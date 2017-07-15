This 8.8%-Yielding Small-Cap MLP Has Been Flying Under The Radar

Sprague Resources has held up well in a tough business environment and has consistently grown dividends for the last 12 quarters.

It's been a tough year for energy infrastructure master limited partnerships. Thanks to the weakness in oil prices, many MLPs that are engaged in the transportation of crude oil have come under pressure. But Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) is a rare gem in this space that has been flying under the radar. In a tough business environment, I believe this little-known small-cap name, which offers a dividend yield of 8.8%, can prove to be a promising pick.

Sprague Resources is a small MLP, with a market cap of $605 million, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined production and natural gas. These businesses have typically accounted for more than 95% of the company's net sales and 80% of earnings (adjusted gross margin). In addition to this, the MLP also provides handling services for various materials ranging from crude oil to caustic soda which typically accounts for less than 2% of the net sales and less than 18% of the profits.

2014 2015 2016 Adj. Gross Margin (US$'000) 244,967 276,002 259,273 Refined products 59.6% 61.8% 55.0% Natural gas 22.7% 18.5% 24.1% Materials handling 15.4% 16.5% 17.6% Other 2.3% 3.3% 3.3%

There are, however, two things that I particularly like about Sprague Resources' business. Firstly, it has very little exposure to crude oil prices since it is primarily engaged in the distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. Its focus is on the refined products segment, which alone has historically generated more than 80% of the company's net sales and more than 50% of earnings. In refined products, the Sprague Resources sells distillates, gasoline, and residual fuel oil, although distillates account for most of the company's refined products sales. In fact, in 2016, distillates alone represented 73% of the total refined products volumes. The MLP sells four kinds of distillates, but heating oil alone represents more than half of the total distillates volume.

In an era of persistently low and volatile oil prices, Sprague Resources has an advantage due to its focus on refined products in general and heating oil in particular. In a weak oil price environment, the demand for refined products will likely remain strong and Sprague Resources is in a great position to tap into that strength. Moreover, Sprague Resources offers a diversification opportunity to those MLP and energy investors who wish to reduce their exposure to crude oil.

Secondly, Sprague Resources is a wide moat MLP. The company controls 22 terminals located in the Northeast Unites States and Quebec, Canada, that can store 14.8 million barrels of refined products while allowing the MLP to sell more than 1.4 billion gallons of refined products annually. Its facilities are strategically located along the coastal line, stretching from New York to Maine. This gives Sprague Resources a competitive advantage because it is extremely difficult for a new entrant to secure land along the coast of Northeast US for the construction of a new refined products facility.

Sprague Resources, however, is not completely immune from the weakness in energy prices. In fact, low oil prices also translate into low refined product prices. That's one of the reasons why Sprague Resources has failed to meaningfully grow revenues and earnings in the last couple of years. The company's net sales have gradually dropped from $5.07 billion in 2014 to $2.39 billion in 2016. At the same time, its net income tumbled from $122.81 million to just $10.17 million.

However, after excluding the impact of one-off items (such as derivatives), a closer look at Sprague Resources' operations shows that it has held up quite well in a tough business environment.

For instance, last year, Sprague Resources' adjusted EBITDA clocked in at $109.02 million, down just 1.3% from the prior year and actually up 3.6% from 2014. In 1Q17, when energy prices were higher as compared to 1Q16, Sprague Resources reported a 4.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $47.3 million.

Moreover, Sprague Resources has continued to generate strong levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund distributions. In 1Q17, the MLP posted free cash flows (operating cash flows in excess of CapEx and acquisitions) of $39.3 million which easily covered distributions of $13.76 million, leading to excess cash flows of $25.57 million. In 2016, the excess cash flows were $39.19 million.

Its distributable cash flows, a metric that is commonly used among MLPs, have also remained resilient. In 2016, the MLP's distributable cash flows were $79.05 million, down almost 12% from the prior year but up 5.6% from 2014. The DCF easily funded cash distributions of $49.10 million, which translated into a healthy coverage ratio 1.6x - one of the best in the industry. At the end of 1Q17, the company's coverage ratio on a trailing twelve months basis remained rock solid at 1.6x. In the corresponding period, its refined products, wholesale distribution and propane peers had an average coverage ratio of between 0.8x and 1.2x.

Amount in US$'000 2016 1Q17 Cash flows 131,744 105,412 CapEx 15,986 7,176 Net acquisitions 29,065 58,910 Free cash flows 86,693 39,326 Dist. to unit-holders 47,503 13,760 Excess cash flows 39,190 25,566 DCF 79,052 40,146 Coverage ratio 1.6x 1.6x

Sprague Resources also has a decent balance sheet marked by reasonable levels of debt. At the end of 1Q17, the MLP clocked a long-term-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA (ttm basis) ratio of 4.1x, which is good considering that its peers also have a leverage ratio of around 4x range, though Sprague Resources also benefits from having a strong cash flow profile. The leverage ratio, however, based on the debt and earnings metrics defined under the MLP's credit agreement, is even lower at just 2.6x - that's one of the best in the industry.

Sprague Resources has managed to consistently grow distributions throughout the downturn. In fact, the MLP has announced dividend hikes for the last twelve quarters in a row. It is currently offering a dividend yield of 8.8%, which is higher than the peer average of almost 7.8%, as measured by ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

I think this makes Sprague Resources attractive because it offers an above-average yield that is backed by a solid business model, strong levels of cash flows, high coverage ratio and a decent balance sheet.

Sprague Resources aims to continue growing distributions by 1.5 cents per unit per quarter through 2019. The MLP currently offers a distribution of 59.25 cents, which means that Sprague Resources could deliver double-digit dividend growth on an annualized basis. By 1Q19, the MLP's distributions could climb to $0.7125 which translates into a yield of 10.5% at current price levels. I believe Sprague Resources is well positioned to achieve this target.

That's because firstly, Sprague Resources has already generated strong levels of free cash flows, excess cash flows and has a great coverage ratio. The company has room to grow distributions, even if it fails to post a meaningful growth in cash flows or distributable cash flows.

Secondly, Sprague Resources actually looks well positioned to grow DCF in the near term, which will make it easier for the company to grow distributions while maintaining its strong cash flow profile and financial health. Sprague Resources has made acquisitions and is working on a number of projects that should deliver earnings and DCF growth.

For instance, Sprague Resources has made five acquisitions worth a total of $156.8 million since mid-2016 to expand its refined products and natural gas footprint. So far, the MLP has closed four acquisitions in 2017 which alone should lift its adjusted EBITDA $23.5 million on an annualized basis. Sprague Resources is also ramping up its existing asset base (e.g. the refined products facilities in Rhode Island and New York) which should also fuel earnings and DCF growth. The MLP itself expects to report adjusted EBITDA of $115 million to $130 million for 2017, which reflects 12.4% growth from last year at the mid-point. This will also power DCF growth.

Therefore, for patient investors, I believe Sprague Resources could turn into a great double-digit yielding stock.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.