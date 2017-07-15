Weekly Fund Wrap: The Halftime Show

For investors looking to take some chips off the table but remain invested we like Limited Duration, Investment Grade and Senior Loan funds.

The Trump Jr. "Russian Connection" knocked markets back for only a brief moment as equities rallied and Treasury yields came off on the back of Yellen's dovish testimony.

News

Details of communication between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer emerged early this week. This story appeared to put to rest any question of whether the Russian government was attempting to swing the U.S. presidential election in favor of President Trump. The email trail also contradicts months of denial from the Trump family and administration of any meetings between the Russians and the campaign. The S&P swooned briefly upon the release of the email chain but quickly recovered -- "buy the dip" dynamic is still in force.

When not distracted by the "Russian Connection" all eyes were on the Congressional testimony of Fed Chair Janet Yellen. The market interpreted the comments as dovish - Treasury yields fell 6bps intraday and equities rallied. Yellen said that rates may not have to rise much further and that there is significant uncertainty around inflation. Further, she did not indicate an imminent reduction in the Fed balance sheet suggesting that the program can kick off in September or December rather than July.

Macro

A weak CPI report on Friday pushed yields lower with the 10-year breaking below 2.28% - 10bps lower from the previous week. Retail sales were also weaker than expected though that didn't stop the S&P 500 from finishing 1.4% higher on the week. Commodities and EM assets also finished in the green with just the dollar flashing red this week, no doubt knocked lower by the political noise.

Oil had a good week, finishing 5% higher on greater evidence of the inventory rebalancing working its way through the global economy. The latest EIA report revealed the sharpest decline since last September and OPEC announced an extraordinary meeting in July raising hopes for increase in production caps.

Market

Treasury yields reversed this week, allowing the rest of the market, particularly EM assets, to take a deep sigh of relief. We think that the term premium and the curve is too low and risks are asymmetric toward higher interest rates, however, we have to admit that this week Chair Yellen confirmed her dovish credentials in underlining the uncertainties around inflation which would allow the Fed to temper further rises if inflation and particularly wages remain subdued. The market is no longer expecting further hikes this year, although all eyes will be on the balance sheet reduction program.

Outside of treasury yields, the most interesting asset class in our view remains Oil. While it is clear that the inventory rebalancing process necessary for price support is well advanced, the price keeps making lower highs and lower lows. It is entirely possible that the $40-$50 a barrel range is the new $45-55 which may then become the new $35-$45. It does appear, however, that OPEC is serious about stabilizing the price and it can do this by further ensuring OPEC compliance as well as introducing caps on Libya and Nigeria in the near term, although it has less control over longer-dated prices given the continuing technology and cost-improvements of the shale industry.

It is interesting to note that the Trump Jr.'s email revelations have had no apparent impact on the markets. One interpretation of this dynamic is that an increase in White House disarray will lead to political stasis which would decrease political uncertainty which could then buoy markets. Granted, that is a charitable interpretation. A more likely scenario is that the markets may stall when the likelihood of the tax cut legislation slips further towards zero.

Closed-End Funds

This week we present a belated first-half performance review.

No prizes for guessing out- and under-performers. The highest returning sectors were emerging market equities, supported by a global earnings recovery and stable U.S. real rates. The laggards were MLP and Energy sectors, struggling due to a lower oil price.

In the Fixed Income space, Multi-Sector funds performed best due to strong housing markets and a relatively high sector yield. Emerging Market Income funds were not far behind with HY, IG and Muni sectors putting in a solid performance as well though mainly due to yield rather than price gains.

The average sector returned almost 10% on a gross price basis. Average sector discount rose 3.6% and with the life-time average sector z-score of 0.5 the closed-end funds are looking on the rich side. The most expensive sectors are Equity Tax-Advantaged and Global Hybrid with 2.3 and 1.9 z-scores, respectively.

Conclusion

Excluding energy, the first half of the year was Goldilocks for closed-end fund investors: a combination of stable interest rates and inflation along with a period of strong earnings growth and equity market performance. Many 2016 year-end predictions such as much higher rates and inflation, a stronger dollar and higher volatility were off base which benefited those investors who buckled down and held on to their positions.

Given this poor track record of "market experts," we hesitate to fetch our crystal ball from the attic. For those investors who would like to take some chips off the table, however, but remain invested we recommend rotating into lower volatility sectors such as Limited Duration, Investment Grade and Senior Loan funds. These sectors have deliver ed more yield per unit of volatility and can better withstand NAV drawdown periods.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.