site, investors are gravitating toward heavily-bearish slanted ones as the market rallies in a quiet trading period.

Barring some sort of black swan, the odds of the US market crashing over the next month are virtually nil. In quiet trending bull markets, there is little reason to fret about sudden market plunges; it is largely a waste of time, and can be detrimental to your investing results if it causes you to sell out of stocks too soon or start betting on the short side.

Let's look at some historical market tops - you'll see the punishing declines never come right after the market peak. 1987 - market peaks in August, trades flat to back up into September, doesn't crash until late October:

2000: While tech stocks rolled over pretty quickly, the market as a whole topped in March, and proceeded to trade sideways all the way until September before really starting to dive. You had numerous good selling opportunities well after the market peaked in March.

2007-08: The market "flash crashed" in February, causing me to dump almost all my stocks thinking the market had (finally) peaked. Ultimately, despite the housing market already being in full-on collapse, the market wouldn't top until October of that year, and you had good chances to sell until January of 2008 - as late as April 2008, the market was only down 10% from peak levels. Even when the biggest financial wreck since the 1930s was clearly on the way, the market took ages to rollover:

Don't Worry Too Much About Market Timing

At some point, the current bull market will end, and we'll get a sharp downturn in stocks. That's an inevitable fact. However, many investors risk hurting their returns by sitting in cash for far too long.

Consider January of 2016. I wrote at the time: The Bottom Is In - Now What? when the market hit 1,812 and then reversed sharply.

The market would retest the low in February, but from that point on, the market has been almost straight-up. Look back now, and you'll see that article had over 200 comments, many of which suggesting that the market was about to crash and burn as stocks were still too expensive.

Presumably these folks that thought the market was overpriced at 1,800 certainly think it is silly expensive at 2,450. And they may be right. I've been saying for years that the US market is overvalued on an earnings basis - but that doesn't stop me from investing entirely. The opportunity cost of not owning stocks is high, call it 6%/year annualized (return of stocks minus return of cash).

To give a tangible example, the market would now have to drop 25% just to get back to where we were last January. And over that time, the market has also paid a dividend yield in excess of the return on risk-free cash as well. Bears will eventually be right, but even a 20% decline hardly rewards someone who has been sitting in cash for years now. It'd take a major economic problem to break the January 2016 lows, and people dreaming of seeing 2012 prices again are likely to be disappointed.

None of this is to say we should be complacent. But the crash-callers are likely to be early again - and being early costs most people a lot of money. Retail investors are quite negative on the market's outlook:

Put it all together, and you've got overly skittish investors amidst a steady continuation of the bull market during quiet summer trading. The market is likely to continue higher, or at worst go sideways, for at least the next few weeks. Don't get yourself all preoccupied with crash warnings - or worse yet - spend heavily on hedges or downside bets such as volatility.

