Previewing Johnson & Johnson Earnings

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is a stock that I’ve moved around a bit on in the past few years. I’ve been pretty vehemently bearish at times but more recently, I’ve been constructive on the stock as I felt the reaction to Q1 was overblown. The stock is up about ten bucks since then and while that’s not gangbusters by any means, it does position JNJ for its Q2 report – due out on Tuesday – to be of even greater importance. I’ll outline below my thoughts on how the stock is positioned going into the Q2 report as well as some things I’ll be watching surrounding the report.

First, the chart shows us some fairly interesting things that are of great relevance to shareholders. Over the past year the stock is up about eight dollars and while that’s fine, it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. JNJ was in a protracted down trend that took the shares below $110 a couple of times before JNJ found its footing and rallied into the Q1 report earlier this year. That report was received poorly – an overreaction in my view – and the stock sold off. However, the recovery since then has been quite nice and shares sit at $132 heading into the report after coming off the new highs set late last month. In all, JNJ’s price action doesn’t look bad at all but with high prices come high expectations; can JNJ live up this time?

In addition to sheer price action, JNJ’s momentum indicators are looking pretty weak. I mentioned the rally that took shares to $137 a few weeks ago and at that time, JNJ was pretty well overbought. That condition has come and gone as a multi-week selloff has claimed $5 of the share price but also made it such that buyers are no longer dominating the market for JNJ shares. Now that the overbought conditions are gone, if JNJ’s report is strong, there’s lots of room for buyers to step in and move the stock higher. The bears do not look like they’re in control here; this just looks like an overbought condition being worked off. That’s another positive for the bulls provided the report is good enough to spur some buying activity.

To me, the principal thing investors are looking for from JNJ’s report is revenue growth. Q1 continued a string of weak reports when it comes to revenue growth as that number came in at just 1.6%. The international business also continues to get whacked by the dollar despite the fact that the greenback has been very weak this year. The impact of the dollar matters but JNJ has to find a way to grow revenue. This, more than anything, is what disappointed investors in Q1. In addition, this has been my main source of concern on JNJ for a very long time; it is doing good work in other areas but revenue growth has been very weak indeed. Analysts are looking for a tepid 2.6% boost in revenue for this quarter and if JNJ cannot at least manage that, the selling pressure we’ve seen may have some legs.

Margins have kept me interested in JNJ over the past couple of years and indeed, was the principal reason I defended the stock after the Q1 selloff. Margin growth has been sustained and strong for JNJ as it continues to whittle away at input costs despite weak top line growth. Margin growth can grow earnings much more quickly than revenue for a mature company like JNJ and it has produced some pretty staggering margin boosts over the past couple of years. Considering this is really the only source of meaningful growth JNJ has at the moment, margin growth is absolutely critical in the Q2. If JNJ didn’t manage to boost margins in Q2, there could be a pretty severe backlash from investors and to be fair, that would be the correct move. Revenue growth is important but margins are the story to me for Q2. I don’t expect a weak margin picture from the report but if that’s what we get, look out below.

It will be interesting to see what JNJ has to say about Actelion as it begins to bring that company on board and any implications that has for revenue and earnings growth going forward. Huge acquisitions are messy at first and I don’t expect this one to be any different. However, the benefits should outweigh the costs and any update we get from management to that end – provided they have one considering it is so early – will certainly be worth watching. Given JNJ’s struggles to grow revenue, Actelion may provide the boost shareholders are looking for.

Heading into the Q2 report, JNJ shares looked coiled and ready for a move higher on a nice report. The stock is a bit in no-man’s land at this point following a selloff that worked off the overbought condition, but it is still near its highs. The Q2 report will determine the direction of the stock and right now, the odds look in favor of the bulls to me. JNJ has to deliver on revenue and margin growth and assuming it does, I think we’re going to see another leg higher in the rally. If the report is weak, there is plenty of support for the stock below current levels and that would almost certainly be a buying opportunity to me. Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen.

