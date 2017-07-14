Dividend Growth Drives a 10% yield from Lowell Miller's Closed-End Fund

A year ago I brought this fund to your attention, in "Retirement Income: Own This 11.3% Yielding CEF For 8 Years." Six months ago I reiterated my interest in the fund, in "Retirement Income: A Domestic-Equity CEF Yielding 11% To Enhance Your Retirement Income In 2017." It’s time see how it has been performing. Those who followed my lead know that its performance has been rewarding.

The fund is Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE). The fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments, one of the leading investment houses focused on income-producing equities. They have been managing portfolios for major institutions and individual investors for over two decades. Board chairman and fund manager, Lowell Miller, is a well-known and highly regarded dividend investor and author.

It is an equity fund for income investors. Its primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund seeks capital appreciation when consistent with its primary investment objective. The fund's mandate is to invest in dividend- or distribution-paying securities of companies traded on US exchanges. In addressing that mandate, the portfolio emphasizes the high-yielding sectors: REITs, MLPs, utilities and telecoms. The fund also writes put and call options up to a notional amount of 20% of total assets. According to the recent semi-annual report, at the end of April the option positions’ notional value represented 11% of total assets, below the 20% limitation.

The Fund also uses leverage, which is currently financed by borrowing funds from banks or other financial institutions. As of April 30, 2017, HIE had borrowed an amount equal to 17.5% of the managed assets of the Fund at an average interest rate of 1.69%. As Lowell Miller points out, "Considering that the underlying portfolio yield is almost three-and-a-half times the borrowing rate, it is an effective income enhancement."

The fund has a 10-year term limit. Its inception was Nov. 14, 2014, so it is set to terminate on Nov. 24, 2024, a bit more than eight years from now. There are provisions to extend the fund for one year if the Board of Trustees determines that it is in the best interests of the shareholders to do so, which I suspect is there to cover the event of unusual market conditions at the time. In any case, upon termination shareholders will receive NAV per share on the day it closes.

HIE has a November 2014 inception date, which proved to be untimely for a high-income fund with a heavy emphasis on energy-related holdings. It suffered badly early in its life from the severe downturns in energy and the interest-rate scares that negatively impacted the high-yield segments of the equity markets.

Fund Performance

For the six-month period ending April 30, HIE’s market price return was +18.0% and the market total return (ie. with dividends reinvested) was +24.5%. This compares to the S&P 500’s total return (SPY) of +14.0 Over the past three months, HIE has given up some ground to SPY (1.4% to SPY’s 4.9% Total Returns) but leads for the year by a considerable margin as we can see in this Year to Date chart.

Discount Moves to Premium

One thing that has changed since I began writing about HIE is that investors have become excited about it. A year ago the discount was -7.4%. By January it had moved to -4.8%. Today the discount is gone and the fund holds a 4.0% premium. So much of the gain we see in that YTD chart comes from the loss of discount, something that is unlikely to continue and certainly cannot be expected to continue at the pace of the past three to six months..

Distribution Yield is 10.3%

The monthly distribution has been $0.1160 per share since the funds inception. At the current market price ($13.46) forward yield is 10.3%. This is the fourteenth highest market distribution yield of 170 equity CEFs (source: cefanalyzer). NAV yield is 10.8%, which is also the fourteenth highest of that group.

Does the NAV Yield Support the Premium?

As I’ve shown repeatedly, within CEF categories discount status is usually positively correlated with NAV yield, so it is not surprising that such a high yield would drive the discount into premium territory.

HIE is above the trend line for the Discount/Premium:NAV yield linear correlation. If, however, we take only the highest quartile of NAV yield (42 funds yielding above 8.8% at NAV), we see it falls right on the trend line.

Notice that of the 14 funds with NAV yields at or above HIE’s, only one carries a discount in today’s market (Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM), which has a -3.5% discount and an 11.0% NAV yield).

Portfolio Holdings

The fund’s portfolio emphasizes income-generating sectors and industries: REITs, Midstream MLPs, Utilities, Telecommunications and BDCs make up the lion’s share of the portfolio. The April 30, 2017, report shows the portfolio composition in the next chart.

Worth noting is a 13.4% weight in the energy sector and a 15.4% weight in midstream MLPs. In Lowell Miller’s letter to shareholders he says that he fund will continue to have an overweight allocation to midstream energy companies because of “what appears to us to be high and growing yields.” Many analysts agree that MLPs offer excellent opportunities at their current valuations (see, for example, a discussion of PIMCO's take on the category here). Income investors who would consider MLPs but avoid them because of their K-1 tax reporting will be interested to know that HIE provides a 1099 to shareholders at tax time.

Also notable is that the weight of the REIT holdings has decreased from 21.2% a year ago to 16.6% in this latest report. Electrical Services is also down, from 12.8% to 6.0%. Big gainers in portfolio weighting are Pipelines (not listed in April 2016, now 7.9% of holdings) and Natural Gas Transmission (14.2%, up from 7.4%).

When I was discussing leverage above, I noted Miller's statement that the underlying yield of the portfolio was almost three and half times the 1.7% borrowing cost of the leverage. That would put portfolio yield at something under 6% (1.5% x 3.5 = 5.95%). How, you might ask, can HIE pay almost (to borrow Miller's ambiguity) twice that (10.8% NAV yield) to shareholders? In addition to the regular dividend income HIE has earned special dividends and premiums from option sales. With the combination of income from these sources and the use of 17 to 20% leverage, the expectation is that the fund will continue to generate income to cover their declared distributions.

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is a priority in the fund’s strategy: “We seek companies that not only pay high dividends or distributions now but that also are likely, in our view, to increase dividends in the future.” To underline that objective, for the six-month, mid-year reporting period, 33% of the stocks declared dividend increases, with individual increases averaging 8% growth on a year-over-year basis, excluding special dividends. A year ago, for the six months ending April 30, 2016, 28% of the holdings had declared dividend increases with the increases averaging 10.7% year-over-year growth. So the commitment to dividend growth is being fully realized.

Summary

HIE may be the one closed-end fund most aligned with the investing strategies that characterize dividend growth investing. The standard DGI strategies of buying quality companies with growing dividends at good valuations are enhanced here with income generated from option writing and moderate leverage which drives the yield to over 10%.

Management has a long and distinguished history in income and value investing. Equity income is their primary focus, which distinguishes them from the sponsors of many other equity closed-end funds.

When I first discussed HIE, I told you it was a bargain. The move to premium valuation makes HIE much less of a bargain opportunity for a new buyer at this time. But one might argue that in the current yield-starve environment, a modest premium is the cost of its double-digit yields. The fund has been priced at a premium since April with only one dip to near-par pricing.

Events that are likely to push back on the current premium would be a continued underperformance, a decline in value stocks as the fund tends to track with value, or a new upheaval in the energy sector.

I would be interested in adding to my positions in HIE if the current downward move in the premium continues to perhaps below -2 to -2.5%. The fund provides good exposure to multiple high-income sectors, particularly in MLPs which should be due for a recovery. Its more diverse portfolio and less aggressive income target can make it more attractive than the wholly midstream MLP ETF from InfraCap (AMZA) (see my recent discussion of AMZA here) which has twice the yield and a similar price trajectory but which many consider (wrongly in my view) as having an unsustainably high dividend yield.

One might also consider taking advantage of the large swing from discount to premium and taking profits by selling the fund. I have no intention of doing that at this time. First, there is the compelling distribution yield and second, I think there is more upside ahead for the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA, HIE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.