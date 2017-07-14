Micron Technology: Serve Me Up Some Servers

Servers are now the largest part of the DRAM business and accounted for 30% of the Q3 revenue, just reported.

60%+ of Micron's revenues still come from DRAM. But gone are the days when DRAM for PC's made up the majority of that segment.

I admit that I know less about medicine than I do about computer memory. With the admission of that double deficiency, I offer my layman's opinion that the research team at Goldman Sachs who cover Micron Technology (MU) may not be modulating their dosages of anti depression medicines correctly.

Let's review. Back on February 28 the previously perma bears at Goldman upgraded Micron to a buy! The stock was at $23.40 and they put a 12 month target out at $29. They cited a catalyst that there was earnings upside to consensus estimates. Then, on May 7 they downgraded the stock to neutral. Their catalyst had been realized! The price was at $28.20 and they had bumped their 12 month price target to $30. Now, On July 13 they've put out a very bullish supply/demand forecast for both DRAM and NAND. With the stock now at $31.45, and a GS rating still at neutral, the 12 month stock price target is at $36. (Somewhere I've missed a price target hike to $33 but you get the idea.)

Many of us haven't changed our bullish outlook on the stock since Goldman first went positive: at $23.40 on February 28. In fact, given the earnings releases, guidance, and market developments I would argue that Micron is more undervalued now, on a percentage basis, than it was then. I suppose a peripatetic trader may have made use of this roller coaster of Goldman Sachs mood shifts. But my weekly writing of out of the money calls against longer term call options and stock has done just fine, thank you.

What is in Goldman's supply/demand forecast and whats the main driver? (Spoiler alert! Servers.) The July 13 report is titled "DRAM & NAND update: introducing 2018 supply/demand estimates" and jumps right into a lead paragraph on DRAM titled "DRAM: We expect tight DRAM supply/demand to continue in 2018". They believe the DRAM market will be 1% under supplied with industry bit growth flattening to 20% in 2018.

The second paragraph on NAND is almost as bullish, titled "NAND: Expect healthy 2018 fundamentals; 3D yields a swing factor."

... expect NAND undersupply in 2H17, driven by strong growth in SSDs and content per phone, and we expect a balanced S/D environment in 2018 ... plus some improvement in 3D NAND yields to help alleviate shortages. We expect industry bit growth to be about 41% YoY.

The biggest driver here is the DRAM usage in a booming server market. While they spend no time presenting their assumptions on the growth in numbers of server boxes, they are agog on the amount of memory in those boxes:

We expect DRAM content per server to increase to 166 GBs in 2017 (from 130 GBs in 2016), and to 196 GBs in 2018

How about a sanity check or two on GS? There's an article just out quoting Trendforce/DRAMeXchange forecasting that the number of server boxes will grow 10% in the second half of 2017.

Citibank is out with a July 11 report that puts the 2017 number of server boxes at 14 million, up from 13 million in 2016. Most significantly they put the content a great deal higher than Goldman: 165GB vs 130GB in 2016, and 221GB vs 166GB in 2017. Unfortunately the don't include a point forecast for 2018.

Hmmmm... a six month box growth forecast of 10%, and an annual content growth per box of 34%. We've got some serious demand for DRAM on our hands! Citi has the 2017 server total at 24,540 millions of 1Gb equivalent, or about 29% of industry supply. Throw in the 10% second half growth in boxes and presumably ever increasing content per box and we've got a wave at which to point our surfboard. Anyone think server demand is going down with increased 4K video, booming cellphone, 5G, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence?

And how do the tight markets for NAND and DRAM chips look if graphed over time? Here are my charts, updated nightly from DRAMeXchange spot market data. The DRAM and NAND charts are an average of spot prices per chip, not per Gb.

Conclusion. Too many analysts and institutions hit the exits at the first sign of a dip in the data above. At the time I cautioned that we needed a bit more time to see how these prices played out. I'm here to say this pricing cycle ain't over...yet.

It was painful to watch Micron reallocate resources and diversify their portfolio away from PC DRAM. Server DRAM is a great area in which to be concentrated. These are the highest performing and highest price and, I think, the highest margin DRAM chips that Micron produces. And the outlook for server is wonderful.

Oh, and you GS analysts had better check your medications.

