DryShips: The Last Sale?

Earlier this week, I detailed how a temporary lawsuit motion against DryShips (DRYS) and its current plan to continue issuing shares was denied. While shares this week have tried to sustain a rally back above $1.00 per share, they ultimately closed below the key level by Friday's close. As we get close to this legal action taking its course, the current Kalani sale process continued. Will it be the last?

Just two weeks ago, the weekly sale block to Kalani happened at an average price of $1.93 per share. Last week, there were multiple blocks between $1.01 and $1.10 per share. There were many hoping that the motion to stop share sales would be granted, at least temporarily, but since that did not occur, here is the latest update from DryShips through a 6-k filing:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold ("I") 1,277,873 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $1.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 10, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $1.11 million at a price per share of approximately $0.87 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $1.01 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses; ("II") 1,899,902 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $2.0 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 11, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $1.70 million at a price per share of approximately $0.89 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $1.68 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses; ("III") 1,612,113 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $1.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 12, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $1.43 million at a price per share of approximately $0.89 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $1.42 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses; ("IV") 1,650,000 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $1.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 13, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $1.47 million at a price per share of approximately $0.89 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $1.46 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses; and ("V") 2,650,000 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $2.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 14, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $2.48 million at a price per share of approximately $0.93 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $2.45 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and July 14, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 34,314,746 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $4.42 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $151.7 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $150.2 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 35,699,267 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $74.7 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

As we saw with last week's update, DryShips is now going with fixed request notice periods of just one day now, as opposed to the prior one week periods. This week, almost 9.1 million shares were sold, with the prices ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. At that lowest price, there would be another nearly 86 million shares of dilution, and this is after the monstrous rise in the outstanding share count that we've already seen in the past two months or so. In just nine weeks, we've seen the number of shares outstanding rise by 1,380%!

On Monday, the lawsuit against the company and its CEO will start. It's unclear at this point how soon we'll have news on that, whether some sort of resolution comes in hours, days, weeks, etc. If the lawsuit is successful, it likely means DryShips will stop issuing shares for a time period, but I would think there will be some sort of appeal. If the company can't issue shares in the near term, then DryShips shares could spike, especially with a large number of shorts having to cover.

However, if the lawsuit is struck down, then it is likely just a matter of time before the stock goes through another reverse split, especially since we are below $1.00 a share now. There's still just under $75 million left on the current Kalani deal, which equals a lot more dilution at these prices. DryShips has been my best short idea over the past year, but will that change next week? I'll be back once we know more.

