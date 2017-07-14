Nuveen Diversified Dividend And Income Fund JDD: Another Discount Realized, Ka-Ching!

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

Over the last few articles I have been going back and doing updates on some of my favorite closed end funds.

As I alluded to in previous articles, I favor closed end funds that provide above average distributions and that are trading at meaningful discounts to NAV.

The last two closed end funds which I wrote about Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) "Great Fund But Time To Ring The Register?" and Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) "Rates Went Up, It Responded" both experienced tremendous growth to the point of no longer trading at a discount. Is my other short-listed closed end fund in the same boat? Let's take a look at how the Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) has performed.

What's New?

As described in the previous articles, over the last year the Federal Reserve has raised short term interest rates and the economy sputtered along for a few more quarters. The chase for income has driven investors towards more "exotic" investments such as leveraged ETFs and closed end funds. JDD has without a doubt benefited, but it is too far too fast? Let's take a look.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, JDD yielded a 9.52% distribution and traded at a discount of 10.71% to NAV. Today the fund yields an 8.48% distribution and trades at a PREMIUM of .31%.

While we will discuss performance in the next section, I wanted to point out that the vast majority of the gains experienced by the fund are from the discount to NAV being realized and turned into a small premium.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the asset allocation of the fund, we can see that there are no major changes, particularly as it is diversified by mandate.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking deeper into the asset allocation we can see that a bit more than 25% of the allocation is allocated to REITs and over 20% allocated to sovereign bonds.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking at the top 10 holdings we can both see that the fund is well diversified and contains both household and exotic names. Common REITs such as Simon and Prologic balance out tougher to access holdings such as Hungarian, Turkish and Dominican Republic sovereign debt.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking at the portfolio characteristics, we can see that a bit less than 45% of the fund is in foreign holdings, with an average effective maturity of 6.39 years.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Performance Update

Since September 19th, 2016 the fund has done quite well, with the share price increasing 12.54% and providing investors with a 20.70% total return accounting for the distribution.

JDD data by YCharts

Year to Date, the fund has done just as well, returning 14.86% on the price per share basis and a 20.27% total return accounting for the distribution.

JDD data by YCharts

So has the fund done well? Well... not exactly.

JDD data by YCharts

As we can see from the chart above, on a 1 year basis, the fund's net asset value is actually down 2.29%. The returns experienced by the investors have solely come from the distribution and the shrinking of the discount to NAV.

Important? You bet.

Looking at JDD against some peers and broader indexes, we can seen it has performed tremendously well. JDD more than doubled the performance of the iShares High Yield ETF (HYG), and significantly outperformed the iShares Aggregate Bond Index (AGG).

JDD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

This fund was commonly found in discount themed Unit Investment Trusts. Over the last 12 months, and since our last article in particular, that theme has worked out exactly as intended.

JDD is an absolutely great fund and has performed well over the years, however as I stated in my previous closed end fund article, I do not see one of the central reasons for investing in this fund being here any longer. That reason obviously is the discount to NAV that you typically find in closed end funds.

As I stated in my previous article, the seemingly never ending "growth" cycle, the questionable loan covenants in high yield and absurd market valuations combined with a premium for this CEF all tell me one thing... KaChing! Time to ring the register.

I hope this was helpful in your search for income. Questions? Let's keep the conversation going.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.