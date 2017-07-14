Oil And Gas Companies With Excellent Fundamentals And Good Dividend Yields To Add To Your Portfolio, Part 1 - Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas generated a 4.35% dividend yield with a 58% payout ratio, and it has been steadily paying dividends for more than 12 years.

In the last three years, our first company, Técnicas Reunidas, has had 68% revenue growth, while most companies in the sector plummeted due to the oil crisis.

This list of investment ideas will be divided into several articles, this one being the first.

Uncertainty and concern surrounding the oil and gas sector are huge. Ongoing oil production via low-cost methods such as fracking and shale oil, OPEC's inefficient policies, and the recent arrival of electric vehicles have caused oil (both Brent and WTI) to accumulate a total 57% decline in three years (more than 13% this year).

Against this background many investors decide to just take their money elsewhere, assuming that they are leaving behind an industry full of companies with tiny margins and unsustainable debt, with no room to reward shareholders, and sooner or later doomed to disappear. And that's often correct, but if we spend a little time researching which of these companies stand out from the rest, we can find some good investment ideas.

I have prepared a list of quality companies with good fundamentals that could become part of a portfolio of investors who look beyond the sector's wild short-term volatility. This list will be divided into several articles, as I would like to develop each of the ideas individually and discuss them with everyone.

I have selected the following four minimum requirements which these companies must comply with in order to be added to the list:

Long- and short-term debt/EBITDA < 4

Cash flow from operations > capex (maintenance) in the last year

Dividend > 3%

Payout ratio < 100%

In such a depressed sector, with low multiples and an inevitable adjustment in oil prices in the near future, a scenario is being created that will reward patient, far-sighted investors who embrace companies under these filters.

Therefore, let's introduce the first candidate on our list, Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISF). (Note that there is much greater liquidity in this name on the Spanish stock market under the ticker TRE.)

About the Company

Técnicas Reunidas is an international contractor with a less than EUR 1.9 billion market cap and more than 50 years of experience in the field of engineering, design and construction of all kinds of industrial facilities in the oil and gas sector. So far, the company has built 1,000 industrial facilities in more than 50 different countries. It has a solid and quality portfolio, is well-diversified and made up of state and multinational companies. Prominent among its clients are Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO), Pemex, Petronas, etc.

Source: Técnicas Reunidas' 2015 Annual Report

In 2016, the company's order intake was EUR 2.9 billion and its backlog closed at EUR 10.6 billion. In its last annual report, Técnicas Reunidas provided a comprehensive list of its backlog in different sectors:

Source: Técnicas Reunidas' 2016 Annual Report

While other companies from the sector are slowly collapsing, unable to cope with their debt, Técnicas Reunidas is strengthening its reputation as it acquires relevant global-level contracts more often.

Valuation

Regarding the company's financial results, it is worth noting that during the last three years of the oil crisis it has increased its revenue year after year with major growth -- unlike most companies in the same sector. Let's look at some figures in order to better understand this company's potential: From 2013 until 2016, going through the oil crisis, Técnicas Reunidas increased sales by 68%. Anyone who observed this company's growth during these years without really knowing the company could well think that Técnicas Reunidas belongs to the technology sector, rather than to the oil and gas sector.

Source: Created by author using official data

When assessing the company through their operations, we get the figures below:

Source: Created by author using official data

Note that I decided to calculate cash flow myself, as the cash flow figures stated in its reports misrepresent the company's multiples due to changes in working capital, thus making the company look less attractive than it really is. The formula is as follows:

Cash flow from operations = EBITDA - Interest paid - Taxes

Financial Strength

If we analyzed the strength of its balance sheet by just looking at what it owns and what it owes, we might think that Técnicas Reunidas is under pressure, as its total liabilities are 7 times its equity -- even with EUR 488 million net cash, which amounts to 25.8% of the company's capitalization:

Source: Created by author using official data

Nevertheless, this Spanish company's balance sheet is anything but tight. That's why, when analyzing financial strength, I like to look at the total debt vs. the profits generated. That's how we see that Técnicas Reunidas is a company with very little debt, not only for its sector, but as an exceptional case.

