Genuine Parts: Stronger U.S. Industrial Production Boosting Operations Of This Dividend Aristocrat

US Industrial Production has turned up yr/yr in 2017 after a couple years of declines. This positive trend is giving a boost to Genuine Parts’ (NYSE: GPC) industrial distribution business (30% of revenue). Combined with some overblown concerns in the auto parts industry, GPC has reached a great entry point for patient investors looking for consistent income and dividend growth.

Stronger Industrial Production Bodes Well For GPC

The Federal Reserve released June’s US Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization this morning. Industrial Production was up 0.4% in June, which was slightly higher than the 0.3% the consensus forecast. Capacity Utilization was 76.6% vs. the consensus forecast of 76.8%. For Q2, Industrial Production was up 1.9% yr/yr, stronger than the 0.5% yr/yr increase seen in Q1. These two quarterly increases come after seven quarterly yr/yr declines. There were similar trends in Capacity Utilization over the same periods. It is encouraging to note that the last time these statistics turned positive, coincidently after another seven-quarter decline, was Q1’10 and they stayed positive until the most recent downturn in early 2015.

The uptrend in these industrial statistics is very encouraging for Genuine Parts, a conglomerate distributor and retailer. Genuine Parts operates an industrial distribution business under the name Motion Industries that has historically had strong correlation with these industrial statistics. According to my analysis, organic unit sales of Motion Industries and the US quarterly industrial production have a .91 r-squared over the last three years. The correlation falls closer to 0.8 if taken back to 2001, but either way it still suggests that directionally GPC is seeing stronger organic unit growth in this division that I suspect will continue for several more quarters barring some shock to the US economy.

Layering in several bolt-on acquisitions and some moderate inflation resulted in 6.9% yr/yr growth in Q1 for Motion Industries in Q1. I’m estimating slightly higher growth in Q2 (7%-8%). I believe 2H’17 growth could taper some to a still strong 5%-6% yr/yr without additional bolt-on acquisitions as the company laps acquisitions done in 2016. This should still result in 2017 yr/yr revenue growth of at least 6%, well ahead of the company’s current guidance of only 3%-4%.

Maligned Auto Parts Retail Industry Is Still Great Business, Especially for GPC

A string of negative announcements from auto part competitors AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) and O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY), combined with concerns that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is making headway into the industry, have put pressure on GPC shares over the last several months. I don’t think NAPA is immune to softer industry trends and, at slightly over 50% of GPC’s revenues, the division is clearly very important to overall operating results. However, I do believe the concerns for the auto parts industry and for GPC in particularly are overblown.

First, some auto parts retailers have blamed a warm winter for a slowdown in sales. While this may not explain away all weakness for every auto parts retailer, weather has historically played a big factor in quarter-to-quarter sales trends due to the impact extreme heat and cold have on auto parts breakage. The silver lining is that a hot summer could erase this drag, as would a normalized winter in 2017/2018. Other important factors for the industry such as the average age of a vehicle and the yr/yr change in miles driven remain strong.

As for Amazon, I believe company should have only a limited impact on the industry in the short and medium term. This topic could warrant a whole article itself, but the abbreviated version is that the majority of auto part sales are best served through brick-and-mortar establishments with live individuals. Selling motor oil, filters and other maintenance items is already an extremely competitive environment and an area that the auto parts retailers have been competing effectively against Amazon as well as big-box retailers like Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) for years. Hard parts like brakes or starters is a far more specialized industry. Hard parts require a very large investment in slow-turning inventory, a strong distribution network and knowledgeable “parts people” and sales people.

These factors are especially true for the commercial side of the business where a repair shop needs a part within a couple hours, not days. These shops generally have “first call” lists where a coveted supplier like NAPA can become the first call every time a part is needed. Further, these shops prefer trusted brands like NAPA’s private label as installing a bad part hurts the repair shops reputation and costs them time and money. The ability to easily return parts with daily deliveries is also valued, as is a trusted “parts person” and sales person who have relationships with each shop.

GPC’s NAPA division is particularly well situated as its core business is commercial delivery, making up roughly 75% of its auto parts revenue. NAPA also has a heavy duty division that Amazon does not compete in and a unique operating model it occasionally utilizes where NAPA staffs a large customer’s business with its own NAPA employee responsible for parts inventory. In addition, while retailers like AutoZone having been seeing softer sales the last couple quarters, NAPA reported 3.4% yr/yr revenue growth in Q1, stronger revenue growth since Q4’14 and its third quarter of sequentially stronger growth. While this trend was driven largely by international revenue growth, I believe NAPA is still more than holding its own in the US as well.

Q2 Should Meet Consensus Forecasts, 2H’17 Should Exceed

The consensus EPS forecast for GPC’s Q2 is currently $1.32. While I am optimistic about the company’s prospects, I don’t expect any upside this quarter. However, given the recent decline in GPC shares, this could very well be a situation where the market is expecting a miss and reporting $1.32 would be viewed quite positively.

For the full year 2017, I believe GPC will modestly exceed the current EPS consensus forecast of $4.81. Again, I believe the recent action in the stock price suggests the company could have trouble meeting this forecast and so a modest beat should still be viewed favorably.

Valuation Declining As Earnings Accelerate

Genuine Parts' EPS growth has been relatively flat the last two years and, after reporting Q4 results, GPC shares have traded at 20.5-21.5x trailing twelve-month (TTM) EPS. EPS were up 2.5% in Q1’17 and are forecasted to be up 3.5% and 5% for Q2’17 and the full year 2017, respectively. Despite an acceleration in earnings growth and forecast for more acceleration, the TTM P/E has fallen to 18x.

This decline in valuation, which has little to do with broader market conditions, has corresponded with declines in other auto parts retail stocks after disappointing results and suggests the market is pricing in downside to estimates. For reasons already stated, I think earnings forecasts will be met. Further, GPC is more of a conglomerate than just an auto parts retailer and even its auto parts business is more about distribution (commercial business) than retail. GPC is also one of the best dividend stocks around, paying a dividend every year since going public (1948) and increasing its dividend for the last 61 years. The current dividend yield is a juicy 3.2% versus the S&P 500 average at 2% despite its impressive dividend track record and 6% average annual dividend increase over the last five years. Based on my cash flow forecast, the company could raise the dividend next year by at least 5% and still continue to pay out the same percentage net income. Just meeting consensus EPS forecasts for 2017 with its recent historical 21x TTM P/E suggests $101 stock price, or 21% upside in under a year in addition to the 3.2% yield your money will be earning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been long GPC on and off for almost 10 years. I currently have a small position and am looking to add to it