AMD: Epyc's Advantage

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) just launched its new family of Xeon server processors based on its Skylake-SP architecture on Tuesday, and there was something notable that was missing: no single-socket servers. This is great news for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) whose Epyc server chips are set to go head-to-head with this new family of chips from Intel.

As I covered in a previous article titled "Epyc vs. Xeon", which can be read here, one of Epyc's primary advantages over Intel's Xeon servers was the single-socket server, which requires less power, requires significantly less space, is much cheaper, and yet offers comparable or a bit lower performance.

Here's a size comparison between the two to get an idea of how different these configurations are (dual-socket Intel motherboard vs. single-socket Epyc motherboard):

Comparing Epyc to Broadwell-based Xeon servers revealed that the single-socket Epyc server would provide significant advantages over a dual-socket mainstream Xeon E5 offering, with the only question mark being how a single-socket Epyc would stack up against whatever Intel rolled out with Skylake Xeons. We now have our answer.

Out of 50 SKUs in the new processor family from Intel, exactly zero of them support a single-socket server configuration:

This is important because it means one of Epyc's main advantages remains intact. Single-socket servers offer advantages that a dual-socket server simply cannot provide. For example, a match-up to watch here is the single Epyc 7551P (the P denotes a single-socket server SKU) vs. a dual-socket server that contains two Xeon 5118 processors.

As reported by AnandTech, while the two configurations have similar clock speeds (around between 2 and 3 GHz), the Epyc 7551P has eight more cores, is about $300 cheaper ($2,400 for two 5118s and $2,100 for one 7551P), has a lower TDP by 30 watts, and takes up much less space than a dual-socket Xeon 5118 configuration. Similar comparisons can be made between AMD's other Epyc single-socket servers and comparable Xeon dual-socket offerings.

The key here, as I stated in my previous article, is that AMD has created a niche for itself where it has a much higher chance of success vs. Intel than if it were a head-to-head fight. Intel has shown with Skylake-SP that it either doesn't care about the single-socket server market or didn't prepare for AMD's punch in time, which is very good news for shareholders of the latter company.

AMD's other niche remains the Epyc + Radeon Instinct combo that I think capitalizes on the company's main competitive advantage in both the CPU and GPU markets: it's the only company that makes both. This will create cost advantages and allow AMD to offer an integrated CPU-GPU hybrid server at a competitive price. How Skylake-SP Xeons might play into the GPU-integrated server game remains to be seen, but so far it appears as if the niches I highlighted remain intact following Intel's new offerings.

One last point on these niches, the reason they're so important and will be so effective is because AMD has so little market share to speak of that little needs to be done to boost its standing. Direct competition with Intel will likely still allow AMD to gain market share on cost and comparable performance, but having niches where the company can outcompete Intel without a face-to-face fight are the real wins.

Investor Takeaway

Intel's Skylake-SP just confirmed that what I consider to be the most important niche, single-socket servers, remains firmly as an advantage to Epyc and to AMD. As I have been saying for a while, and as most AMD investors know, the server CPU market is a key cog in the company's comeback machine. In its last quarterly report, Intel announced revenue for its Data Center Group grew 6% YoY to $4.2 billion for a run rate of $16.8 billion, which is likely conservative as it assumes no sequential growth.

This annual glimpse at the server market provides some context to AMD's opportunity here - even stealing a few percentage points of market share from Intel could result in billions in added revenue for AMD. I think AMD's positioning for this generation of server CPUs, in addition to its competitive product offerings in the GPU, GPU-integrated server market, and desktop CPU market, makes the stock a strong buy at its current valuation at a bit under $13 billion.

Exploiting niches is where AMD will gain the most value, and the single-socket server niche is one the company is explicitly targeting as shown by this graphic:

AMD hopes its Epyc single-socket servers will be able to take significant market share from dual-socket machines, an area where Intel dominates and where AMD will have to combat it head-to-head. The last two pieces of this puzzle were as follows: 1) Would Skylake offer a single-socket server? 2) Would Epyc single-socket servers be competitive with Intel dual-socket servers?

First, as we saw, none of Skylake-SP's 50 SKUs includes a single-socket server configuration. Second, a comparison of one of the more contentious match-ups, the Epyc 7551P vs. two Xeon 5118s, AMD appears to have provided a competitive solution that is comparable on performance and provides benefits in terms of power management, space requirements, and, most importantly, cost.

The single-socket server avenue will allow AMD to offer a tailored solution for vendors with which Intel quite literally cannot compete. It will be very interesting to see how much the single-socket Epyc servers encroach on the dual-socket status quo, but based on what we're seeing from Skylake-SP, as an AMD shareholder, I'm quite optimistic about AMD's chances to take market share through this approach.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.