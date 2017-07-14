Citigroup: Let Me Be Clear About These Results

Earlier I had this feeling that we would have expected one heck of a rally today in the financials, and this feeling is further bolstered by Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) just reported earnings. Like others in the sector, the outperformance relative to expectations was quite clear. What is interesting is that it has almost been five years of contributing to Seeking Alpha and in the summer of 2012 at $26.28 per share I got behind the name, and we have almost tripled, and the company has returned in many ways to enter a new prime. That climate has changed since the November elections in the US and with an interest rate climate that appears to be improving, things look set for Citigroup to continue moving higher. This is evidenced by recent performance.

Let me be clear. It does not mean there will not be short-term pressure on net interest income, not does it mean that the investment bank side of the business is immune. But I do see the bread-and-butter community banking side of the company flourishing. What do I mean? Well, Q2 earnings were just announced and the bank delivered a top and bottom line beat against analyst estimates. That is a win. I will say plainly that this quarter was strong, even with my expectations being conservative. Revenue was up year-over-year. Citigroup had seen a few quarters with declining year-over-year revenues so this was a big plus. The strongest banks are now seeing revenue increases, regardless of their global nature. Revenue came in at $17.9 billion and was up 2% year-over-year. Now, this was a beat of $530 million compared to estimates. It is important to note that the company did see an increase on the earnings front versus last year's comparable quarter. Adjusted net income was $3.9 billion which translated to $1.28 in earnings per share. This was a beat of $0.7, but what some are concerned with is that this is down overall from last year’s $4.0 billion, or $1.24 seen last year. Per share earnings have risen thanks to lucrative share repurchases.

Of course, the headline numbers are important, but we need to dig deeper. Revenues increased 2% because of growth in both the Institutional Clients Group and Global Consumer Banking. However, these revenue gains were somewhat offset by lower revenues in Corporate/Other segments, primarily due to the continued wind down of legacy assets. It is key to note that Citi Holdings versus Citicorp are no longer reported on its own. After years and years of my coverage on the name, Citi Holdings has been sold off to now comprise less than 2% of the balance sheet. As a whole, the company has consistently reduced expenditures, but this was the first quarter I had seen them rise in some time. While they were up less than 1% from last quarter, they were up 1% from a year ago, coming in at $10.51 billion. This was a touch of a surprise when the company had been moving in the right direction for this important metric for so long. Of course, when looking at revenues and expenses, we should look to the efficiency ratio. Well, I will tell you that the biggest piece of positive news out of this quarter was the improved efficiency ratio. The company is spending wisely as it has an efficiency ratio that is among the best-of-the-best. It remains under 60% and boasts one of the best ratios of the large banks that I have covered. The ideal is 50%, with strong banks around 60%. This critical metric came in at 59%, rising slightly from last quarter thanks to expenses rising.

What about loans and deposits? Well, Citigroup's loans were $645 billion in total to end Q2 2017. This is up 2% year-over-year, and up 2.2% currency adjusted. Total average deposits rose year-over-year. Total average deposits were $959 billion to end Q2 2017. This is up 2% in constant dollars over last year. This was driven by Global Banking and Institutional Client Banking. Very strong positives here. The bank is performing exceptionally, particularly compared to just 2 to 3 years ago.

So here is the deal. Even in this low rate environment the company continues to deliver against expectations, but now rates are on their way up and that stands to benefit the entire sector. While Citigroup is definitely not as strong as some of its peers, it is still attractive on a valuation basis. While I believe there are stronger competitors, a rising tide will lift all boats. The expansive buyback will help drive earnings. With decent returns on invested capital book value could grow substantially in coming years. Expectations are set to become larger, and so Citigroup will need to deliver, but the shares are not expensive. I like that book value is improving, and the discount to tangible book is still attractive. While I loved the name under $55, if the stock pulls back under $60 it is still a buy.