Capital Allocation

As for capital allocation, during the last 10 years the company was not only able to fund its maintenance capex through cash flow from operations (without issuing new shares, thus diluting shareholders' participation), but its number of shares is now lower than a decade ago (56 million shares in 2007 vs. 54 million in 2017):

Source: Growth, profitability and Financial Ratios for Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE) from Morningstar.com

Dividend

For those keen on companies who reward shareholders with dividends, Técnicas Reunidas is a good candidate. It's not surprising that, with investors scrambling out of the oil and gas sector toward other sectors, the management of medium-sized and large companies from the sector would increase their dividend yields to retain shareholders who still have their positions -- and even to get the attention of new investors looking for greater-than-average dividend yield.

The problem is that most dividends are debt-financed. The company might also issue additional shares in order to obtain cash to pay its dividend. Hence, the money shareholders receive is also being taken away from them by weakening their stake.

Such is not the case for Técnicas Reunidas -- even though its 4.35% dividend yield is high it is financed with profits, with a current 58% payout ratio. It should be noted that the company has been steadily paying dividends since 2005, and the dividend has grown by 228% during all those years. Besides, during the oil crisis, Técnicas Reunidas did not need to reduce its dividend.

Source: Created by author using official company data

Outlook

In these sectors it is unusual to see a company's management giving guidance on its future benefits, and, if so, I would personally be rather skeptical. There is a variable they cannot control -- the price of oil. Overall, it will shape the future of the company.

This case is different because Técnicas Reunidas does not directly rely on oil prices, unlike other oil producers. If prices stay as low, as in previous years, then this Spanish company has already proven that it can not only maintain its sales, but also increase them significantly. Therefore, I would remain calm before short-term volatility.

Even though management has chosen to be cautious and has not provided official data on growth, it has asserted that the company will maintain margins and devote all of its energy to obtaining new major international contracts.

Competition

Investors who have felt drawn to this Spanish company will be happy to know that it is also cheaper than its peers. In this case, I have decided to compare to a similar-sized company: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). KBR's and Técnicas Reunidas' capitalization and backlog are quite similar:

Técnicas Reunidas' Backlog: EUR 10.6 B

KBR's Backlog: USD 10.9 B

Técnicas Reunidas' Capitalization: EUR 1.9 B

KBR's Capitalization: USD 2.2 B

However, Técnicas Reunidas trades at lower multiples. It generated EUR 129 million net income in 2016, whereas KBR lost USD 60 million during the same period.

Both companies pay dividends, but Técnicas Reunidas' dividend is much more attractive.

Técnicas Reunidas: Dividend yield: 4.35%, payout ratio: 58%

KBR: Dividend yield: 2.1%, payout ratio: -133%

Regarding their financial strength:

Técnicas Reunidas: Total Debt/EBITDA = 1.25

KBR: Total Debt/EBITDA = 9.5

The Stock

Regarding stock price movement, investors must consider that even though oil prices do not directly affect the company's ordinary activities, as stated above, the company does move in a similar way to oil prices. For that reason, even though I do not usually do market timing, in this case I would personally recommend taking advantage of a sharp decrease in oil prices to take a position in the company.

Source: Chart made with Investing's Interactive Charts; in blue: Técnicas Reunidas' stock, in red: crude oil WTI futures price

Conclusions

Técnicas Reunidas complies with the requirements needed to be added to this list, and I personally believe that it significantly exceeds them. Low multiples, no debt, growth and a high dividend yield -- it is an ideal candidate for any investor who is concerned about fundamentals rather than about short term-ism or oil's volatility.

As mentioned above, this is only the first candidate on the list. I will have more ideas in future articles so that we can discuss if they are good candidates and worth considering for our portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.