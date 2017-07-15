Advanced Micro Devices: Up, Up And Away

Since reaching a low of $1.61 just under two years ago, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has witnessed an incredible run rising over 800% since late July 2015. While it would've been dreamy to get in two years ago, I believe AMD is in a strong upward trend and there is still plenty of money to be made even at our current levels. Using several indicators spanning over 15 years of price action, I've found multiple factors that have helped shape my bullish view.

Starting with the longest term chart first, we can see the trending history of AMD, simply by looking at price action, but also confirmed with the RSI indicator located below volume. The upward trend we see in the beginning of the chart from 2003-2006 is confirmed by RSI readings above 50, which is interpreted as overbought territory (highlighted in green on the left side of the indicator). Beginning in 2006, we see an extremely large downtrend that lasts until price bottoms in late 2008, followed by minor trends in both directions, with nothing lasting longer than a year. The RSI indicator here shows readings slightly above 50, but nothing sustained to convince us of another sustained bullish trend.

In 2015 we finally see price break out above $11, which it hadn't achieved in 10 years. Accompanying this breakout was a sustained move over 50 on the RSI, meaning price entered overbought territory (highlighted in green on the right side of the indicator). As seen from 2006-2015 when the RSI was under 50, the RSI can remain in overbought or oversold territory for extended periods of time during strong trends.

Further confirmation of the bull move can be seen with the influx of volume accompanying the price breakout. I've drawn a black upward trend line on the volume bars to display this. Generally you will see higher volume follow the predominant trend. This can be seen with the increasing volume from the 2006 sell off, as well as the increase of volume with our current bull trend.

I'd also like to draw attention to the highest volume green bar in June of this year. Price was retreating in May and risking a bigger sell off, until buyers came in large numbers to overcome the bears and push price higher, creating support off the May close. That May close of $11.30 also happened to be a Fibonacci retracement level, so a hold and big push up off of that level is a strong sign from the bulls.

Zooming in on the past two years of price action, we can see the upward trend line drawn in green which has supported price throughout the bull move. In addition, the bottom indicator below volume is AMD's relative strength when compared to the S&P 500. We can visually see here the upward movement of relative strength, which again is supported well with the trend line drawn in green. This tells us AMD has been outperforming the S&P during this time -- as if the 800% return didn't tell us already.

I've also overlaid the Fibonacci retracement levels for those interested; as you can see, they serve as good support/resistance levels and are helpful when predicting turning points. If it's hard to read the Fibonacci levels above they are: $4.59, $6.93, $8.58, $10.22, and $12.25.

Overlaid here are simple moving averages (10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day), and look how price has used these as support and resistance, most recently in May when price was supported by the 200 day SMA at $9.80. To provide further evidence for the bull camp, I've included the momentum indicator below volume. Price and momentum are both trending up, which is a good sign as momentum generally leads price; a divergence between price and momentum would be worrisome.

I would identify good buying opportunities at the $12.25 level, and also down at the $10 level, both of which can be seen with the red horizontal lines. At $12.25 you have support with a prior high/low, a Fibonacci retracement level, and it may even coincide with a bounce off of the upward trend line depending on the timing. My short term upward price target is $15.50, which is the high we saw last February. Looking beyond the next few months, my intermediate price target is $18.80, with my long term target being $22.50. If we break down beneath the trend line, I would look for further support at $8.60, and in the $7.00-$7.50 range. A break below the $8.60 level however and I would want to reassess my positions and make sure I still believe in AMD.

This last chart is really just a fun bonus. The purple vertical lines represent cycles and are spaced every 20 days, with cycles aligning at relative lows. Since the low in September, the cycles have aligned at or near relative lows in 8 out of 11 instances, so the 20 day cycle has been pretty consistent. To drill down even further, the ADX indicator below will read over 25 if your security is in a strong trend, and you can see that the cycles align with lows better when AMD is not trending, as seen in the red boxes. Beware cycles can change or even go away completely for extended periods of time, so it's best to not rely too heavily on them, but rather use them to compliment additional analysis. For those interested, the projected cycle lows are 7/28, 8/25 and 9/25, so look for relative lows around those dates.

