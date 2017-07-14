Is The U.S. Government Going To Put The Hammer Down On Amazon?

Where much of the impetus behind these assertions is coming from.

Source: Reuters

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been in the news a lot lately, with a number of interesting stories that point to its superior business model and the ability to execute it. With that model securely in place and highly efficient, the company is now expanding to other markets in order to provide new avenues of growth.

Those ambitious steps are what have boosted the idea that Amazon is under serious scrutiny by the U.S. government, with the possibility of it being labeled as a monopoly, which needs to be broken up. I'll tell you why I think this is ridiculous and is probably not even on the radar of lawmakers.

Amazon is a benefit to the nation

The major reason I see for Amazon not coming under anti-trust scrutiny is its overall benefit to the nation. By that I mean the people, not the government.

It has provided a superior way of delivering products at a very competitive price; doing so without entering into shady practices that lock out competitors. They gain market share because they're better than their competitors, not because they're finding ways to keep them from competing in the market.

So at least in the U.S., which rewards entrepreneurs for superior performance, it's highly unlikely lawmakers would break up the company because of being good at what they do. It would undermine the entire economy, as talented entrepreneurs, if they view the government as being an enemy to innovation and risk taking, would hold back on entering the market if they aren't allowed to grow based upon their performance and ability to more accurately predict the future of the market they're competing in.

The other thing to consider is Amazon, in the retail sector, isn't even close to being at what some may consider a monopoly position. Online retailing in the U.S. only accounts for about 10 to 11 percent of all retail sales. And Amazon only has a percentage of that. To call that a monopoly would be to redefine the meaning of the word.

As for the other markets it's competing in, specifically with its AWS business in the cloud, it has taken the market lead there, again, because of its expertise in identifying growth markets and efficiently providing producers services to scale the business quickly. This is totally unrelated to retail, and can't be considered a part of a monopoly. It would be like taking one business General Electric (NYSE:GE) competes in, and based upon that, labeling it a monopoly. It wouldn't make sense.

Why the chatter?

It looks like the reason for the possibility of government intervention with Amazon is because some are starting to short the company, which means creating uncertainty could generate an exodus by shareholders, pushing down the price of the stock.

For example, Market Watch recently reported that hedge-fund manager Douglas Kass has shorted the stock. He said this:

"I am shorting Amazon today because I have learned that there are currently early discussions and due diligence being considered in the legislative chambers in Washington DC with regard to possible antitrust opposition to Amazon's business practices, pricing strategy and expansion announcements already made (as well as being aimed at expansion strategies being considered in the future."

Kass wasn't through. He added this later:

"My understanding is that certain Democrats in the Senate have instituted the very recent and preliminary investigation of Amazon's possible adverse impact on competition. But, in the Trump administration we also have a foe against Jeff Bezos, who not only runs Amazon but happens to own an editorially unfriendly (to President Trump) newspaper, The Washington Post."

How I see this is Kass has taken a short position and is using the financial media to try to drive down the share price of Amazon.

It also appears that Kass just doesn't like Amazon and how it disrupted the market; something businesses have been doing for centuries. The following comment doesn't even make sense from a financial point of view.

"Is Amazon a productive change agent and force for the good of the consumer by virtue of a reduction in product prices? Or is Amazon's disruption of the general retail business a destroyer of jobs, moving previously productively employed workers into the unemployment line?"

Let's see. Amazon has wildly improved the retail market and consumers love the service they offer, and somehow that's a negative because it presumably results in retail workers from other businesses being unemployed. Sounds like talking points from a union handbook.

The fact is Amazon employs a lot of people in the U.S., and the idea those losing their jobs with other retailers can't get a job with Amazon is incoherent at best.

It seems in the case of Kass, he dislikes Amazon so much he shorted it, not based upon fundamentals, but on rumors he heard that politicians were scrutinizing the company for antitrust violations; something that has yet to be proven as true. Now he's going to the media to try to push down the price so he doesn't get clobbered.

Other factors

One thing that is true in regard to Amazon is there will eventually be another recession. We're past due for one, and it will eventually come. Under that circumstance Amazon is probably going to reverse direction.

That said, during the Great Recession, low-cost leader at the time, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), enjoyed a period of growth because consumers, even consumers with more money, started to go to the giant retailer to save money.

With Amazon challenging Wal-Mart in many product categories for low prices, and its popular Amazon Prime subscription service, it has a solid, locked-in customer base that could change things when the next recession hits. By that I mean it may be considered in the same way Wal-Mart was in the last recession.

That suggests it may or may not get hit as hard as some may think. We'll only know where the mindset of consumers are at once it hits.

Conclusion

I think the rumors surrounding the alleged investigation of Amazon for anti-trust practices are meaningless. They are nothing more than shorts trying to drive the share price of Amazon down in order to make some money.

They're running scared because after the share price of Amazon dropped early in July, it has soared to gain all that back. Accelerating momentum isn't good news for shorts who are likely to take a beating at this time.

The problem isn't that there won't be a day when Amazon stock takes a breather, the problem is in trying to time it based upon rumors from Washington; especially rumors that make no sense in light of Amazon not being close to dominating the retail market in general. Look at Wal-Mart's overall sales against Amazon's, for an example.

In my view, Amazon still has a lot of growth left in it, and the government isn't going to interfere with a business that is growing because of excellence, rather than illegal actions to prevent competitors from entering markets.

I wouldn't run from Amazon based upon anti-trust speculations. And even if there was a tiny spark of truth to some scrutiny being employed by a small group of Democrats, what would the case for anti-trust be based upon? Too good at what they do? I rest my case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.