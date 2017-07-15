S&P 500 Weekly Update: Relentless Bull Market. The Choice, React To The Headlines Or React To The Price Action.

The bulk of investors remain nervous and unsure. The S&P hasn't topped, stock prices will be higher down the road.

Markets trend only about 15 percent of the time; the rest of the time they move sideways.” … Paul Tudor Jones

One thing that I have noticed during my time investing and managing money is how we all at one time or another are afraid. Not so unusual given what history has thrown at investors. Experiencing nervousness and caution at times comes with the territory. Something is different now, market participants seem nervous all the time. That anxiety has turned to outright fear for some.





Recently we saw investors concerned when the yield curve was flattening, and the 10 year Treasury slipped to 2.1%. Fear of a possible recession signal. The 10 year rises sharply, and many are afraid that it's a signal that rates are rising too fast when the the 10 year hits 2.4% in a short period of time. Some declare this another reason to rethink owning stocks.



Oh there are plenty of other examples, this indicator says this, then when it reverses it says that. The list goes on and on. Then it’s the fear of the stock market itself. The market goes down, it’s feared, the stock market goes up it is worrisome. When stocks drop, portfolio value is evaporating right before our eyes. Wrong. If you haven't heard this, money can be made on the downside, and one doesn't need to possess a trader’s mentality.

Investors should indeed take advantage of ANY trend that is the primary trend. Successful market participants grasp this fact and use it to their advantage. Having that mindset reduces a lot of the fear of stocks plunging.

The market goes up, celebrates new highs, and for many that is feared as well. Ironically the fear experienced when the market is going up sparks the next round of anxiety. Who wants to be involved now and pay these prices? Wrong again. It’s not so much about where any market has been, it is ALL about where it is going. It is no secret, a strong primary trend tells everyone that. Yet many haven’t grasped the concept.





Staying with an uptrend produces more opportunity that most would believe.





Chart courtesy of Birinyi Associates.





Jeff Yale Rubin Director of Research Birinyi Associates;

"The chart shows the number of S&P 500 issues that beat the index's return by either 25% or 50%. So for example, in 1982 the S&P was up 14.7%, 25% better was a return of 18.4%. 278 of the 500 members had gains of more than 18.4%. While 50% better in 1982 was 22.1%. 256 members rose more than 22.1%.” “The chart details years when the S&P was up at least 10%. And it highlights the fact that, especially in good years there are plenty of opportunities for stock picking for active managers. Annualizing this year’s results, 207 names are on pace to do 25% better than the index, while 176, 50% better."





The reason that this type of approach to the market is missed or dismissed goes back to that human frailty, emotion. All of the learning, the experience, the reminders of how to navigate in difficult markets is forgotten, once emotion takes over. It is a constant battle that can affect an investor that has one year of investing experience or someone who has managed money for 35 years.







An astute reader last week noted that for many market participants it’s all about the feeling of being wrong. Ironically this drives those that possess that mindset to make mistake after mistake. Successful market participants overcome these fears. Confidence rules their thoughts and confidence is gained with success. Success then begets more success. It becomes a positive lop, the trick is getting out of the negative loop that many find themselves in.





This graphic is telling us what is taking place. The stair step pattern that was introduced to readers a while ago remains in place.





Source: Bespoke





That’s important because the sideways action after each upward move shows consolidation, working off any excess. At some point in time corrective activity will come along and break short term support. Please take a look at the September to November 2016 time frame on the graphic. It won’t be something to fear. It is a healthy occurrence during bull markets. Seasoned investors welcome corrective action.





Ben Carlson Ritholtz Wealth management on market pullbacks;

"Since 1950, the average intra-year peak-to-trough drawdown on the S&P 500 has been -13.5% while the median was a loss of -10.5%. There were double-digit draw downs in more than half of all years while one out of every six saw a 20% or worse drawdown during the year. Although these pullbacks occur almost every year like clockwork, stocks were still up over 11% per year in this time. Stocks were positive in 79% of all years. They were up double-digits roughly 60% of the time while they finished the calendar year up 15% or more in almost 50% of the time. In effect, double digit losses were almost as prevalent as double-digit gains even though the gains far outweighed the losses in the overall scorecard."

