Why Sony Cannot Afford To Sell Its Hollywood Film Business

The film unit’s troubles did not hold back SNE. The YTD performance of SNE is +41.99%. Investors apparently did not put too much weight on Sony’s struggling film business.

Spider-Man: Homecoming might help Sony’s film unit post a profit this year. The Spider-Man saga is a bottomless oil well for Sony. It must not be sold.

The total U.S. domestic gross of Sony/Columbia films released last year was only $911.31 million.

Sony Pictures/Columbia had a terrible 2016. Sony had to write-down 112 billion yen or $1 billion from its movie business last January.

There was a rumor earlier this year that Sony was thinking of selling its struggling film and TV business units.

My last buy rating for Sony (SNE) was last October 28. The stock has since returned +26.23% since that time. I’m still reiterating my buy rating for Sony. I like that Sony did not sell its film and TV business. There was rumor earlier this year that Sony was considering sale of its troubled film entertainment unit. The film business contributed $8.06 billion to Sony’s revenue last year.

Movies are therefore the fourth largest contributor to Sony’s top line. It is still more important than Sony’s declining smartphone business. (Source: Statista)

The chart below illustrates why Sony/Columbia Pictures was such a disappointment last year. The head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, had to step down last January. Disney (DIS) and Time Warner (TWX) had a great 2016 in movies, while Sony had a disaster.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)

Lynton had to go after Sony had to write down 112 billion yen ($1 billion) from its movies division. This writedown is larger than the $911.31 million U.S. domestic gross of Sony/Columbia films released last year. Sony had to sell shares in M3, Inc. for 37 billion yen ($327.08 million) to partially offset the $1 billion writedown in its film business.

Fortunately, Sony’s boss, Mr. Kazuo Hirai made it clear last February and May that Sony’s Film business wasn’t for sale. This made me happy. I would rather see Sony sell its smartphone business first, than see it give up the Spider-Man-fueled movie business.

Further, SNE still posted a +41.99% YTD gain this year in spite of Sony’s troubled film business. Investors apparently did not give too much weight on Sony’s disastrous 2016 performance in movies.

Going forward, I think the film business will become a larger tailwind than the smartphone unit of Sony. Sony only needs to come up with new hit movies to recover the $1 billion writedown. Unlike Android smartphones where there are hundreds of Chinese rivals, Sony’s film unit has only to contend with less than a dozen competitors in the film industry.

New CEO of Sony Entertainment Reign Starts Well

Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai had to temporarily take over Sony Entertainment until he found and hired Tony Vinciquerra as Lynton’s replacement. Vincinquerra’s reign as head of Sony Entertainment started last June 1. We could say his tenure started well, Spider-Man: Homecoming is Sony’s top-grossing movie this year. Released only last July 7, Spider-Man: Homecoming has already posted worldwide gross sales of $293.69 million.

Source: Box Office Mojo

I believe this latest Spider-Man movie can eventually hit $1 billion in worldwide gross sales. If I’m right, Mr. Vinciquerra will have an easier time delivering the $9.346 billion forecast for Sony’s FY 2018 film revenue.

(Source: SONY)

Sony never had a billion-dollar-grossing movie for several years now. Maybe this latest Spider-Man film will become its first ever 9-figure-grossing movie since 2012’s Skyfall James Bond movie. The previous movie iterations of Spider-Man all did over $700 million in worldwide gross.

A billion-dollar-gross from Spider-Man: Homecoming can help fund more movies involving Sony’s own Spider-Man Narrative. The villains in the Spider-Man comics are some of the most-recognizable anti-heroes in the world. Venom, Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Kingpin, Rhino, and Juggernaut are just some of the Spider-Man related villains that Sony could use to make more movies. Sony’s upcoming Venom movie could be just one of many upcoming Spider-Man spinoff films.

The deal with Marvel is that Sony can create its own universe/narrative movies out of Spider-Man, and Disney can use Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

My point is Sony’s film business has an endless gold mine in Spider-Man. It should never be sold. Spider-Man and his gang of villains are Sony’s equalizer to Disney’s Marvel and Time Warner’s DC Universe superheroes. I would have dumped my SNE position if the company sold its film division.

Conclusion

I know SNE’s big rally this year is due to its highly successful Game & Network Services and Financial business segments. However, I still insist that Sony’s long-term prosperity still requires it to remain in the movie industry. I opine that the Spider-Man movie franchise is more important than the Xperia smartphone product line. It must be retained by Sony at all costs.

(Source: SONY)

Sony won the movie/TV rights to Spider-Man in 1999. I want it to keep squeezing money out of Spider-Man movies and TV shows until 2099.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNE, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.