Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Power burn drove most of the tighter balance this week, while Lower 48 production w-o-w pushed total gas supplies lower.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +57 Bcf change today, which was 1 Bcf higher than our forecast of +56 Bcf. We anticipate +29 Bcf for the week ending July 14.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, Lower 48 production decreased by about ~0.6 Bcf/d week-over-week while Canadian gas net imports increased by ~0.4 Bcf/d. Total gas supplies were down week-over-week.

On the demand front, the biggest increase came from power burn at 2.9 Bcf/d. All the other demand factors in the model increased as well with LNG remaining pretty much flat week-over-week.

Source: HFI Research

This results in an implied injection of just 29 Bcf for the week ending 7/14.

If the EIA reports an injection of 29 Bcf next week, it would be compared to 38 Bcf last year and 59 Bcf for the five-year average.