More reason for market participants to be focused on the Long Term Primary trend that is currently in place. The gyrations along the way are just that and often just distract us. As long as the major indices remain in this uptrend there really is little to fear. Once investors grasp that idea, the week to week, month to month management of a portfolio will be done with a lot less emotion.

Over time that leads to less mistakes and more outperformance.







Economy





Yardeni Research assembled their view on inflation by citing the Amazon model under Jeff Bezos;





“The Amazon titan ( Jeff Bezos) with a killer instinct continues to slaughter his competitors, killing inflation along the way. He has brought deflation to the book industry, mall retailers and the cloud. Now he is doing the same to grocery stores, with the biggest losers likely to be their vendors, i.e., manufacturers of consumer brands, particularly staples.





But Mr. Bezos isn’t alone unleashing deflationary forces as he disrupts and destroys business models;





“Elon Musk intends to harvest solar energy on the roofs of our homes, storing the electricity in large batteries while also charging up our electric cars. Frackers are reducing the cost of pumping more crude. Pharmaceutical companies are under pressure to stop hyper-inflating drug prices. Telecom services prices are falling under intense competition, a key reason of late that headline and core inflation has fallen back below the Fed’s 2% target, but there has been softness in apparel, medical care and autos, too. Over the last 3 months, the annualized core CPI inflation has been a startling low 0.048%. There have been only two other occasions since 1965 when it’s been lower: December 2009-February 2010 and October-December 1982."

Consumer Price Index remained unchanged in June.









Student Loans are targeted by many to be the next crisis. My how we now like to throw around that word.









Can it stymie those individuals that want to by their first house? Of course. Is it a headwind for the retail industry? Maybe. No matter which way I look at that chart, it tells me this issue is a drop in the bucket compared to the real crisis endured in 2008/2009. Therefore let’s put this where it belongs, in context and in the background. In and of itself it won’t cause a recession or a crisis.









The average FICO score in the U.S. just hit an all-time high of 700, according to CNBC. FICO scores can be used to determine who qualifies for loans and the rate of interest that consumers pay on credit cards, car loans and mortgage loans. That 700 score puts the average in the “good credit” range which is 700-750.







The NFIB Small Business Confidence index dipped in June and missed analyst expectations. With a current reading of 103.6, business optimism remains strong. No surprise here, the percentage of small businesses citing Red Tape as their biggest problem saw the largest month over month increase in that issue on record. Interestingly the two prior largest monthly increases were month of Obama inauguration and month after Affordable Care act signed into law.

Retail Sales disappointed dropping by 0.2% for the month. May's retail sales were revised to show a 0.1 percent dip instead of the previously reported 0.3 percent drop. Retail sales rose 2.8 percent year on year in June.

June read on Industrial Production was positive with an increase of 0.4% versus expectations of 0.3%. The current streak of positive results is now at 5 months.





This month’s JOLTS report showed a decline in openings coming in at 5.7 million. Since the prior month recorded an all time high at 6+ million, the decline takes the openings number back to the April total. The real good news was in the quits rate. Total quits are up to 2.2%, a high that’s been hit previously in this expansion. For the private sector only, however, it’s a much stronger story. Quits are up to 2.5%, a rate surpassed only once in the prior expansion.











Global Economy





The synchronized growth story looks to be on track. If the IMF is correct every one of the top 20 economies will be growing this year.















Governor Kuroda gave a speech in which he sees the Japanese economy expanding, financial system stable, output gap narrowing, and the BoJ stands ready to adjust policy as needed.

Japan machine orders disappointed with another month over month decline of 3.6%. Expectations were for an increase of 1.7%.











Chinese Trade data is showing a positive picture. Exports, imports, and the trade balance rising more than expected in both local currency and the USD. Imports are actually growing a bit faster than was expected, though there have been slow downs in a couple of import series related to copper in recent months. The acceleration of crude oil imports continues; they have nearly tripled since the mid 2000's. Iron ore imports are also rising briskly.













The Bank of Canada took center stage this week as they tightened policy for the first time since 2010, boosting its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%. The move was not 100% expected, but not too much of a shock either. Citi Economic Surprise Index streak for Canada is the longest in over 5 years.









Earnings Observations







Factset Research reports that the S&P sales growth rate for Q2 2017 is 4.8%, little changed for the previous view of 4.9% on June 30th.

