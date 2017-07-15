In Overvalued Times, Seth Klarman Speaks To Me - Book Review

At the risk of throwing stones, the book seems even better at highlighting where other investors get it wrong.

One doesn't have to read too much to grasp value investing. But there are times where the 'faith' needs reinforcing.

Benjamin Graham wrote the book on Value Investing as a philosophy. There are other important investing books – including Graham and David Dodd’s Security Analysis for the practice of said philosophy. But if you just want to learn about value investing, there is little need to read another book after The Intelligent Investor. There’s a reason Graham references have become clichés, after all.

That philosophy can use reinforcement, though. In our 9th year of a bull market, with valuations and sentiment looking pretty peak-ish, the siren call of capitulation grows more tempting. Maybe my standards are too high, the value investor thinks. Or maybe I will lose investors if I post another sub-market quarter.

One only needs to skim Seeking Alpha, fintwit (the financial corner of twitter), or the headlines on their brokerage to find evidence that dyed-in-the-wool value investors are trading their stripes to join the FAANMG crowd. And, I wrote that before the Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) investment deck made the rounds yesterday.

Seth Klarman’s Margin of Safety is a north star for prodigal value investors looking for their way home. I find the book helpful not for its details of how Klarman approaches value investing practically, but for its full-throated restatement of principles. In these troubling times of perpetual all-time highs (from a value investing perspective), such a restatement is valuable.

Klarman lays out the book in three parts – where most investors stumble, a value investment philosophy, and the value investment process. I derive most value and pleasure from the first section of the book.

“Ultimately investors must choose sides. One side - the wrong choice - is a seemingly effortless path that offers the comfort of consensus” – he writes in the introduction, planting his flag. From there he details how speculators get in trouble, how so-called investors get led astray by market prices, and the dangers of unloosed emotions. There is not a single new piece of information here, but it is written in concise, compelling language, with contemporary examples (the junk bond mania gets covered, for example).

The behavioral aspects of investing are probably the hardest to master, though, and Klarman’s work spends much time on these aspects. He highlights the flaws of looking for a formula. He calls out the incentives of market participants on Wall Street and how they run counter to the investor.

Chapter 3 is my favorite in the book. Here, Klarman discusses institutional investing and the constraints money managers face.

First, the challenge of short-term thinking and relative performance. At best, institutional managers might get away with being judged on an annual basis. But even investors with a long track record are held to close scrutiny after a rough year or two, and the fees paid become hard to justify. Which leads to either redemptions and forced selling or a change of strategy that is likely to exacerbate bad performance, perpetuating the cycle. One watches the way hedge funds have performed over the last 2-3 years and can only grimly nod.

Klarman also points out the all too true reality of growing too big to find new ideas (I’m reading Peter Lynch’s Beating the Street, which pushes back against that notion, but Lynch also owned hundreds of stocks at a time – he may be one of a kind). The recent woes of big-name, legitimately smart investors like David Einhorn can be attributed to the market's short-term outlook and a paucity of ideas for a growing portfolio, as the GM (GM) caper shows.

Klarman picks on indexing at the end; while he's been wrong on it being a 'fad', the logic can still reassure the batten down the hatches value investor. "Indeed, at the extreme, if everyone practiced indexing, stock prices would never change relative to each other because no one would be left to move them." That's the stuff.

But I gain the most strength from Klarman's point about being fully invested. I quote the key section:

Remaining fully invested at all times is consistent with a relative-performance orientation. If one's goal is to beat the market (particularly on a short-term basis) without falling significantly behind, it makes sense to remain 100 percent invested. Funds that would otherwise be idle must be invested in the market in order not to underperform the market. Absolute-performance-oriented investors, by contrast, will buy only when investments meet absolute standards of value. They will choose to be fully invested only when available opportunities are both sufficient in number and compelling in attractiveness, preferring to remain less than fully invested when both conditions are not met. In investing, there are times when the best thing to do is nothing at all. Yet institutional money managers are unlikely to adopt this alternative unless most of their competitors are similarly inclined.

As the Pascal quote goes, "All of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone." Klarman might say, then, that all fund managers' problems stem from managers' inability to wait for absolute value to arrive.

This does not mean that an absolute performance-oriented, value leaning investor will not make mistakes. Or that they will not make mistakes that overwhelm their margin of safety, which is really only as large as your analysis is good. It just means that if such an investor can maintain discipline, s/he will invest only when they find a great opportunity, and not when they feel they have to perform better because it's been a bad quarter. It's telling how Klarman wrote in Baupost Group's 2016 investor letter "Taking all this into account it may have been a greater accomplishment for Baupost to earn a high single-digit return with quite limited risk in 2016 than it was for us to have earned higher returns in prior years" (as reported here - the letter is available on the net if you look around). Sometimes, the name of the game is treading water until the waves calm down.

That pretty much sums up the value of the book for me. The details of Klarman's value investing approach are useful but not all that unique - he distrusts intangible assets, he is more flexible in realizing that a low P/E does not mean value, he doesn't like EBITDA or beta, and so on. These are good to read about, and fine as an introduction into one value investing approach, but not outstanding. The examples of where to look are also instructive but, at this point, well-trodden territory (though I confess, thrift conversions still confuse me a little).

But Margin of Safety is to some degree a derivative book and, to another degree, a polemic. It is a derivative of Intelligent Investor and acknowledges that fact readily starting from its title onward. And, it is a polemic in favor of value investing, stating its case not with exhaustive number-crunching but with unequivocal logic and conviction. Klarman's track record, despite recent bumps, provides some empirical heft - I couldn't source this precisely, but most searches suggest ~15% annual returns over 30+ years.

Investors who subscribe to the value investment approach are aware of that logic. It's just that sometimes the market seems to run up forever, and it doesn't seem worth waiting for another idea. That's when a forceful, well-argued reminder has most value.

“Indeed, once you adopt a value-investment strategy, any other investment behavior starts to seem like gambling.”

Yes, that'll do it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.