MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Remain Above 300 As Company Announces New CCO

MannKind (MNKD) investors got what I would term as a mild positive on Afrezza scripts this week as well as the announcement of a new Chief Commercial Officer. This past week also saw a spike in the price of the equity which demonstrates yet again that active traders are driving the action and moves.

Afrezza sales for the week ended July 7, 2017 came in at just above 300. This is actually a bit of a victory for the sales team given that the July 4th holiday was on a Tuesday and many people also took Monday off. The victory, however, is hollow when you consider that overall sales are multiple times lower than what is needed to excite the street in a meaningful manner.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis the numbers are starting off well in terms of comparison. Sales for the first week in Q3 are 25.31% better than the first week in Q2. These types of comparisons could carry more value if we begin to see real traction in the level of scripts. Q2 of 2017 was the best sales quarter since MannKind took over the marketing efforts of Afrezza. Total scripts for Q2 were above 3,800.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers are also starting off well in terms of percentage gains. The first week of Q3 of 2017 is 39.81% better than the first week of Q3, 2016. We are now in a realm of comparing MannKind efforts vs. MannKind efforts. Believe it or not, MannKind has now had control of marketing Afrezza for over a year. In general terms, Q3 should be a quarter where growth is possible. There are few holidays in the quarter, and most drugs see some stability in any given Q3.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Afrezza sales under MannKind control have seen their best performance over the past 6 or 7 weeks. It appears as though the sales have taken a small step forward. The unfortunate news in that is that the step is so small at a point in time where it is critical that sales be taking leaps. Under MannKind control, overall sales show a modest upward trend line. New scripts also show a modest upward trend line, while the refill trend is remaining pretty flat. What this indicates is that there is modest success in getting patients to at least try Afrezza, but hurdles still remain in getting patients to stay on Afrezza. Until MannKind can solve the refill problems, the numbers will be frustrating. With each passing week the pool of new people that the company can market to decreases. If Afrezza does not win over a patient on the first try, what are the odds of effectively re-engaging that same consumer to try again?

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My projections for the second half of the year have now been published. A year ago I published my first projections that got a lot of push-back from passionate longs, but ultimately turned out to be pretty accurate. My second set of projections got less push-back and were even more accurate. This is my third set of projections, and thus far no reader has really taken exception to what I project. Sales this week came in slightly above the high end of my projection range. Simply stated, Afrezza sales are now 8 scripts ahead of my projections. What investors need to understand is that my projections are what I feel script sales will realistically accomplish in the second half of 2017. They are well shy of what I feel actually needs to happen in terms of sales.

My projections are certainly open for discussion. If readers feel that my projections are somehow off, my suggestion is that they come to the discussion with their own projections and be willing to discuss why they feel that their model is proper.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

A direct comparison of the Sanofi efforts vs. the MannKind efforts could be helpful to investors. When I look at the chart below I see a company that has struggled over the last year to gain meaningful traction. That is a year that no one will ever get back. That is a year that competitors have been working on their projects. That is a year that has seen a ton of cash disappear. I would be very curious to know the number of reps currently detailing the drug. Improvement has been seen in recent weeks, but the big question is whether that improvement is being seen with a similar number of reps. Investors should be familiar with the term "the cost of doing business". Did we see these improvements by increasing the sales force by a big percentage? If that is the case, the value of expansion may not justify the results. Did we see these moves on a sales force of a similar size? If so, then perhaps the company has figured out a system that can lead to growth. I suspect that we investors will find it hard to obtain that information.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind is critical. Recent financial moves have bolstered the cash on hand, but the amount of cash available to market the product and run the company will burn through this pile pretty quickly. By my estimation MannKind finished the week of July 7th with $39.4 million. This assumes that all funding agreed to from the credit line has been received.

There are some critical components related to the cash situation that investors need to bear in mind:

The company must have at least $10 million in cash at the end of July, August, September, October, and December.

The company has a $10 million payment due to Deerfield by October 31st provided certain terms are met. If those terms are not met, the $10 million is due August 31st. By my estimation, the company will default on the $10 million requirement on October 31st if they use cash to settle that $10 million payment. For this reason, I anticipate that (absent a cash infusion) the company will need to settle that payment with shares. One issue is that the company has precious few authorized shares to work with.

There is a $3 million payment due to Amphastar in November. By current estimates, MannKind will lack the cash to fund that payment unless it gets Deerfield to accept at least half of its payment in shares. Even then, the company would essentially run itself dry by buying its insulin.

These dynamics should tell even the most novice investor that something needs to happen pretty quickly. Money could come from a partnership, debt, or dilution. In my opinion debt is unlikely given the poor revenues and the fact that other debt would be senior. Dilution is problematic because the number of authorized shares is small. In order to dilute, the company would need to approach shareholders for permission. While that permission would likely be granted (not granting is not really an alternative), that process takes time, and would certainly impact the share price in the process. This leaves partnership. I have been in many negotiations. At times I have had the leverage, and at times I have not. I always hated the deal struck when I lacked leverage. In my opinion MannKind lacks leverage.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In the news this week we learned that MannKind has hired Patrick McCauley as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mr., McCauley will be responsible for the role left vacant by Mike Castagna when he was elevated to CEO. Bulls will argue that McCauley is amazing and awesome. Bears will argue that the company is broke and this is just another big expense. The reality is this. I expect MannKind to make every effort to be successful. If this company is going to make it, it needs to have critical leadership roles in place. The company needs to hire the most talented people that it can attract. I would actually be more concerned if management was not attempting to make moves. Is McCauley expensive? Yes. Is he qualified? I am sure he is. What we know is that he has a tough job ahead of himself which is complicated by the cash situation at the company.

In the next few days the reality show, "Reversed", will begin airing. The show is scheduled for 10 episodes and will be available on Discovery Life channel. MannKind is the sponsor of the show. "Reversed will air on Tuesdays at 7:00 PM.

The first episode will introduce viewers to 5 diabetics as celebrity chef Charles Mattocks visits them in their homes and invites them to take a 10 day trip to Jamaica explore how to be more effective at controlling diabetes.

The second episode sees the 5 diabetics meeting each other for the first time in Jamaica, and exposes them to the reality that they are going to have to work at controlling diabetes and are not there for a vacation.

Mattocks first tried to sell this series several years ago but there were no takers. This time around MannKind agreed to sponsor the show, and Discovery Life decided to pick it up.

From an investment standpoint I have concerns. I feel that passionate investors will be more excited about the show than the intended audience will be. I have concern that investors think Afrezza will be featured on the show much more than it is likely to be. I have concern that the show is not in prime time, is on a small cable channel, and is airing in the doldrums of summer when viewership is lowest. I have concern that there is a chance that the biggest discussion points about the show will be the debate on whether or not diabetes can be cured. I do expect good production quality. I do expect it to have valuable information. I simply do not feel that it will carry a very dramatic impact on Afrezza sales. I hope to be proven wrong.

In the end the situation remains about the same. MannKind has not yet been able to get the big cash infusion it desperately needs. This remains a very speculative stock that is dominated by savvy traders that play the volatility like a fiddle. The company bought itself a little breathing room by pushing off the Derrfield debt, but the critical cash issue needs to be addressed soon. Investors should not pretend that the issue does not exist or that it is not a major overhang. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own several Liberty Media stocks, which have an interest in Discovery Communications, the owner of Discovery Life