This 12.9%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Is On Sale And I Just Cannot Get Enough Of It

High-yield income vehicles have sold off lately, creating an interesting buying opportunity. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a high-quality mortgage real estate investment trust that has achieved consistently high dividend coverage. Importantly, the mortgage investment company recently raised its second quarter dividend. Excess dividend coverage suggests that more dividend hikes are in the cards. Last but not least, New Residential Investment Corp. sells for a very low run-rate core earnings multiple after the latest dip in valuation.

High-yield income investing really isn’t all that difficult. The only thing you need to do: Choose a high-quality investment vehicle that consistently overearns its dividend and has a track record of growing its dividend payout. Of course, high-yield income vehicles cannot, and are not supposed to, grow their dividend payouts as quickly as lower yield dividend paying stocks. However, in rare instances, even high-yield income vehicles can grow their base dividend rate at a respectable rate. New Residential Investment Corp. is one such investment vehicle.

I have sold most of my high-yield dividend stocks (with the exception of New Residential Investment) in the 1st quarter 2017, largely because the sector was widely overbought and the rate of price appreciation was not sustainable. In addition, most high-yield income vehicles sold for high run-rate core earnings/FFO multiples, making the reward-to-risk ratio unappealing. That being said, the price drop in the high-yield sector has corrected a lot of the valuation excesses that we have seen in the 1st quarter. Companies like New Residential Investment Corp. can now be gobbled up for a really low price, even though the mortgage investment company continues to pull in way more cash than it pays out as dividends.

Low Core Earnings Payout Ratio Biggest Reason To Buy

Looking at New Residential Investment’s core earnings payout ratio reveals that the company has had no problems covering its dividend in the last seven quarters. New Residential Investment’s core earnings payout ratio has average 88 percent in the last seven quarters, and ranged from 74 to 94 percent. Dividend investors instinctively know what this means: The company has dividend upside, meaning that it can increase its payout due to its excess dividend coverage.

Already Raised Dividend Twice This Year, Stock Now Has Forward Dividend Yield Of 12.9 Percent

New Residential Investment has been the best performing stock in my high-yield income portfolio, and the company is a real cash cow.

It is worth noting that the company hiked its dividend twice in 2017 (in the first and again in the second quarter). New Residential Investment increased its dividend payout from $0.46/share in Q4-16 to $0.50/share in Q2-17, reflecting an increase of approximately 8.7 percent. The cumulative dividend hike is remarkable for a high-yield dividend paying stock. Based on its new dividend rate of $0.50/share an investment in New Residential Investment yields 12.9 percent.

Very Cheap Based On Run-Rate Core Earnings

The biggest fear income investors have is whether they are paying a fair price for an income vehicle. In the case of New Residential Investment I’d say that they are getting a very fair price.

New Residential Investment’s shares change hands for 7.2x Q1-17 run-rate core earnings. This is a bargain considering that the mortgage investment company easily covers its dividend, and that an investment almost yields 13 percent.

Price Drop Is A Buying Opportunity

New Residential Investment’s share price has dipped lately as part of a wider sector correction on the back of profit taking.

Since the company’s operating results continue to be outstanding and the company handed shareholders two dividend hikes this year, the price drop is nothing to lose sleep over in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

I just added to my position in New Residential Investment because I think the recent valuation drop is not justified. New Residential Investment raised its dividend two times in a row, and the company retains potential to hike its dividend even more based on its low core earnings payout ratio. Interest rate upside tied to New Residential’s investment portfolio could actually improve its dividend coverage stats even more moving forward. Shares are cheap on a run-rate core earnings basis and they yield a fantastic 12.9 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.