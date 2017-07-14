A High Yield Utility Stock With Big Growth Potential In 2017

This stock is selling at 21% below book value and is 13% below analysts' avg. price target.

Mgt. has raised 2017 AFFO guidance by 12%, and is targeting 7-8% dividend growth in 2017 and 2018.

We plugged into the Utilities sector this week, just to see if we could find something new, that hasn't tripped our radar yet. We came up with Capital Power, (CPXWF), a Canadian independent power producer with a rapidly-growing asset base, which promises strong growth in 2017.

Management raised its 2017 AFFO guidance by ~12% on the Q1 earnings release:

The reason for this guidance hike is that management has made recent acquisitions that will be accretive in 2017:

They also have the Bloom Wind project in Kansas, which was just completed on June 1st, and is fully contracted for 10 years, with Allianz Risk Transfer. The project lands are located within one of the strongest wind regimes in the U.S. with an average wind speed of over 9 meters per second. This project reduces CPX's overall % of operations in Alberta from 74% to 53%, increasing its U.S. % from 6% to 26% of total capacity:

Profile: Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 24 facilities and is pursuing contracted generation capacity throughout North America.

Trading Info: The "F" on the end of CPXWF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US, or on its foreign exchange. It also trades as CPX.TO, or CPX, on the Toronto exchange.

It has an erratic daily trading volume on the OTC, which varied from 2600 up to 72,000 shares/day recently, and some days it doesn't trade at all. However, US brokers can easily get orders filled on the Toronto exchange and convert them into CPXWF in US$, since CPX has ample volume - it has traded from 1.5M shares to over 10M shares/day on the Toronto Exchange. We've experienced a $.01/share fee from Schwab for doing the trade this way.

Schwab now has a feature whereby, if you enter the US fungible ticker in the quote box, it'll bring up the US shares' currency-translated value based upon the value of the shares on the Toronto exchange, and it'll also list the current Toronto volume.

Common Distributions: CPX pays quarterly, in a Jan-April-July-Oct., and normally goes ex-dividend around 1 month prior to its payouts. US shareholders pay a 15% withholding tax on dividends, which can be claimed on your tax return, as "Foreign Taxes Paid", with certain restrictions. Schwab has an article which goes into this in more detail, but you should confirm these details with your accountant.

We've added CPX to our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables, where you can track its price and distribution yield daily (in the Utilities section).

CPX's dividend payout ratio is a bit lumpy on a quarterly basis, and has been on the rise over the past 4 quarters, but it should settle down to around 50%, as the new assets kick in earnings in the next quarters.

Management is guiding for much higher dividend growth in 2017 and 2018, (up 7-8%), with an average 50% dividend payout ratio:

Preferred Shares: CPX also has 4 preferred shares - Series A, C, E, and G, which are cumulative, but have rate resets at specified dates, in 5-year intervals. The shares can also be called in by CPX on those dates.

Options: There are no US options listed for CPX, but we invite you to visit our website where you can see details for over 25 other income-producing trades in both our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings: To say that CPX's earnings have been lumpy, would be putting it mildly - there have been fits and starts along the way over the past 4 quarters, and it's not a perfect picture just yet. Revenue grew slightly in Q1, while EBITDA was up by 19%, and Net Income was $47M vs. -$8M in Q1 '16. FFO slipped -2.15%.

Looking back further, however, shows a long trajectory of EBITDA growth, (18% CAGR) since 2010:

Management expects Cash Flow to grow by 24% in 2017, as the new acquisitions and projects kick in:

CPX will start receiving annual off-coal compensation payments of $52.4M in July of each year, which will add to Q3 earnings. Management noted on the Q1 earnings call, that, "From a cashflow perspective, AFFO will include the coal compensation annually in the third quarter when the cash is received".

Risks: Although management's new acquisitions have improved its geographical diversity, CPX still gets 53% of its revenue from Alberta, an area which has been challenged over the past 2+ years, due to declining energy prices and fires:

However, things have been slowly improving, with 7 months of positive demand in Alberta:

Analysts' Targets & Performance: CPX is currently over 13% below analysts' average price target of $27.64.

CPX has outperformed the S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index by quite a wide margin over the past year, even though it has declined since early April:

(Source:yahoofinance)

Valuations: With its pullback in the past quarter, CPX is selling at 21% below book value. Its P/E looks higher than industry averages, though.

Management put together these 2 charts, which show CPX as having one of the highest dividend yields and AFFO yields in its peer group, while having a lower-than-average payout ratio:

Financials: Even after the new acquisitions, its Debt/Equity is low, at .55, which puts it among the least-leveraged utilities in the market. ROA and ROE could certainly use improvement, along with its operating margin.

Debt & Liquidity: This is a well-capitalized company, with investment grade credit ratings, and ample liquidity. Although we don't have industry comps for Net Debt/EBITDA, we did a quick scan of other diversified utilities, and found their ratios to be running around 3.5 to 5x - CPX looks to be less-leveraged currently.

Summary: We rate CPX a long term buy, based upon its growth prospects, its strong balance sheet, and its attractive yield.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

