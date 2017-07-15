Delta Air Lines: Is The Miss A Concern?

The return to positive revenue metrics has long been the reason to own the stock.

Before the open on Thursday, Delta Air Lines (DAL) kicked off the Q2 earnings season with a surprise miss. As a leader in the airline sector, the company could provide key signals of a shifting landscape and naturally any adjustment in long-term expectations would be impactful to the stock

Along with most airline stocks, Delta is trading at new highs after recent strong traffic reports. The stock initially traded down on the news, but should investors even pay much attention to missing analyst estimates.

Before getting too caught up on beating estimates, the real key to a stock is the actual growth rates and valuation multiples. For Delta Air Lines, the airline returned to unit revenue growth and overall revenue growth after a couple of years of depressed metrics.

Those paying attention should've known that this weakness was holding the sector stocks back. The market feared the airlines were pushing down prices due to a competitive environment when the reality was that substantially lower oil prices were causing the downdraft in airfares.

So Delta Air Lines missed Q2 estimates by $0.01, but the reality is that the airline is earning over $5 per share annually and only trades for around $55. As well, the airline had a logical excuse in the $125 million hit from the operational shutdown in April from storms in Atlanta.

The general investor has nitpicked the numbers the last couple of years that this stock regularly traded in the $40 range despite the reality of the airline producing massive cash flows. During Q2, Delta had $2.9 billion of operating cash flow and $1.9 billion of free cash flow allowing the airline to return $748 million to shareholders during the quarter.

Very few sector leaders have the ability to return that much cash to shareholders, highlighting the value in the stock. Remember that Delta is only worth roughly $40 billion now.

What investors will want to pay attention to are some of the metrics in the Q3 guidance. Delta Air Lines was able to absorb the massive cost pressures from labor over the last year and is still on pace to generate operating margins of over 18%.

Source: Delta Air Lines Q2'17 earnings release

The return to passenger unit revenue growth of 3.5% is a big part of the equation. The stock could hit a major breakout now that the market can see that the industry is indeed focused on sustainable profits.

The key investor takeaway is that no signs exist that the earnings miss is any indication of a shift downward in results. Instead, Delta Air Lines remains an exceptionally cheap stock trading at less than 10x forward estimates and returning large amounts of cash to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.