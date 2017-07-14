SteadyMed: To FDA Approval And Beyond

The company is targeting a large market opportunity with Trevyent, and if approved, is likely to see swift uptake due to convenience and simplicity.

Shares of specialty pharmaceutical firm SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) have already risen over 130% year to date, with much of the gain coming in April after positive news from the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board provided a much needed boost.

STDY data by YCharts

The News

All 22 claims in the U.S. Patent number 8,497,393 owned by the much larger United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) were found to be unpatentable and cancelled, making the patent invalid. This came after the PTAB instituted an Inter Partes Review in April last year after the smaller company challenged the validity of the patent.

This is important because this specific patent claims a product made by a process to purify prostacyclin derivatives, including treprostinil - treprostinil is the active ingredient in United Therapeutics' Remodulin (over $600 million sales in 2016 alone) and also in Trevyent, SteadyMed's lead clinical candidate.

A Little Background

Keep in mind that Remodulin is the leading prostacyclin therapy for treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (NYSE:PAH), with an average cost of around $175,000 per patient and 3,000 patients on therapy (according to SteadyMed's corporate presentation). Compare that number to an actual 30,000 patients diagnosed in the United States and we realize that there is much room for improvement in terms of market penetration.

In addition to higher efficacy for parental therapies as seen below, Trevyent could potentially see heavy adoption due to its simplicity and convenience.

Figure 2: Efficacy of parental versus oral and inhaled (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Trevyent combines SteadyMed's treprostinil and PatchPump infusion system and doesn't require patient filling - dosing is simplified with no patient programming necessary, and when the product runs out after 48 hours, it can simply be replaced with a new Trevyent.

Figure 3: Illustration of Use (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The product has also shown the potential for reduced infusion site pain, and in a corporate survey (always take with a grain of skepticism), 90% of medical professionals appeared quite interested in switching their patients to Trevyent.

While not central to the current thesis, the company also has two highly intriguing pipeline candidates in the form of SMT-201 (non-opioid NSAID for post surgical pain) and SMT-301 (local anesthetic for post surgical pain), both in the home setting. Both candidates appear to fill the critical niche of reducing the amount of time patients stay in hospital post operation and allow them to be treated in the comfort of their homes all the while avoiding the abuse potential inherent in conventional opioid treatments.

What's Happened Since

On May 12th, first-quarter 2017 earnings were released. Highlights included raising $28.2 million in funding from key institutional investors, including Deerfield Management, Adage Capital, and OrbiMed. A clinical study for Trevyent to provide clinical validation of usability over the 48-hour period had also been successfully completed in April. The company also further strengthened its intellectual property position, receiving a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for patent application number 14/384,152, protecting not only Trevyent but also the company's proprietary PatchPump system related to its PatchPump infusion system for injectable drugs. This is quite significant as not only is it another potential US FDA Orange Book listable patent, but it also protects and provides for management's strategy of expanding into other disease indications.

On May 26th, the company announced that a large shareholder exercised warrants to purchase additional shares, with proceeds to the firm amounting to $5 million.

On June 30th, the company announced that it's submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA, with management guiding for a mid-2018 launch if all goes well. Keep in mind that Cardiome (NASDAQ:CRME) licensed rights to Trevyent for Europe, Canada and the Middle East in 2015, with launch expected in 2019.

Final Thoughts

Management projects a cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2018, but I wouldn't be surprised to see additional funds raised by the end of the year (assuming quarterly operating expenses in the range of $5 to $7 million).

Risks to thesis include regulatory decision for Trevyent, as well as generic competition coming within the next year in addition to larger firms that might try to replicate the firm's technology or present a similar offering. Dilution is also a risk in the medium term. Lastly, I wouldn't be surprised if United Therapeutics explores other options to delay the launch of Trevyent as well.

Price action appears relatively weak in the past week or two, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock hold the $5.50 to $6 support. In the next few months, I would expect the run-up to start into potential approval, with an average price target of $16, leading me to believe shares could double into this material event.

STDY data by YCharts

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, those with more risk tolerance could initiate a pilot position in the near future, looking to add on strong price action to take advantage of the run-up. For those who are more conservative, it could be best to stay on the sidelines and wait for signs of strength prior to initiating a pilot position.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on due diligence and making trades. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.