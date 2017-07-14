Chegg: Stay Cautious

Chegg (CHGG) has been a fairly low-key stock throughout most of its lifespan. With its core business focused on selling textbooks and textbook answer keys digitally to college students, it rests in a unique strategic position. Facing little direct competition, Chegg has stayed relatively constant in terms of its fundamental performance. Yet, as it shot through Street consensus the previous quarter, we witnessed a significant appreciation. Since Q2 earnings are just around the bend, it's worth taking a look at the fundamentals and the price to see if there's an opportunity for alpha.

The most salient event over the past year has been Chegg's aggressive appreciation directly after it released Q1 earnings. Publishing its earnings after market hours on May 1st, Chegg's price went from $9.16 to $11.58 - an increase of 26% - in just one trading day.

The driver for this rapid uptick was Chegg's outstanding performance against what turned out to be overly conservative Street estimates. For Q1, a consensus EPS of $.0253 against an actual EPS of $.06 resulted in a 137.5% surprise.

A Quick Look at the Fundamentals

Now, although Chegg proved that its business is more resilient than Wall Street deemed it to be in Q1, the fundamental situation around the security hasn't changed as much as it would seem.

Let's take a quick look at the basics. Chegg's revenue and profit are certainly cyclical in nature, but have stayed relatively flat:

Chegg's business can be summed up in one word - steady. Through many concurrent quarters of nearly identical revenue and profit, the stock value has gyrated significantly. It's evident then that fundamental performance of the stock doesn't closely track its valuation in the marketplace.

A more holistic number, EBITDA, outlines this even more clearly:

2017 Appreciation in Context

As mentioned previously, Chegg has appreciated significantly in response to its earnings beat in Q1. What's more interesting here is the recent appreciation in anticipation of Q2 earnings being released. Chegg held on to its post-earnings valuation and has added on roughly another 10% in the past week.

Of course, these appreciations represent forward-looking opinions about the performance of the firm. Yet, we appear to be approaching a scenario in which we could readily call Chegg 'overbought'. This is evidenced by the price to book value below:

The price to book value of the stock tracks the movement of the instrument so neatly since the fundamentals have remained so constant. The 'book' being the denominator in that equation, it has remained constant - as the price has moved rapidly upwards. Chegg is now trading at a historical high relative to its earnings.

At the same time, institutional investors have been shedding the stock recently, although it remains quite high:

Q2 Earnings Release and Conclusion

We are now faced with a situation in which Chegg's stock price after its Q2 earnings release will be determined predominantly by how it performs relative to Street expectations around its earnings. If it manages to hit consensus or above, the stock price will retain its value and potentially acquire much more. If it misses on earnings, the strong buying pressure over the last year will result in a rapid sell-off by institutional investors. NOTE: These are non-GAAP earnings measurements.

I believe that earnings estimates are going to be fairly accurate this time around. As can be seen above, the Street was overly bullish during Q4 2016. A subsequent revision then led to a large beat, which created the current pricing scenario. The newest consensus, coming in at $.04 per share, seems to strike a healthy middle ground. My opinion would be to hold if you own it but not risk purchasing it if you don't at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.