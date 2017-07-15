The Crash Cometh In 4 To 6 Weeks

Stocks looks like they are going to crash in 4 to 6 weeks. Here's how I'm going to prepare.

The best case scenario for quarterly monetary growth over the next six weeks puts us in a worse situation than August 2015.

A stock market crash on the scale of August 2015 is now approaching. In this piece, a follow up to this one written on June 30th, I explain why a crash is now very likely 4 to 6 weeks from now. I will follow up with suggestions for how to prepare for it.

Once again, this article rests on the assumption that the Austrian Business Cycle Theory [ABCT] is accurate, namely that when the amount of money in an economy stops expanding after a period of credit expansion, boom turns to bust. If you subscribe to this theory, then now is the time to place your bets, or at least scale into them over the next 3 weeks as I plan to do. If you don’t subscribe to it, then this is nothing but an academic exercise. Know though that I did accurately predict the August 24, 2015 Black Monday crash 11 days before it happened. I may be wrong this time, but the evidence and the theory behind this prediction is the same as it was two years ago.

In my previous article on this topic linked above, I said that whether a crash will occur in mid-to-late August depends on the Federal Reserve’s H.6 Money Stock Measures report for the first week of July. The first week of July, reported on a 10-day lag by the Fed, almost always shows a monetary growth spurt. Since 2008, that growth spurt has been between 0.7% and 1.5% growth from the previous week’s not seasonally adjusted one-week average, table 2 at the link. With the 13-week average now bona fide shrinking week-to-week, stocks are already in trouble.

As expected, a monetary growth spurt did occur as of the H.6 report released on July 13th for July 3rd. The one-week average came in at $13.5178 trillion. The previous one-week average was $13.4032 trillion, for a growth of 0.86%. This is towards the low-end growth for the first week of July, very close to the worst case scenario outlined in my previous article. We can now extrapolate further as to what the 13-week average will be 7 weeks from now given past data.

I’ve gone through every year of H.6 reports since 2008, and found the following. From the first week of July and for the next 6 weeks after that inclusive, the 7-week average (a statistic you won’t find on the H.6 report, but which I am creating here for clarity) either shrinks very slightly, or grows at most by 0.8% from the initial traditional July growth spurt. As I did last time, I will be extrapolating best- and worst-case scenarios for the 13-week average 6 weeks from now, and add an average scenario as well. Spoiler alert: All of them are bad.

Best Case Scenario

Since 2008, the growth rates of the 7-week average compared to the first week of July one-week average, starting from 2008, are as follows (negative means shrinking): -0.27%, -0.61%, -0.12%, 0.8%, 0.27%, 0.3%, -0.02%, -0.03%, 0.25%. That averages out at growth of 0.063% over the last 9 years for the 7-week average.

Our best-case scenario is a repeat of the 2011 monetary picture where the 7-week average was 0.8% higher than the one-week average of July 4. If that plays out this year, that would put M2 (checking, savings, and short-dated time deposits in the banking system) at an average $13.626 trillion over the next 7 weeks. In order to get to a 13-week average, add in the previous 6 weeks and you get a 13-week average of around $13.478 trillion. Here’s what I’m looking at. See the red box.

Six weeks from now, the 13-week average at the top of the table will be 13.4584 trillion. The 13-week average at the bottom of the table, assuming a 0.8% higher 7-week average, will be around $13.478 trillion. This will put annualized quarterly monetary growth at below 1%. This is worse than the situation we had in late August 2015, taken from the last H.6 report before Black Monday. See the red squares.

The best-case scenario for this year then is worse, from a monetary growth perspective, than the situation in late August 2015. What about the worst-case scenario? Oh boy. Let’s take a look.

Worst Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario 6 weeks from now is a shrinking by 0.61% of the 7-week average compared to the July 3rd one-week average, as happened in 2009. Before I go any further, I’ll address the question of why there was no crash in 2009 despite the poor monetary growth numbers that year. The answer is, simply because stock prices were so much lower in 2009 than in the previous 10 years that not as much money was needed in order to sustain them at those levels. This time, stocks are at all-time highs. Those cannot be sustained without consistent monetary growth.

In any case, a worst-case scenario goes like this. The 7-week average clocks in at $13.434, add in the previous 6 weeks and the 13-week average is around $13.450 trillion 6 weeks from now. That means 13-week average monetary growth for the entire quarter will be shrinking on an annualized basis. That is, $13.450T/$13.4584T = 0.9994, or a shrinkage rate of 0.06%. At these levels, markets are almost sure to crash globally if that happens. They may even do so in a best-case scenario.

How to Prepare

For conservative investors, what needs to be done starting today is to scale out of all equities on up days (except special situation stocks with very short-term catalysts) over the next 3 weeks. There isn’t much more time than that. By mid-to-late August, conservative investors should be mostly cash.

For risk takers, please keep in mind that these predictions may still be wrong, so do not bet the farm. For those who cannot trade options, scaling into the Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (TVIX) or the ProShares Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is the best choice if you’re playing the indexes and the VIX. The VIX is likely to shoot past 40 by September. In 2015, TVIX and UVXY both more than tripled from mid-July to Black Monday August 24th. Whatever happens, these positions should be liquidated before October at the very latest, whether they pay off or not.

For those who can trade options and what I plan to do, I suggest buying puts going out to October on the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). In 2015, from July 15 to August 24th, the QQQ fell 23%. That’s a target price of $109 using 2015 as a base. It’s not safe to bet that it will get all the way down there and that you’ll be able to sell the puts at the exact bottom, but $120 puts are now only 56 cents a contract, and could be worth more than $10 if 2015 plays out again. That’s a gain of 18x at the exact bottom, but more realistically, let’s say 10x since almost nobody can actually pick the bottom. Exiting positions on decent gains will be the key to this strategy. Getting too greedy could ruin it.

10x is good enough. More professional options traders than myself can devise strategies that may gain more on better timing than I can accomplish, but trying to squeeze any more out of this situation is too rich for my blood.

See you in September.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in QQQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.