Ten of eleven sectors are projected to report year over year growth in revenues, led by the Energy sector. Comparing Q2 to Q2 in 2016 reveals that the comps are favorable based on how WTI was trading. In the second quarter this year, WTI traded between 43 and 53 with many daily closes in the upper 40’s. During Q2 2016 prices spent a great deal of time in the mid to upper 30’s and topped at $49. The only sector predicted to report a year over year decline in revenues is the Telecom Services sector.





Since about 65% of S&P sales now come from abroad, the fact that the global economy has shown improvement adds credence to the earnings forecasts that are being put forth.

Growth for S&P 500 earnings is expected to be 6.4% in the second quarter. Some analysts are expecting a beat on this score which could bring the overall growth to near double digits in the quarter. Earnings season has started, I’d rather not forecast now, but wait for the results to roll in. The large center money banks kicked off the season on Friday and their results won't be hurting the overall picture.

Q2 earnings;

Citigroup (C) $1.28 consensus $1.21

JPMorgan (JPM) $1.82 consensus $1.58

PNC Financial (PNC) $2.10 consensus $2.02

Well Fargo (WFC) $1.07 consensus $1.01





They were met with a muted response, not surprising given the run these stocks have had. However, once digested, I believe they were the catalyst for Friday's climb to new highs. A healthy financial system speaks volumes for higher stock prices.

Next week, the pace will pick up as 160 companies in the S&P 1500 will report, then we get into the peak reporting period as nearly 1,000 companies will report in the two-week period from 7/24 through 8/4.







The Political Scene





Donald Trump Jr. released contents of his e-mail correspondence with a Russian talent agent this past week. The initial market reaction was negative, as the Dow fell 140 points, the S&P dropped 15. The losses were negated by the end of the day as both indices closed flat. While the equity market was dropping I noted there was no corresponding flight to safety. No spikes in Treasuries, the Dollar, or Gold.

The reason for the rebound might also be attributed to what happened later in the day. I have chastised them over and over on a number of issues. In my view it has been well deserved. When members of Congress act like children they should be treated as such. This week I give Mitch McConnell and anyone supporting the notion to move the August recess back two weeks, a big round of applause.

If the new start date of August 7th for summer recess arrives without any resolution on important issues, the children then need to be told summer recess is canceled until further notice. It appears I am not alone in my view of the situation.

A late week development shows the boys and girls hard at work. In yet another attempt to garner the support necessary for passage, Senate Republicans have released their latest version of the American Health Care Act.





The Fed and the Yield Curve.

Jamie Dimon expressed his views on the Fed’s QE unwinding program scheduled to commence later this year, warning of uncertainty.

Fed Chair Yellen delivered congressional testimony this past week. Her words were sliced, diced and then marinated, but the simple translation reveals what we have known all along. The Fed will be measured when it comes to raising rates, and it will be data dependent. Based on what the economic data is telling us now it appears that we may see the next rate hike in December. Two comments from Ms.Yellen that caught my attention;

“Because the neutral [interest] rate is currently quite low by historical standards, the federal funds rate would not have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance.”

Translation, no aggressive tightening is planned.

Then there was her comment;

“The Fed should not proceed with a mechanical plan.”

While that statement was in response to the unwinding of the Fed’s balance sheet, it also describes what has occurred in the last few years. A flexible approach that is data driven seems to be a wiser choice than setting out on predetermined path when the situation around them may be changing.

Market reaction was positive, because if you believe in the Goldilocks scenario, this signals more of the same for a while.

Beige Book results didn’t reveal much of what we already know;

“Economic activity expanded at a “slight to moderate” pace across all 12 districts. Auto sales were the major weak point: they declined in half of all districts. Housing activity was solid, with prices rising and low home inventory in most districts. Employment expanded at a “modest to moderate” pace, but lots more labor market tightness.”

The takeaway, things are looking good with modest inflation, tight labor markets, and generally decent spending activity. No district is booming and there are patches of weakness like autos.







Sentiment





Even as the market has started to enter rally mode and the Nasdaq is getting back on its feet, bullish sentiment actually saw a slight decline, falling from its already depressed level of 29.5% down to 28.2%. That’s the lowest weekly print since the start of June. It seems everyone is waiting for the pullback and not many like where the market is trading today. These are not signs of a market that is topping.











Crude Oil





The weekly inventory report showed another draw down this week. The drop of 7.6 million barrels exceed the forecast for a draw down of 2.5 million barrels.

