Nutanix On More Solid Ground After Q3

However, there are also a couple of problematic aspects, in our view.

The company still has some room to recover from the Q2 disappointment after a much better Q3.

We are especially encouraged by the strong sales to existing customers.

Nutanix is the pioneer and leader of the hyper-converged infrastructure which enables companies to manage their on-premise and cloud applications on a single plane.

Nutanix (NTNX) is the pioneer and market leader in so-called hyper-converged appliances (or hyper-converged infrastructure, HCI), combining storage, virtualization, and servers. This is a pretty big deal because in principle, it offers a large reduction in the total cost of ownership. From MarketRealist:

In an HCI, computing, storage, and networking capacities are merged and handled primarily by software, and not hardware, saving companies and CIOs (chief information officer) the hassle of purchasing separate components and integrating them manually. Traditional storage has servers sharing different layers of storage appliances over a network. On the other hand, HCI solutions merge the local storage within each server into a VSAN, a shared and distributed layer of storage. As there are no separate storage requirements to be provisioned, deployment is fast. Through the addition of more nodes, scaling becomes easy. Thus, with HCI, a separate storage network is no longer required. However, a fast, low-latency network is required to connect the nodes.

Here is SA contributor Bert Hochfeld:

The appliance has immense scalability based on its clustering architecture. Obviously, nothing is ever going to be as easy for users as adding capacity in their public clouds, but this architecture comes close. Heretofore, adding clusters has had performance impacts; the company says its clusters and software can scale to thousands of nodes without performance degradation.

The company tries to become the sort of operating system of the hybrid cloud and virtualization world, from Forbes:

the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS will be delivered as a full software stack with new multi-cloud capabilities in Nutanix Calm and a new cloud service called Nutanix Xi Cloud Services. This represents a new approach to hybrid cloud, empowering customers to use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Software throughout their multi-cloud deployments including on-premises with platforms from IBM, Dell EMC, Lenovo, Cisco and HPE, in the cloud via AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Azure, or natively with Nutanix Xi Cloud Services.

Whether the company succeeds remains very much to be seen though, but it is off to a promising start, having accumulated a great many large customers and agreements with public cloud providers like Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Competition

Its biggest competitor is Dell, as SA contributor Sniper Fund pointed out, it is the leader in servers, storage (via its acquisition of EMC) and virtualization (via its acquisition of VMWare). However, Nutanix also has an OEM agreement with Dell, at least till 2021.

Hewlett Packard (HPE) acquired the number two HCI player SimpliVity in 2016. Here is a list and short description of the competition. And, there is Cisco (CSCO) which has its own HyperFlex products.

We think the story can be brought down to a couple of things:

Can the company keep on growing fast

Can it scale sufficiently as to bring profitability on the horizon

Growth

The market is fairly new but will display significant growth, from Channele2e:

The global market for hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) will reach $12.8 billion in 2022, up from $804.5 million in 2015, according to Stratistics MRC. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 48.4 percent, the researcher says.

Or, from MarketRealist:

HPE estimates the hyper-converged market to be worth ~$2.4 billion in 2016. It’s expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) of 25% to nearly $6 billion by 2020. In late 2016, Technology Business Research stated that hyper-converged appliances’ share in the overall converged infrastructure market will rise from 7% in 2015 to 32% in 2020.

The company itself quoted a Gartner study during the Q3CC arguing the hyper-converged market will grow to roughly $8.5B in 2020.

The company itself has been growing fast, but it is still raking in substantial losses. Sales went from $445M in 2016 to an estimated $759M this year to $1.05B next year (average estimate of analysts). Analysts don't see losses decline all that much, from $1.41 per share this year to $1.28 per share in 2017.

The latter estimate has come down quite a bit, which is one reason the shares haven't performed all that well since IPO:

What we particularly like about Nutanix is that it enters deals, especially one with large customers, and they then manage to expand these deals once they get familiar with the workings and economics of what Nutanix has to offer. From the company's NEXT conference (from Benzinga)

Giving their findings based on a survey of 25 customers — all of whom attended the conference — analysts Ittai Kidron, George Iwanyc and Michael Leonard said customers have a strong positive spending bias for the company. The analysts noted that 72 percent of those surveyed showed a strong bias for Nutanix spending over the next 12 months; 28 percent expressed flat spending; none indicating a scale back.

