Is Copper Hot Or Tepid In July?

Copper is generally stronger in July and weaker in August, which could develop into a correction.

Chinese refineries are due back in operation soon, SMM expects the higher price premiums to be difficult to hold.

Market commentators seem generally bullish on copper, often quoting China as the reason, but actual reports about demand vary. In April, 'The General Administration of Customs' reported imports of unwrought copper and copper semis were down 22.9% year on year. In May, according to 'Sucden Financial', inventory fell, with stocks down 20% from a seven-month May high. In June, news from Shanghai is that discounted prices are holding, and inventories have dropped as refineries go on maintenance, while the direct buying to fulfill orders is holding copper price discounts. This doesn't seem especially bullish, and the COT chart illustrates some near-term indecisiveness too.

Supply - Demand News

An article released by SMM from Shanghai in June describes the local spot market as one in which price discounts are holding. In the south, maintenance at copper smelters have reduced the inflow of inventory, while buying against orders rather than for inventory is also holding discounted prices.

Downstream buyers against orders (rather than inventory) led to low offers at discounts of 90-30 yuan per tonne.

Copper supply in Shandong eases with the end of maintenance at Yanggu Xiangguang, and rising shipments from other copper smelters.

In north China, Tianjin Jinghai District will be clamping down on scrap operations, with inspections of dismantling enterprises, tightening copper scrap supply and shoring up refined copper demand.

In south China, copper inventory dropped to 27,000 tonnes as of June 2. Maintenance at the Jinchuan Fangchenggang copper smelter and Yunnan Copper reduced inflows. Traders thus raised premiums of copper, up to as high as 70-100 yuan per tonne briefly last week. But SMM expects it will be hard to hold firm premiums in south China this week with the end of the overhaul at copper smelters.

In May, Sucden Financial was bullish copper, stating that falling stocks support the price.

Falling stocks of copper support the price. Copper inventories in LME warehouses, stocks fell 9,475 tonnes on Friday to 276,875 tonnes and are down almost 20 percent from a seven-month high May. Copper, which broke the recent daily downtrend yesterday and closed strongly, held the momentum today to challenge $5,800 area as shorts covered and supported again by further LME stock declines," Sucden Financial said in a note.

However, in April, preliminary data from The General Administration of Customs stated:

China's imports of unwrought copper and copper semis were 300,000 mt during April, with YTD imports from January to April at 1450,000 mt down 22.9% YoY.

Copper COT Chart

Producers were following the seasonal trend in May, easing off selling positions, but they're now reversing that trend, even as large specs/hedge funds are becoming more bullish. A similar triple peak consolidation developed in 2016, which resulted in a significant spike high the following October, and resulted in a technical break out. A similar falling triple peak could be developing again. There is potential selling resistance in the $2.90's though, will this break the pattern?

Source: Barchart.com

Seasonal Chart

The seasonal chart suggests copper should strengthen in July, and like soft commodities, weaken into the middle of August.

Stock Charts

Short term, copper appears to be correcting. The June-July wave has risen by a similar length to that of the May wave, but the June wave seems shorter and more acute. If the June high is actually part of the May wave, then the current one is wave 3 and incomplete. Another possibility is that all three waves are part of a complete sequence of 5, and the 5th wave is now completing a correction of all 3 waves.

There are several technical features which could all provide support in a mini-correction and are clustered together:

The green diagonal trend line

The S1 level

The 50 moving average

The long red diagonal, which is the longer term descending trend line

Against the more bearish short-term position is the bouncing black ADX line over the MACD. Previous lows have simultaneously caused the ADX to bounce rather than cross and go bearish. However, the longer term daily chart suggests that a correction is more likely.

Daily Chart - Longer Term

The three-year daily chart illustrates a weakening RSI which is falling from an 'over bought' level. If the chart continues in the format of 2016, like the correction from the July high to the September low, copper should again eventually fall to the rising green trend line. On the longer term chart below, the black ADX line is just about to cross the red DMA line over the MACD.

On the chart below, we can see that the green diagonal support line is actually below the red 200ma, which in the short term infers a loss of the bullish trend from early May. How this pattern develops, whether as a triangle with possible bullish upside or as a bearish rising wedge, will indicate to traders whether or not the October 2016 spike upwards will hold or collapse.

This chart (original Macrotrends.com) suggests that based on the fractals for C wave lows, the current wave may well correct down to the rising support line of 2016 and needs to maintain that to avoid the form of C wave low which developed in the late 1990's.

Looking Forward

The previous three minor waves have all resulted in corrections which didn't involve messy white candle reactions, so a break upwards from this level suggests that trading is still bullish and looking for a higher 5th wave top before correcting. The more likely pattern appears to be down. While it's possible that there could be a short-term bounce from the May trend line, a further break down is entirely plausible. Weakness in August may provide the opportunity.

Investing in Copper

There are a number of copper ETFs, all carry service fees which accumulate in regular trading and prove significant. Traders should also be aware of commodity backwardation or contango. Some of the most popular according to Investopedia include:

iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (JJC)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)

iPath Pure Beta Copper ETN (CUPM)