Prices stabilized and continued to rise for the remainder of the week. WTI closed at $46.54, up $2.25 for the week.







The Technical Picture







When viewing the short term picture one always has to be reminded that things can change quickly. It is why I wish all traders the best of luck, either be nimble or be crushed. The equity markets got a negative jolt on Tuesday when Donald Trump Jr. released his email correspondence. Watching the ensuing price action confirms the strength of this market. If one didn’t get the importance of the Dow Theory buy signal generated last week, the market nudged market participants again as both the Dow 30 and the Dow Transports recorded new highs again. This time around both the S&P and Russell 2000 joined the record high list.











As noted earlier, a headline moved the markets lower but the Nasdaq which had every reason to sell off, not only held, but rose on the day to recapture the 50 day moving average. Once that was retaken it signaled more consolidation may now be the case. Instead of what was thought to be the start of a decent pullback.





The importance of the Nasdaq has been the talk lately when it comes to short term direction for the overall market. Plenty of history showing the relevance of a weak Nasdaq and the affect on major indices has been presented suggesting this weakness could spill over to the general market. So the quick rebound tossed a curve ball to many short term outlooks including mine.

Let's also keep things in perspective, the Nasdaq had a reason to show some weakness. The index has outperformed for quite some time. A pullback was expected, healthy, and normal. IF we have seen the extent of the pullback (4%), it shows the strength of the bid supporting equity prices.





Rallies during this short term downtrend have been between 19 and 33 points. All the rallies since S&P 2454 have had lower and lower highs: 2450, 2443, 2439 and then 2432. Until this past week. This rally surpassed all of those initial hurdles, then took out the final one by setting a new all time high.







After only a 2% correction the S&P is now on the precipice of a new uptrend. Short term support is at the old high of 2454 then S&P 2444, with resistance at 2479. In one short week the outlook goes from speaking about support levels to what might be overhead resistance. A relentless bull market.



Any use of the word downtrend doesn’t come into play until the index breaks below the June low of 2405.



Individual Stocks and Sectors

While the short term market action waffles around, there is plenty of action underneath the surface and stock and or sector selection is key for those that are inclined to proceed that way.

Here is a reason to be involved in names like Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG), and the lesser advertised stocks that support the data centers that house the backbone of the internet.









The global proliferation of the internet remains on an upward trajectory. That bodes well for global demand across many sectors. It will also open up new technological horizons. That is a bullish long term situation for the tech leaders in the industry.









The oil service providers have hit my radar screen and I recently added to my position in Halliburton (HAL). The premise being that with the increased drilling activity these providers would, at the very least see stable results even as the price of oil remains weak. That appears to be the case now as Halliburton is hiring 100 workers each month to meet demand.





BMO Capital predicts that Halliburton's Q2 EBITDA will beat expectations, suggesting that its North America operating income will come in 19% above the consensus outlook. In their view the company offers greatest exposure among large caps to increasing completions activity in North America, and it has least exposure to sluggish international markets.





Late last year and into the start of 2017 I thought oil prices could reach cyclical highs right around $65- $70 a barrel. When I purchased shares in the E&P area of the energy sector last July the price of WTI was $43, and my assumption was that the second half would see crude oil prices rise and average $60 a barrel by the fourth quarter of 2016.





Well here we are a little more than half of 2017 is gone, and WTI sits at the $46 level. The price did move to the lower 50’s but that has been the extent of any upward move.





While my assumptions on oil prices were wrong, the initial surge in the E&P stocks was very powerful producing above average gains. Thirty to forty percent and more was not uncommon. I claim no victory, since the call on WTI was totally wrong and the bulk of my E&P holdings are right back to the level where they were initially purchased, now almost one year later.





Fortunately I did take some of the quick profits that were presented late last year and that is a strategy that I employ when making a call and changing positioning on any sector. Taking a little off the table has eased the under performance that the energy sector has displayed while the major indices have hit new highs. It’s a good strategy to follow.











Forecasting the price of oil is like wondering what my 7 year old golden retriever is thinking at any given point in time, it's a guess. However, energy stocks themselves do offer opportunity. The primary reason is what I talk about quite often, emotion. In this case it is all about how overreactions take place in the market.





