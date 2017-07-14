Mitel is a Value Play in Unified Communications

About the Company

Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL) is a technology company that belongs to the industry of communication services. It’s a global provider of cloud and on-premise communication and collaboration services. Primary services of the company include IP based telephony and Unified Communication as a Service, or UCaaS. The company - with its 2,500+ channel partners - supports more than 60 million users in more than 100 countries. Mitel Networks Corporation was founded in 2001 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

Product Insights

Mitel’s offers MiCollab UC suite as a general unified communications solution across its product platform.

Telephony, or call management, platforms of the company include MiVoice Business and MiVoice MX-ONE, targeting mid-sized to very large corporations. Video support is integrated with the UC suite and MiVoice telephony.

The company also offers contact center support that can scale up to 15,000 agents for the enterprise version.

Mitel is also involved in the provision of UCaaS, which combines unified communication suite, telephony and contact center.

Revenue Insights

The company primary generates its revenue through selling unified communication and collaboration, or UCC, services. Mitel charges a fixed fee for its on-premise solution with recurring revenues originating from maintenance of on-premise hardware and software.

Cloud services, however, follow a recurring fee model as the customer pay a per-month fixed fee. Therefore, revenue classified as cloud is recurring and has a less risk of sharp volatility.

First Quarter 2017, 10-Q Mitel Networks

The company generates around 60% of its revenue from product sales. Product sales primarily include enterprise customers that prefer on-premise or private deployment of unified services. Cloud segment include cloud based UCC services ranging from voice to collaboration. Cloud revenue witnessed a 9% year-over-year growth during the first quarter of 2017. Note that no single customer accounted for more than 10% of the company’s revenue during year ended 2016 indicating a less concentrated customer base.

2016, 10-K Mitel Networks

However, it should be noted that Mitel generates all of its revenue from UCC, as the company sold its mobile unit, which was involved in the provision of software-based network solutions for mobile carriers. All in all, the company is now focused on unified communications and is exposed to the respective growth in the industry. Let’s take a look at industry prospects.

Industry Prospects

Unified Communication, or UC, products are used by individuals for personal communication while corporations use UC to foster collaboration across work groups. There are more or less five key subsets of unified communications including Telephony, Conferencing, Messaging, IM and interface clients. As Mitel focuses on IP telephony and UCaaS, we will try to focus on the growth prospects in these areas.

Hosted IP telephony market and UCaaS market is witnessing growth as cloud culture is becoming a norm. Transparency Market Research notes that increasing demand of unified communications is one of the key factors driving the enterprise telephony market; VoIP is also expected to increase the adoption of enterprise telephony. According to a forecast by Zion Research, VoIP market that includes IP telephone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2014-2021.

However, the market is shifting away from the on-premise to cloud solutions. Frost & Sullivan forecasts the hosted IP telephony to increase from 8% of total business users in 2015 to 29% by 2022.

Global market Insights also expect a bullish trend in hosted unified communication market and forecast the UC market to reach $96 billion by 2023. The report also predicts that the global UCaaS market will grow at 16.4 per cent CAGR from 2016 to 2023.

Source: Global Market Insights

A report from Markets&Markets projects the enterprise collaboration market to reach $49.51 billion by 2021, translating into a CAGR of 13.2% during 2016-2021.

Source: Markets&Markets

Source: Research and Market

IP PBX market, a primary market for Mitel, is also expected to witness growth in coming years. The market will reach $59 billion, witnessing a CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period.

To review, UCC is on the rise amid adoption of hosted IP and UCaaS services. High-single/low-teen growth is in the cards for the industry. IP PBX is also set to witness growth.

However, the key point to note here is that corporations are moving from an on-premise to a cloud based deployment. This can seriously hurt companies that won’t change their business model accordingly. About the enterprise UC market Gartner notes that:

“The market is mature and overall growth has slowed. As a result, vendors that do not perform well will experience negative growth and revenue losses, leading them to exit the market. The stakes for enterprise decision makers are also high, due to the significant cost, visibility and business impact of their choices.”

Mitel offers solutions ranging from on-premise to cloud. Cloud solutions of the company are witnessing adoption. Therefore, the company is well placed to execute its transition from on-premise to cloud and benefit from the growth prospects of the industry. Our thesis of Mitel follows below:

Thesis

Investor Presentation, March 2017

Market is transitioning towards cloud; Mitel is acting accordingly.

As identified in industry analysis, cloud is where the growth lies in unified communications. Therefore, accepting change is the key to grow going forward. Mitel is exactly doing that. The company isn’t stuck with its on-premise solutions only. It’s embracing the change and beefing up its cloud offerings. The company has a complete UCaaS portfolio. Note that Gartner placed Mitel as a visionary in its UCaaS magic quadrant. Not only this, Mitel is a leading provider of enterprise communication services with around 3 million cloud customers; The company added 1 million cloud customers in 2016 alone. Frost and Sullivan noted that Mitel is one of the successful hosted IP telephony and UCaaS provider in North America.

