Tesla: Where Is This Vehicle Heading?

Despite a 19.7% drop in share price over just 14 days, strong short interest, and many negative analyst ratings, Tesla is to go higher.

Balance Of Evidence

With much heat and light centering on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), brought into sharp focus by its recent $74.36 (19.7%) fourteen-day drop, the overriding question for investors is where is the stock heading, and on what timeline?

The balance of evidence, extending across created value, continuing institutional support and efficient and cost-effective marketing, and taking into account the fundamentals which have brought about the recent drop in share price, shows Tesla holders should anticipate a return to and beyond previous highs over coming months.

To put this view in perspective, approximately 60% of the 21 analysts rating Tesla categorize it as a Hold or Sell. Negative ratings have centered on unrealized Model 3 production targets and margin projections. Short interest is also strong, with approximately 24% of Tesla's float sold short according to latest reporting. Yet in this author's view, no threshold has yet been crossed which would trigger a short signal.

Fundamentally Disruptive Technology

Tesla is a stock reflecting a large element of potential in its pricing because of the fundamentally disruptive technology it brings to drive systems in the auto industry. Inevitably therefore, a subjective factor coming to bear is the pricing-in by the market of potential in a time of market evolution, and potential is a characteristic that is impossible to calibrate precisely.

The process of a stock coming to reflect its future promise is invariably a volatile one with the inherent probability of marked adjustments in price as metrics in a pioneering field are met, surpassed or missed, with the recent announcement of Tesla deliveries for the second quarter being a case in point. The market is feeling its way, as Tesla finds its way, through technological and distributional innovation, and consequent market redefinition.

Presented graphically, over the last four years Tesla has demonstrated a share price that is positively correlated to its gross revenue, but negatively correlated to its net revenue. This shows that the market has not been carried away on a tide of euphoria, but rather made allowance for a vertically integrated heavy industrial producer incurring high upfront capital expenditures and debt service as it seeks to penetrate a market which has high entry cost barriers.

High Entry Cost Barriers

Illustrative of these high entry cost barriers, Tesla's net income has fallen from ($74.01 million) in 2013 to ($674.91 million) in 2016, as interest expense jumped from $22.13 million in 2013 to $198.81 million in 2016. Meanwhile, the cost of goods sold has risen from $1.56 billion in 2013 to $7.0 billion in 2016.

Clearly at some point Tesla's net income and share price will need to assume a positive correlation, with net income turning upward to assure long term profitability, and it may be expected that this will take a further period of years to achieve. By conventional standards, Tesla is very considerably overvalued, but then this is not a conventional company on a conventional mission. It is setting about innovative redefinition of the capital-intensive global auto industry.

The elements with long term implications which should return share price over coming months to its previous highs and beyond include the intrinsic value of the company's vehicles. Customer satisfaction and brand loyalty ratings are among the very highest in the auto industry, and demonstrate that Tesla has created branding and value, honed through the use of big data, which form a firm foundation in the auto market, and which may be successfully further monetized going forward, as future models explore additional market segments.

Vertical Integration Of Production And Distribution

The vertical integration of production and distribution through online vehicle purchase, the company's own sales centers, and increasingly the wider global availability of 5,000 supercharging locations, with a further 5,000 due to be operating by year's end, has undoubtedly enhanced marketing effectiveness, quality control and customer satisfaction. This achievement stands as a real advantage over Tesla's competitors.

Though the number of manufacturers of present or planned electric vehicles is increasing exponentially, the brand which Tesla has established for both quality and customer satisfaction is a firm foundation on which to build. Introduction of the economically priced Model 3 in an exercise of brand extension should significantly increase revenue if projected production and sales targets prove generally accurate.

To visit another source of the stock's strength, there had been very few defections among institutional holders of Tesla at the time of the most recent 13F filings. Overall, the size of positions increased by institutions was nearly double that of the size of decreased positions in the same period. FMR LLC, Baillie Gifford & Co, Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) remain among the top institutional holders of Tesla.

Institutional Support Stays High

It remains to be seen if institutional support stays high in light of the recent 19.7% share price decline, but as most institutions follow a longer rather than a shorter time frame with regard to their positions, and as no one precipitative event has occurred to make the stock tank below trigger points to initiate a major sell-off, it is unlikely this will change on the basis of the evidence available to date.

The cost-effective marketing creativity of Elon Musk, Telsa's CEO, has done much to keep the brand in the headlines, with the media providing extensive, on-going, detailed, free coverage of the company. Coupled with high levels of customer satisfaction, this is a winning combination and another strong element in the foundation Tesla has achieved, and upon which it can build.

Conclusion

While the time available to Tesla to substantially improve net revenue will be reduced if it suffers a significant number of future instances of slippage on production, sales and delivery metrics, the foothold of quality, value, customer satisfaction, and marketing effectiveness Tesla has already built indicates share price will climb higher in coming months to meet or exceed previous highs.