Case in point. August of last year saw WTI at $41, and an E&P company like Oasis petroleum (OAS) traded at $7-$8. As WTI moved to $50, a 20% move in a period of 3 months, the shares of Oasis more than doubled to $16.50. An overshoot to the upside for sure as emotions took over as the equities outperformed the price of oil. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from $6 to $13, now $5.25. There are numerous other examples that show the same picture.





If one now believes that WTI has formed some support at these levels then the risk reward starts to slant back to these E&P stocks as an opportunity. Given the example shown, it shouldn’t take much of a move in the underlying price of oil to see these stocks start to outperform the market.





Moreover, as shown these stocks have now under performed the price of oil. Oasis and Whiting have been cut in half. While WTI has come down 20% in the same period. Truly an overshoot to the downside as emotion enters the picture again. Greed ruled in late 2016, fear is ruling now. Both extremes. It may be time to take advantage and use the fear of others as an opportunity.





Marathon Oil (MRO) has improved their land holdings in the last year. By entering the Permian Basin, they become the only E&P company with a sizable presence in all four of the main U.S. liquids rich resource plays, alongside the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and SCOOP/STACK. It is at the top of my action list. Oasis Petroleum, and Whiting Petroleum are more speculative and will provide more bang for the buck. Concho Oil (CXO) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) are solid, more stable companies that will trade with slightly less leverage.





For those following along with the purchase of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), the company raised guidance once again. That is the fourth straight quarter this has occurred. After the first breakout around $47 that took shares to $75, the suggestion was to buy this one on any dip. The stock traded down to $58 on June 29th, it closed the week at $84.20. My target of $90-$100 looks solid now and it appears that target will increase before it decreases. Shares remain worthy of a look on ANY dip. Analysts may have just begun raising price targets, as this story is not well publicized, yet.









The U.S. economy continues to move along, with subdued inflation, providing what typically has been a good environment for stocks. During the last two years or so the message delivered about this economy has been described by some as Goldilocks. Growth is positive but slow. The 2-3% range has been with us for a while and one has to wonder what will be necessary to break out of the range. Then again, given this 2% Goldilocks economic backdrop, the bulls have nothing to complain about in the last 5 years or so.

It is said that the stock market isn't the economy. In the short run yes, but over time they do move together. Economic growth drives corporate profitability, leading to stock valuation. No surprise, earnings will need to keep improving to support higher equity prices.





Summer is often thought of as a time when some investors may put their portfolios at the bottom of their ‘to do” lists and head out for vacation and family time. Same with the large investment firms, they typically are not fully staffed during the summer. Volume is lighter than usual and quick swings can be exacerbated. Last year the market held steady (S&P gained 3%) during what can be a rocky period of June 1 to Sept 30.









We have a good environment for stocks and that is the reason to stay with the equity trade. I believe the equity market highs aren't in yet, stocks will move higher supported by solid earnings, low inflation, and a modestly growing U.S. economy. Modest growth helps to keep inflation in check, monetary policy fairly loose. This outlook comes with the fact that the general market will take time to rest and re energize. Below the surface there are developments to heed. This is nothing unusual, there are always issues that will garner the attention of market participants. Most come and go and never upset the market situation. The European elections are the latest example of that.





Ongoing geopolitical and monetary policy uncertainties are around us. Building and keeping a diversified portfolio is important. The same is true for periodic re balancing, as a geopolitical calamity, a policy mistake here in the U.S. often comes with limited warning. Before I continue, isn't it amazing that every exogenous event that is brought to our attention is a negative claiming to kill the market. No one ever cites an exogenous event that can raise stock prices. Well almost no one. If they do, the commentary is never believed to have any merit. Articles calling for a market crash garner the most attention, to date they all have been incorrect and have cost anyone following that scenario a fortune.











Earlier I spoke of my present strategy for the energy sector. That elicits the conversation and/or debate of staying with the market momentum. Continue with what has and continued to work, or going outside of that and search for unloved stocks. I like to have both situations in my portfolio. It contributes to the diversified issue and is also a review and re balance of sorts. Owning momentum stocks like technology, and a lagging sector like energy together, can and often does work out well. Just ask those that used the strategy in 2016, by adding the under performing (at the time) Financials.





I’d rather not work for the market. Emotion, stress, constant indecision can make an individual a slave to their portfolios. Reducing and or eliminating those issues puts me in charge, and the market then works for me.





to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.





Best of Luck to All !

