All in all, the fears regarding Mitel’s exposure to on-premise UC are over done. That’s one of the reason the stock is in the value territory. Once the market comprehends Mitel’s transition towards cloud, the stock will move towards its fair value.

Integration and cost saving are key competitive advantages

Mitel offers integrated unified communication service leading to cost savings for customers. Attractive pricing is one of the key advantages of the company. Further, cost effective migration to cloud also makes Mitel an attractive proposition for clients that want to move to cloud. Frost&Sullivan noted that Mitel offers cost-effective migration between on-premise and cloud solutions based on a single software stream.

Diverse portfolio of solutions and modular nature of its solutions is another competitive advantage for Mitel that adds to cost savings. Modularity allows businesses to choose the features or services they need at a given time without having to pay for the whole package. This creates value for businesses, and a competitive advantage for Mitel.

Industry watchers have a positive view on Mitel

Gartner has following to say about the company’s UC services.

“The Mitel MiCollab, MiVoice, MiTeam, MiContact Center and MiCloud solutions provide a mature and comprehensive software suite. They are based on a common software architecture and a consistent user experience that can be distributed or centralized in a data center.”

Frost & Sullivan also praised Mitel’s IP telephony and UCaaS product line in a recent award report. The research firm noted that a decent vision and execution along with differentiated capabilities allowed Mitel to grow at above average industry rates and capture market share.

Source: Decision Support Matrix, 2016 Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan

Note that Mitel is featured in all of the Gartner’s five Magic Quadrants for business communications. It’s also named a leader by Gartner in three Magic Quadrants including unified communications, unified communications for mid size enterprises, and magic quadrant for corporate telephony.

IDC also recognizes Mitel a borderline leader based on capabilities and strategies. Note that only blue-chips like Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO) were included as leaders in IDC marketscape. Being a borderline leader, despite limited resources, speaks a lot about Mitel's corporate character.

Source: IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified Communications and Collaboration Vendor Assessment

It can be seen that industry watchers including Gartner, IDC and Frost & Sullivan have a positive view of Mitel’s products, strategy and ability to execute.

We must add that capabilities and ability to execute will increase going forward as the company recently acquired relevant assets from Toshiba. Toshiba is also named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant and IDC's marketscape for unified communication. Addition of Toshiba will increase Mitel’s ability to execute, which will send it further up the Magic Quadrant and marketscape going forward.

As vendor guides are an important reference point, improvement in ranks can affect sales and market share of Mitel Networks.

Valuation also reveals upside

Although unified communication industry is set to witness growth. Almost zero growth is assumed for Mitel to drive a base case valuation. Industry growth is assumed to be offset by the cannibalization of revenue from an on-premise to cloud transition. Further, the company generates more than 50% of its revenue from on-premise solution, which is declining. This decline will also offset the growth achieved through cloud adoption. Therefore, a growth rate of 1% in assumed in perpetuity. Note that this won’t hold true if Mitel manages to shift its revenue base quickly towards clouds. Investors should look out for revenue share in future. Anyhow, the valuation follows below.

Assumptions:

1% growth in perpetuity.

Cost of equity is expected to grow in line with earnings

CAPM is used to calculate the cost of equity.

Analyst consensus EPS for 2017 and 2018 is used as a proxy for valuation purpose.

Based on a 1% perpetual growth, valuation reveals a price target of $8.6 translating into an upside of more than 20%. We believe the upside is asymmetric as growth is expected in cloud and, also, Mitel has strong offerings in enterprise unified communication. The cheap price of Mitel is also validated by the fact the company is trading at 8.7 times forward earnings while communication equipment industry is trading at a PE of~19

Some Slides from the Analyst Day

Final Thoughts

Mitel is exposed to the growth of unified communications including hosted IP and UCaaS. The company is demonstrating a shift towards cloud and is not sitting idle. Competitive advantages like product integration, modular deployment and attractive pricing enabled through cost saving tactics will allow the company to penetrate the cloud UC market. Industry watchers also hold a positive opinion about Mitel’s products.

We believe that Mitel will be able to successfully transition towards cloud, and it will benefit from the growth of cloud unified communications. The reason is simple. The company offers differentiated products. Therefore, customer will stick to Mitel as long as the company offers cloud solutions. We believe that analysts are under-weighting the growth prospects and ignoring the strength of Mitel’s products. Nonetheless, valuation based on analysts’ growth forecast reveal upside. In our view, the stock will go much higher as the company continues its transition towards cloud.

Thesis Risk

If the company fails to transition to cloud, it will be stuck with enterprise unified communication market (on-premise), which is declining. Investors should follow the revenue share developments closely; Consistent stagnation in cloud growth will be a signal to divest. Note that currently Mitel is witnessing growth in cloud.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This publication is for informational purpose only and reflects the opinion of Focus Equity’s analysts. This opinion doesn’t constitute a professional investment advice. Our senior technology analyst compiled this research piece. Focus Equity is a team of analysts that strives to provide investment ideas to the U.S. equity investors