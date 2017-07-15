DryShips Stock Issuance Update

With the stock price below $1 and the share count at 35.7 million, another reverse stock split is likely, but probably not until after the Marshall Islands court announces its findings on July 17th.

The purchase of the final Newcastlemax closed on July 13th. The remaining acquisitions are the three VLGCs scheduled to close September, October, and December.

Gross proceeds from the issuance equaled $8.19 million. The funding gap for announced acquisitions is now less than $6 million.

DryShips (DRYS) filed its usual 6-K after the market close on Friday July 14th and provided an update on its common stock issuance. The following table summarizes the data.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S July 7th (millions) 26.61 Funding Gap (millions) $14 Dates of Issuance July 10th - 14th Shares Issued (millions) 9.09 Avg Issuance Price $0.90 Volume Traded (millions) 41.65 VWAP $0.9730 Value Traded (millions) $40.52 July 14th Close $0.96 Shares O/S June 16th (millions) 35.70 Actual Theoretical Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 21.82% 10.00% 12.50% 15% 17.50% 20% Shares Issued 9.09 4.16 5.21 6.25 7.29 8.33 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 7.40% 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% Est of Value of Equity Issued $8.19 $3.73 $4.66 $5.59 $6.52 $7.46 Remaining Funding Gap $5.56 $10.02 $9.09 $8.16 $7.22 $6.29 Equity Market Value @ July 14th Close $34.27 $29.54 $30.54 $31.54 $32.54 $33.54 Funding Gap as % of EMV @ July 14th 16% 34% 30% 26% 22% 19% Funding Gap Issuance @ 8% Discount to June 16th Close (shares/millions) 6.3 11.3 10.3 9.2 8.2 7.1

With the announcement of the closing of the final Newcastlemax acquisition on July 13th, the only outstanding acquisitions are the three VLGCs scheduled for close during September, October and December 2017. The funding gap is less than $6 million on these vessels, assuming that no additional equity milestone payments have been made subsequent to the exercise of the purchase options (see the table below). That said, there is no reason to assume that DRYS will not complete the issuance of the $74.7 million of equity issuance under the current Prospectus Supplement. Any proceeds in excess of the funding gap will be used to acquire additional vessels.

Acquisitions Remaining @ July 14th (000s) VLGCs $250,500 Subtotal $250,500 VLGC OptionExercisePmts ($65,700) RemainingPayments $184,800 Cash Available July 10th $49,800 VLGC Credit Facility $112,500 Cash Earnings Q3 $5,237 Q4 $8,514 Equity Issuance July 14th $8,190 Dividends Q3 and Q4 ($5,000) Funding Shortfall $5,559

With the recent rebound in spot dry bulk rates and Forward Freight Agreements for Q3 and Q4 reflecting rates well above current spot rates, the cash earnings forecasts for Q3 and Q4 are likely to be a bit higher than the amounts forecast in the above table.

The following table illustrates the funding for the VLGCs. Note that since the last VLGC is scheduled for closure in December, DRYS is currently funded through the end of the year. Again, this fact is unlikely to dissuade management from finishing the issuance of equity under the current Propectus Supplement.

DryShips Inc. VLGC Funding Schedule September October December VLGC 2 3 4 Purchase Price 334000 Option Exercise Payment 87600 Remainder Due 246400 61600 61600 61600 Credit Facility Drawdown 150000 37500 37500 37500 Funding Gap 96400 24100 24100 24100

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC filed a 13-G on July 10th indicating it owned in aggregate 553,532 shares, or 6.1% of shares outstanding. As of the close on July 14th, Morgan Stanley's position, assuming it has not acquired additional shares (no subsequent 13-G update has been filed) would equal a bit more than 1.5%.

Reverse Stock Split

After announcing an unnecessary reverse stock split on June 19th and in the process blowing up its stock, it is a safe assumption that DRYS will announce another reverse split after the Marshall Islands hearing on July 17th, assuming the court finds in favor of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips. I do not short stocks. I expect DRYS to be extremely volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.