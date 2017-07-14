Kinder Morgan: Earnings Preview

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), one of the world's largest energy infrastructure companies, will kick off the earnings season for the energy sector when it reports its second quarter results, likely on Wednesday, July 19, as per Bloomberg. The company's profits could remain under pressure, but there will likely be three bright spots.

The current year was always expected to be a tough one for Kinder Morgan since the persistent weakness in energy prices and asset sales were going to hit the company's earnings and cash flows. Kinder Morgan itself has previously stated that it will report EBITDA $7.2 billion and DCF of $4.46 billion in 2017, which is lower than the EBITDA of $7.25 billion and DCF of $4.51 billion seen in 2016. The company has recently reaffirmed this guidance in a presentation. Not surprisingly, in its 1Q17 results, Kinder Morgan reported 7.7% year-over-year drop in net earnings to $371 million, or $0.166 per share, and a slight decline in DCF from $1.23 billion, or $0.55 per share, last year to $1.21 billion, or $0.54 per share. The pipeline operator will likely continue to report lower earnings and DCF, on a year-over-year basis, when it releases its 2Q17 results.

That being said, Kinder Morgan is eyeing future growth beyond 2017, largely on the back of some of its major projects that are currently under construction. Overall, the company has been working on roughly $10 billion of growth projects which are expected to add a little less than $400 million to its adjusted EBITDA in 2018 and roughly $1.5 billion by 2020. Kinder Morgan will provide an update on these projects. We will likely hear a whole lot more on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project in Canada, which is one of Kinder Morgan's largest projects and is being financed by the recently completed IPO of the company's Canadian business. Kinder Morgan will likely reiterate its target of starting construction work in September in order to bring TMEP online in December-2019.

However, there are three things that I will be looking for in the earnings release. Firstly, although Kinder Morgan's profits could decline, the company could post an increase in profit margins. The company has been keeping a lid on costs and is only investing in high-return projects. That may have a positive effect on the company's adjusted EBITDA margin which could improve from 56% seen in 1Q16.

Secondly, Kinder Morgan will likely show that it continues to earn strong levels of cash flows. Kinder Morgan is a cash flow machine which usually self-funds its operations as well as nearly all of its dividends. In 1Q17, for instance, it generated $886 million of cash flow from operations which covered $664 million of capital expenditure and 70% of the $319 million of dividends. On a ttm basis, the company was able to self-fund its capital expenditure as well as all of the dividends.

Kinder Morgan, however, usually does not report its cash flow statement with the earnings release. Rather, the company, like most of its MLP peers, focuses on just the DCF-related metrics. In 1Q17, the company generated $0.54 per common share of DCF which easily covered distributions of $0.125 per share, resulting in excess distributable cash flow of $935 million. I expect Kinder Morgan to continue reporting high levels of excess distributable cash flows.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, Kinder Morgan should report lower levels of debt. Remember, one of Kinder Morgan's biggest problems has been a high debt load which has weakened its balance sheet and forced it to slash dividends back in late-2015. At the end of the 1Q17, the company's net debt (as adjusted) stood at $37.84 billion, which is significant considering that Kinder Morgan's total equity is also about the same size. The company carried a net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 5.3x, which is higher than Kinder Morgan's own long-term target of 5x and the MLP peer average of around 4.5x.

However, Kinder Morgan has also been successful in reducing its debt in each of the last four quarters. In 2017, the debt levels should meaningfully decline, particularly since the company has said that it will use roughly $1.2 billion of proceeds related to the IPO of its Canadian business to pay down debt. Kinder Morgan has said that it expects to end 2017 with the leverage of 5.2x, which would be an improvement from 5.3x seen at the end of last year.

Kinder Morgan could also show signs of achieving the debt reduction goal ahead of schedule. Ideally, I would want Kinder Moran to bring the leverage ratio down to 5.2x in 2Q17 and under 5.0x by the end of 2017. I think faster than expected debt reduction, coupled with the company's ability to generate strong levels of excess cash flows, could pave the way for a meaningful dividend hike in early 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.