Retirement Strategy: The 'No Freaking Out' Zone

It's OK to be nervous, but this is the "NO FREAKING OUT" ZONE"!

So we got bad news on AT&T today. Should we freak out and dump the stock?

Yes, it really stinks that we got the news today that a bunch of "consumer groups" are urging the Attorney General of the USA to block the imminent buyout of Time Warner (TWX) by AT&T (T) today. I personally own a heck of a lot of shares and added to my pile yesterday, before this news came out.

On top of that an analyst lowered his rating of T to "neutral" and cut his price target from $46 to $39/share. Just another reason for some people to freak out, right? Well here is what I think: I should have waited just one more day to pick up a bunch of shares of a dividend aristocrat for even less money.

My Humble Opinion

To be honest, I am not tickled pink that this news is swirling around one of my all time favorite stocks, but it is what it is and I am not going to freak out or dump my shares in a panic. I might even buy some more! Of course that does not make me right, and maybe I will turn out to be an idiot! That being said, here is my thinking about AT&T:

T is a cash cow, with enormous cash flow ($40 billion) - enough to keep its dividend aristocrat status and pay its bills.

T has a dividend yield as of today of 5.41% , one of the highest yields of any dividend aristocrat stock.

, one of the highest yields of any dividend aristocrat stock. T is just about at its 52-week share price lows. Do I really want to dump this great stock at its lows of the year?

If the deal for Time Warner falls through, which I do not believe will happen, then T won't have to spend $85 billion bucks and add to its debt, or issue more shares. It's almost a "can't lose" situation I'm seeing here.

bucks and add to its debt, or issue more shares. It's almost a "can't lose" situation I'm seeing here. If T wants to buy something else, they will. There are plenty of content assets, such as Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) or AMC Entertainment (AMC), that can be bought, for less money.

T is not going out of business because of today's news. Well, anything could happen, but seriously?

T is an all-time favorite stock for dividend growth investors and has 58% of its stock is held by institutions. Seems to me that traders and "weak hands" have been putting downward pressure on the share price.

of its stock is held by institutions. Seems to me that traders and "weak hands" have been putting downward pressure on the share price. By trying to time the market by selling T now, you would be following the panic herd and not your dividend goth investing strategy. Do you need the money this second?

Has T announced that it is cutting it's dividend because some analysts lowered their ratings of T to a neutral with a reduced price target that is 7% above today's closing price anyway?

T is the largest communications company on the planet and is not just a phone company with recurrent revenue streams from various businesses.

I think you get the picture, but to put this in a nutshell, if you have a time horizon of at least 5 years or longer before retirement, this stock is becoming well undervalued for a yield of 5.41% and earnings per share north of $2.00.

If You Are Already Retired

There are dividend growth investors who are already retired, such as me, and I need to consider my risk appetite as I discussed in this previous article. I would suggest that you do the same prior to making any buying (or selling) decisions.

That being said, with the kind of dividend history that T has, and its current yield, unless T becomes the next General Electric, I consider it a bargain at today's price and even more of a bargain if it drops even further.

The Bottom Line

I really hated the news today. I also hate that CNN is part of TWX, since it is out of favor with our current administration. Who knows, Jeff Sessions might just toss a monkey wrench into the deal, but I am looking at T from both sides of this coin and believe T will be just fine.

What are your thoughts?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this, and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible, who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.