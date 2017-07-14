Heidrick & Struggles: A Premier Long-Term Dividend Play

The executive search space is unfamiliar to most. Executive recruiters, or ‘headhunters’ in the parlance of the industry, prefer to stay in the shadows as they conduct their business

Yet behind the scenes the executive search space is one of the most lucrative businesses in the world. A true service industry with almost no cost of goods sold, recruiting firms can make some of the most eye-popping margins in all of business – and are always flush with cash. Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) is one of the oldest and most venerable institutions in the business, and in its relationship-intensive industry, this is a marked advantage.

Multiple factors, both past and present, combine to make Heidrick & Struggles one of the best long-term, secure, dividend plays on the market.

Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles paid its first dividend of $0.13 in October of 2007 (Source: NASDAQ). As the financial markets were thrown into chaos and the world economy began to melt, Heidrick wanted to signal just how solid its business was – and did. Since then they have paid a dividend of $0.13 every single quarter (Source: Heidrick & Struggles), and there is no indication that they intend to stop this practice. As I will show below, factors are aligned such that there is no reason they will need to stop.

Fundamentals of the Business

The recruiting business has almost no capital expenditures. To recruit all you really need is a telephone; of course, a nice office and sales intelligence tools facilitate the practice as well. In the end you barely have to spend any money on anything – except for paying your employees. Since everything is run on relationships, these individuals come at a very high cost.

What we can infer from this is that there is next to no risk in Heidrick & Struggles operations. They hold no inventory and do not need to expend cash to conduct business. Cash flow is never, and will never, be a problem. We can corroborate this by looking at the numbers.

As you can see above, the firm’s capital expenditures are a pittance compared to its revenue – and they don’t fluctuate very much, since the business model doesn’t require them to.

This leads to a situation in which you see some numbers that are initially quite shocking:

Yes, Heidrick & Struggles has a gross profit margin of roughly 97%. As mentioned, this is due to there being no cost of goods sold. You can’t sell people; you can only sell to them.

Yet the resulting margin is quite low. The good news is that dividends get taken out prior to the bottom-most bottom line. Which should lead us to believe that there will always be cash to pay out to investors!

Strategic Investment Factors

Of course, Wall Street has known about the incredible efficiency of the recruitment business model for some time. Long-only funds that seek a steady return are well bought in to Heidrick & Struggles. The institutional ownership is 91% (Source: NASDAQ) as of the time of this writing, and has been right around there for a long time.

Since recruitment organizations don’t need anything but people to operate, their own hiring is reflective of the labor market more generally. Hedrick has picked up the pace around hiring very significantly as of late, indicating the strength of the labor market and their own bullishness on it:

They currently have more headcount than they’ve had since 2007. This is a strong indicator that they have hired more salespeople and are ready to increase revenue.

Conclusion

If you want a guaranteed $0.52 a year per share in perpetuity then I would recommend this stock. Although the yield at current prices would come in somewhere between 1-1.5%, there is little to no risk of this stopping.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.