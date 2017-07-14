What The Saudis Want Are Lower Oil Prices?

In the meantime, Saudi needs to respond to the recent production increase from Libya and Nigeria as the Saudis risk losing market power.

The argument contends that the real bullish oil timeframe starts in the second-half of 2018 when the Saudi Aramco IPO is underway.

RBC Capital Markets said in a weekly commodity report that the Saudis would actually want prices to stay lower. for now.

In RBC Capital Markets' weekly commodity report, Helima Croft, Head of Commodity Strategy, said that the "real imperative (for Saudi Arabia) is for 2018."

In a short piece titled, Saudi Arabia - OPEC - Heaven Can Wait, Helima goes on to explain her reasoning:

Helima's argument for Saudi's longer-term vision is similar to our take of focusing on the incentives. Last year, when OPEC producers gathered for the production meeting at the end of November, we contended that OPEC would agree to a production cut given the Saudis needed higher oil prices if they wanted any chance for the Vision 2030 plan to work.

The same reasoning could be applied to the oil markets this year.

However, there are two key differences from this time around versus November last year.

First, Saudi's energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, used the words "whatever it takes," and the likes of IEA to Goldman Sachs have picked up on this catch phrase and started making fun of it. Indeed, if Saudi was serious about doing "whatever it takes", the goal should be to offset the unforeseen production surges from Libya and Nigeria. In Saudi's defense, Libya and Nigeria both remain in precarious situations where production could fall at anytime due to sabotage or fighting. Take for example the accident that happened last night where it was reported that Shell declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude exports after the Nembe Creek line went down. Libya's situation is not any better with fractioned governments and militant groups fighting for control.

Second, oil demand in the second-half of this year will outpace supply by more than 1 million b/d. The bulk of the storage decrease is expected to come in the second-half, and all the Saudis really have to do at this point in time is wait.

Where does this leave us going forward?

RBC makes a great argument for why Saudi can afford to wait until the end of the year before deciding if it wants to make further production cuts to compensate for Libya and Nigeria. The real timeframe for the start of higher oil prices is 2018 in Saudi's view as it coincides with the Saudi Aramco IPO. In addition, non-OPEC production ex-US, Russia and OPEC is expected to fall steadily next year providing tailwind for the Saudis to increase production into.

In the meantime, if WTI remains at $45/bbl, US shale production growth for 2018 will be much more muted and servicing cost inflation increasing will squeeze US producers from both ends.

