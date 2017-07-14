Energy Recap: Your Thoughts On The Slowdown In Rooftop Solar

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Obsidian Energy, "Permania," and Chevron, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to get your take on the fight that has broken out over the spread of rooftop solar power. As recently reported by The New York Times and Business Insider, "several large U.S. utility companies have been working with state politicians nationwide to reverse economic incentives for homeowners to install solar panels." One of the main complaints of these utilities is something called net metering, which "forces utility companies to buy surplus electricity from rooftop solar owners at the retail price."

We'd like to hear your thoughts on this pushback against rooftop solar -- what do you believe the ultimate outcome will be? Some think that cheap batteries will "neuter utility attacks on rooftop solar" -- do you agree or disagree? Please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

"Obsidian Energy: Clarifying Its Production Growth And Valuation Expectations" By Elephant Analytics

"The Smart Oil During Permania" By Laurentian Research

"Peace, Chevron And Nigeria Means Production Recovery Underway" By Callum Turcan

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended July 14, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add anything that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs remained flat this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.