Don't Count Out Acacia Stock Just Yet

ACIA stock looks like just another stock that pops and drops after its IPO.

It is pretty easy to count out Acacia Communications (ACIA) as just another stock that popped-and-dropped after its IPO. After an eyebrow-raising first ER as a publicly traded company, ACIA stock roared higher. But after rising nearly 300% above its first-day-of-trading open price, ACIA stock started to cool down with a common stock offering in September. Subsequent ERs failed to impress investors, the China market slowdown hit, and now, the company continues to guide light due to what management is labeling a quality issue.

As has been seen with other recent headline IPOs like Snap (SNAP), Fitbit (FIT), and GoPro (GPRO), nothing is going right for ACIA. The stock has tumbled from above $120 in September 2016 to below $40 today.

ACIA data by YCharts

But let's not count out ACIA stock just yet. After all, the company is exposed to the hyperscale data center growth story which is still in its early innings, as best evidenced by Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) recent results.

In the near-term, today's sell-off looks like a classic market over-reaction to bad near-term news which doesn't really affect anything beyond the near-term results. Usually, those are good "buy the dip" situations, and we think that is true here.

The company had already announced a quality issue at one of its 3 contract manufacturers. The quality issue was rooted in a circuit board cleaning process, but that cleaning process has since been eliminated and manufacturing at the impacted plant has resumed.

In other words, there was a hiccup at a manufacturing plant. That hiccup is causing Q2 results to look quite ugly. But the hiccup has been solved, and operations are back to normal.

In this light, today's 6% sell-off feels a bit over-done. We think the sock will bounce back in the near-term.

More long term, we think ACIA stock could be worth the risk at these levels. Our broad analysis is that this is a secular growth company that currently lacks the scale to offset specific market demand weakness or specific customer order rate weakness. Because the company is so small (this year revenues are expected to be just $440 million), it has a lot of revenue reliance problems. Two customers account for more than 10% of revenues and 3 customers account for more than 5% of revenues. A pullback in spending from any one of those customers means ACIA gets hit big. This happened with the Q1 guide, and looks like it might be happening again with the Q3 guide.

But that problem gets fixed once ACIA continues to grow, and because ACIA is in some in some big-demand spaces with long runways for growth, ACIA will continue to grow into the foreseeable future. Long term demand for 100G and above is only growing, and analysts think this recent China slowdown will be short-term in nature. Huawei winning a bid to create a fiber-optic network for China Telecom (CHA) supports this thesis.

Essentially, ACIA's small size means that its operational results look particularly bad when some customers in China put a pause on their spending. That is what's happening now. But once that spending picks back up, ACIA's results look particularly good. That's what happened in 2016.

It looks like the China slowdown is going to reverse, and if so, ACIA stock could have a lot to gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.