Or in the words of management, this is the 'land and expand' strategy, from the Q3CC:

Our strong history of quickly extending customer engagements beyond the first workload gives us confidence that we will grow this and many of this for our new customer relationships over time.... Almost 50% of our existing Global 2000 customer base made repeat purchases in Q3 illustrating the continued success of land and expand strategy.

One big benefit that Nutanix has to offer is scalability, so this doesn't only work for the client, it works for Nutanix as well, with so many customers scaling up after an initial order. One can see this in the bottom half of the figure below:

And in this figure:

And, this can be followed by additional services like security.

And, the company has also multiple OEM partnerships, many of which are just starting up. There is not just Dell, but also HP, Cisco, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF), and IBM.

And, something management said during the Q3CC also caught our attention:

If you recall, we have the good, the better, the best versions of our software. The good goes with the life of the hardware, but the better and best are term licenses that we actually sell for.

Scale

Scale is where most the profitability (eventually) should come from, that is, top-line growth exceeding the growth in S&M, R&D, and G&A (overhead).

Gross margin is under pressure of late due to the memory price increases and increase in backlog.

One other way to get scale advantages is to increase the proportion of software (which earns higher margins) as part of total sales, and it is doing just that:

Disappointing Q2 better Q3

In Q2, it had some issues with its sales force in the US which is why the results were disappointing. Some feared these were permanent, or hiding problems, but the third quarter put most of these fears to sleep.

Q3 was a good quarter. Revenues grew 67% y/y and billings 47%. The latter would have been higher, but there was also an increase in backlogs. The same can be said for the book-to-bill ratio (coming in at 1.22) and gross margins (58.4%).

Margins are actually a bit lower than a year ago (62.5%) and even Q2 (59.8%). The increasing backlog (deferred revenue) is one factor:

Another reason is the increase in memory prices (both DRAM as well as Flash), causing an 8% rise in product cost during the quarter.

To give you an idea, DRAM doubled in price in the year to August, causing a 6% drop in margins for the company, although it did counter some of that through a modest price hike.

The company will keep ramping OPEX by $10 a quarter, and turning back to a previous discussion about scale, this could be a point of some concern.

What happened this quarter is that all categories of expenses grew faster than revenues (+67%):

Operating expenses + 88%

Sales and marketing +69%

Research and development +137%

General and administrative +78%

From the 10-Q (p32):

Apart from the issue with memory prices and backlog, we are still obviously in the land grab phase, and that land grab seems to go pretty well, but still. Sequential growth is a little less steep for some of these cost categories though, as you can see in the table below (from Tmxmoney):

And, while the company isn't bleeding cash too heavily (and the tendency is clearly declining, see the operational leverage graph above), there is other stuff that one has to consider:

That is $50M of stock-based compensation in a quarter on $192M of revenue; that is, stock-based compensation is 26% of revenue. Apart from that, it grew tenfold in a year. A little steep, in our view.

Q4 Guidance

Revenue to be between $215M and $220M, gross margins of approximately 58%, and an EPS loss of around $0.38 (with weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $152M).

Valuation and conclusion

The main valuation metrics P/S (4.7) and EV/S (3.75) don't seem terribly excessive, but this really all depends on what your expectations are for the growth and operational leverage.

We do think the fast growth is likely to continue for quite a while and the company will achieve considerable operational leverage (especially if memory prices start behaving and the new accounting rule, ASC 606 is operational by August next year).

However, we have two problems, the lack of significant recurring revenues and the high level of stock-based compensation.

We do think the company has a bright future ahead, and in the present investing climate, the shares will likely trend upwards. After all, the shares have noted as much as 50% higher only recently, before the disappointing Q2 cut them in half.

However, the high share based compensation and lack of recurring revenues temper our enthusiasm quite a bit.

