Is Oui The Answer To General Mills' Problems?

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about General Mills (GIS) in this article from October 18th of last year. Basically, I saw GIS as a good investment, but at the time the market price was too high. I liked a price of $60 or below to buy shares. In the article, I detailed how to use the strategy called buy-write to get the price I wanted. Basically, what an investor does is buy 100 shares (or some integer multiple of that) and then writes a call contract to sell those shares at a later date.

At the time, I had actually been writing covered calls on my GIS position since July of that year. Since that time I have continued to write covered calls on my GIS position, mostly rolling the contracts out. I most recently wrote a call contract with a strike price of $57.50 with an expiration date of October 20th 2017. Over the year, my net credit on writing GIS calls is $321, which exceeds the dividends I received of $288.

What new information do we have now?

On June 28th, GIS reported its Q4 2017 earnings. Below are the slides that I consider the slides most informative as to how the company is doing.

Over the last several years, GIS has had a multi-year goal of increasing its operating profit margin, a large portion of which was achieved by cost-cutting initiatives. The slide above shows that this effort has been successful, growing operating profit margin from just under 16% to just over 18% since fiscal year 2015. Going forward, management has decided to moderate profit margin growth in order to keep prices low and expand market share. The margin expansion has been very helpful in keeping challenges on the total sales front from effecting profit growth, but that can only go on so long. I am happy to see that management will now focus more on sales growth.

This next slide shows that Q4 was certainly a challenge on the total sales front. While I am happy to see that the lower sales still resulted in higher EPS, I am also glad that management is going to focus more on growing sales and less on growing profit margins.

This slide shows more details of the problems on the sales front. While it’s nice that GIS was able to sell customers higher priced items (either because they bought higher priced items or because GIS raised prices), the 7% decrease in organic volume is a worrying sign. I have more details on this volume decrease and what management plans to do about it below.

The slide above gives details on the whole of fiscal year 2017. I don’t like the declining sales, and the EPS reported only increased because of the certain items line. I have more details on what is in that below, but the declining sales will affect the price I am willing to pay for GIS.

The slide above gives me some information on where the problem with GIS sales lies. It lies in US yogurt sales. For the whole year, sales were done 18%. Sure, cereal sales are also an issue, but it’s the yogurt sales that are down almost twice as much. Management has to do something about this, and I will present their plan later.

Above are some additional data on the cost-cutting plan and how that impacted margin results. Cost cutting is a good thing to do, and can mitigate sales or price declines. But as Nicholas Ward points out in this article, by themselves they aren’t a long-term solution to sales problems. I think management’s plan to balance margin expansion with efforts to increase sales is needed at this time. Management does talk about various efforts to increase sales, but I think going forward that by far the most important effort must be in yogurt sales.

Above, management lays out what it expects for results in its 2018 fiscal year. I think it’s prudent that they do not assume some big turnaround next year because of the new focus on growing sales. And the assumption that advertising expenses will increase fits with the efforts they have planned. Given that management intends to focus less on margin expansion, I think it’s prudent that they are forecasting that EPS growth will come almost entirely from share repurchases. To use a sports team analogy, this looks like prudent guidance for what is likely to be a “rebuilding” year.

The slide above shows that management has identified several areas of weakness and has decided to devote additional resources and focus to elevating that weakness. In other slides, management makes the case for why each area is targeted, but I think the most important area is in yogurt. That’s where the biggest decline is, and where, because they were late to the Greek yogurt category, GIS is both weakest and has the best opportunity.

This slide shows the growth of the yogurt market and how innovative products helped that growth along. I also see that the market has started to contract, just at the time where no new innovations have been introduced in almost a decade. So I think while making improvements to its yogurt offerings will help GIS a bit, what is needed is a fundamentally new product.

And here is that fundamentally different product, Oui by Yoplait. Besides a slightly different recipe, which gives a texture that is similar to Greek yogurt but less sour, Oui is cultured in each individual container instead of large vats. Because the product is not stirred or transferred from large vats, this allows stabilizers like corn starch to be eliminated. This article gives some additional information on the new brand, but I think the important points are that it has a better taste, good texture and fewer, simpler, more natural ingredients. The only question in my mind is that in the crowded yogurt section, will consumers notice this new product?

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. I will also point out that my calculator avoids the problem of dividend growth being higher than the discount rate. At some point, DDM requires the sum of an infinite series, which has a finite sum only if the terms in the series tend toward 0. That requires the dividend growth rate to be less than the discount rate. That is a requirement of the terminal dividend growth rate, but not the other two dividend growth rates in my DDM calculator.

Looking at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that GIS has raised its dividend each year for some 13 years and currently pays a yearly dividend of $1.96. Given that GIS has had a hard time with sales recently, and is launching a big new product, I think the most prudent prediction for the dividend growth rate is the lower value of predicted EPS growth and the rate of the last dividend raise. That works out to be 4.35%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted future dividend payments will be $63.12. Given the recent decline in sales, coupled with the flat guidance for the next fiscal year, I want an additional 10% discount to give me an additional margin of safety when setting my buy price. That makes my buy price $57. With GIS trading between $53 and $54, that makes GIS a good buy. GIS has been around a long time and has some pretty iconic brands, dividend growth investors can do worse than buying such a company when it hits upon hard times.

Can options help?

Let’s first take a look at an actual option trade I did yesterday. First, I bought back the call I wrote a while ago that had a strike price of $62.50. GIS, at the time I wrote it, was trading near $60 and, as of yesterday, I could buy it back at less than half the price I paid for it. I next wrote a call that expires in October with a strike price of $57.50. The strike price is more than my buy price and the premium payment is more than a dividend payment for the quarter the contract will be active. As shown below, that contract can still be written today for a slightly better premium.

For writing a call, I like the August expiration and the $52.50 strike price.

For holding $5,250 cash for 35 days, you can get a premium of around $0.70 or about 1.3% for the month. And if you end up with the shares, they will have a yield just over 3.7%.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to keep an eye on the various new product developments that management has put forward. Foremost, I want to see how Oui does. It was introduced with big fanfare on July 10th, so I will want to see some sales figures in the next quarterly report.

Conclusion

GIS has a long history, so it has hit hard times before and recovered. I think it will manage to recover yet again. Consumer tastes are changing, but then they always have been and it looks to me like management has a plan to address that. I don’t know whether Oui alone will be the answer, but I think it will be a big part of that answer.

