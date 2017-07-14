Wells Fargo: Q2 Was All Over The Place

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has just reported earnings and it is sinking along with other names in the financial sector. Unlike my earlier coverage of some of the competitors, this was not a blowout quarter relative to expectations. In fact the quarter was all over the place. The main question remains whether or not we can expect growth. To answer this important question, I will examine in this article the company's results and its key metrics, as well as discuss the outlook for the bank.

Let me start by saying the bank delivered results that were modest, and whiffed on expectations on the top line. As the sector overall reported positive news thus far, I was surprised to see these top line results. They were certainly weaker than expected. Although the results were kind of so-so, especially relative to the sector, there were some key signs of strength that matter. But first, to the headline numbers. Revenue was $22.1 billion, essentially flat year-over-year from Q2 2016. That is pretty unimpressive when the competition is notching gains. Wells Fargo missed by a rather sizable amount, coming up $300 million short versus analyst estimates. While the top line was weak, thanks to continued fiscal tightening, earnings themselves were $1.07 per share and these managed to beat estimates by $0.06. Net income was strong, coming in at $5.8 billion up 5% from year. Of course, the $1.07 in earnings was up 6% from last year thanks to a reduced share count.

Are rising rates having an impact on net interest income yet? Well, net interest income increased a strong 6% year-over-year mainly due to a growth in earning assets. There was also a positive return on investment in equities. The company saw $12.5 billion in net interest income. Net interest margin was up 3 basis points from the March quarter, coming in at 2.90%. Income on this front continued to stem from growth in long-term debt and deposits. Non-interest income was strong once again as it came in at $9.7 billion, holding fir from Q1 and rising from last year. But there are key metrics we need to look at.

One of the most critical metrics for a bank is the efficiency ratio, and I continue to watch this more and more closely in this rising rate environment. This is the first quarter in over a year where we saw an improvement in the efficiency ratio. This ratio tells us how effective the company is at generating revenue from its expenses. The efficiency ratio improved to 61.1% this quarter, from 62.7 last quarter. This turnaround is key because it broke a streak of worsening efficiency. It is worth noting that several quarters ago Wells Fargo indicated that the bank would operate less efficiently in 2017, so the improvement is welcomed.

The other key metrics I look for are loan and deposit growth, and while this may not seem so important, this is the bread and butter of any bank. Following a quarter of weakness, the bank is back with growth in deposits, but loans ticked down once again. Total loans registered at $956.9 billion, down from $963.6 billion in Q1. As for deposits, they saw a boost once again. Total average deposits were up 1% quarter-over-quarter to well over $1.3 trillion in Q2 2017. Back in Q1 they had ticked just under the $1.3 trillion mark. Now, total loans may have dipped, but I was pleased to see that nonperforming assets decreased by $827 million from Q1 2017, while non-accrual loans were down $703 million for the quarter as well. As these toxic assets get cleaned up, shareholders should feel slightly better.

While I am pleased to see toxic assets being reduced in conjunction with greater earnings, the bank is being outperformed by its peers. The key metrics I look at demonstrate a bank with a bit of stalled growth. The efficiency ratio has been a concern, though it did move in a positive direction this quarter. The stock still sports a strong yield, and there is value here, but I would not be a buyer. If I am buying a bank, I just happen to prefer a number of competitors.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.