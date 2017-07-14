CyberArk: Buy On The Drop?

The company's growth remains solid, but more will have to be done to justify the current valuation.

This article is the 68th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

CyberArk (CYBR) reported preliminary Q2 results after the market close Thursday, missing its revenue guidance by a fairly significant margin and sending shares down more than 17%. The revenue miss has ignited growth concerns, which I think are warranted considering the stock's lofty valuation. At the same time, CyberArk's growth potential in the expanding cybersecurity space looks promising as well, and the combination of strong top-line growth with an already in-the-black bottom line hints at possible upside from here. Because of the risks and the potential reward, I rate CyberArk a Speculative Buy on the drop.

CYBR data by YCharts

CyberArk stated it now expects to report Q2 revenue between $57 million and $57.5 million, which is well below the original guidance range of between $61 million and $62 million. CEO Udi Mokady attributed the miss to worse-than-expected EMEA performance due to "certain deals that we anticipated would close did not close by the end of the quarter". There are two main questions to address here: 1) How bad are these results? 2) Is CyberArk worth buying here? Let's start with 1).

At the midpoint of the new revenue range, Q2 will see a measly 14% YoY increase as opposed to the 23% growth expected with the previous range. Perhaps the real reason why this is so concerning is because it is becoming part of a larger trend at CyberArk:

CYBR Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Of course, no one is expecting the company to maintain 30%-40% growth indefinitely, and the valuation doesn't imply this is expected, but 14% YoY growth is a new low, one much deeper than the previous low (which was the most recent quarter by the way).

All of this adds up to investor concerns that growth is slowing, and who could fault one for those concerns. Revenue growth is declining rapidly, and if Q2 was not simply a temporary hitch in the road, it's hard to see CYBR justifying its $1.4 billion price tag (assuming a 17% drop).

But the news is not all bad. The statement by management seems to indicate that the cause of the revenue miss has less to do with not being able to find and book customers and more on the timing of deals that took longer than expected to close. If true, this would cause revenue to get pulled from Q2 into Q3 instead, which would theoretically offset each other. For this reason, it will be vital for investors to keep an eye on Q3 guidance in the next earnings report to see if it brings YoY revenue growth back in line with the quarters of the recent past, say mid 20% top-line growth.

If Q3 revenue guidance is mediocre, then we can glean that maybe timing was not the sole cause of Q2's growth problem in which case CYBR could be in deep trouble. Watching developments in this area will be, in my opinion, the most important thing for investors moving forward. Another important development to keep an eye on is margins, as operating margin is expected to take a hit in Q2 as well.

Whether this is the direct and sole result of the revenue miss is tough to say, but operating margin is expected to be 15.2%, down substantially from original guidance of 18.4%. This could be a result of order timing or some other issue, but needless to say, this is another thing to keep an eye on.

Considering the brevity of the press release we received and the relative lack of information, I think I about covered the important points. Let's move onto the second question of whether CYBR is worth buying right now. The short answer: Yes, if you can stomach the risks.

On the one hand, the valuation is pretty rich at a forward P/E of 30+, and if growth concerns turn out to be well-founded, this stock could fall very far and very fast. Cybersecurity stocks in general are pretty inflated due to growth expectations, so any laggards that appear will likely be culled with rapid precision. I'm not saying that's where CYBR is right now, but if Q2 is any indication that scenario isn't as far-fetched at is appeared a few months ago.

On the other hand, I think the risks are heavily outweighed by the potential reward here. First off, CyberArk is a pretty popular name in the big business world, counting 45% of the Fortune 100 as customers. These firms are all utilizing what the company dubs Privileged Account Security, which basically focuses on preventing unauthorized users from gaining access to sensitive information by compromising privileged accounts through the use of password management software, monitoring user actions, layering privileged credentials in a digital vault of sorts, and other related technology.

This isn't exactly a niche, but it is a more focused area where competition is a bit less intense. Not many cybersecurity companies in the space specialize in protecting privileged account credentials the way CyberArk does, which is likely why so many of the Fortune 100 companies use their products. The type of security vulnerability CyberArk protects against is ubiquitous and is among the most common area that adversaries target. This specialization, along with the overall growth of the cybersecurity market, bodes well for the company's revenue in the future:

I'm inclined to think that the Q2 revenue miss will be an aberration in the grand scheme of things due to the timing of deal closings and not due to declining demand for the company's product offerings. The rapid drop in revenue growth from expected 23% to 14% seems abrupt, and management has usually had good visibility when issuing guidance, which leads me to think that this is indeed an issue of timing, as management claims. We will have to wait for Q3 guidance to know for sure, but I'm expecting a guide for mid-20% YoY growth in Q3.

Some more reasons to like CYBR are the company's profitability, cash flow, and squeaky-clean balance sheet:

CYBR Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

With zero debt as well, CyberArk is an impressive position. Most cybersecurity companies remain unprofitable for the time being, and so CyberArk's fairly healthy profit margin is one of its greatest boons:

CYBR Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Aside from Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), the head honcho of profitability in the cybersecurity space, CyberArk has a lead on other big companies in the industry. This is obviously a huge benefit but still does not justify the current valuation on its own. To get there, we need revenue growth.

How much revenue growth is hard to say, but mid-10% range won't cut it. I'm expecting growth to jump back into the low to mid-20% range for Q3 and for the next few quarters, but there are obviously still risks here as the Q2 results demonstrate. Considering CyberArk's upside potential due to its specialized product offering, the growth of cybersecurity industry, positive free cash flow, relatively healthy profit margin, and pristine balance sheet, I think investors might see some reward from a bit on the stock. On the other hand, there are growth risks here as Q2 evidences, and the stock still needs strong results in order to grow into its valuation. I view the stock as a medium-risk, high-reward proposition and therefore rate CyberArk a Speculative Buy on the drop.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can do so by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page. You can read about my last Buy on the Drop article on Snap (SNAP) here.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.