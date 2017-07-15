Labor Regulations Boosted Automatic Data Processing Revenues, What's Next?

Investment Thesis

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is the largest USA payroll provider. It uses its 650,000 clients and many HR related products to create strong cross-selling opportunities. As clients use more ADP services, it becomes harder to switch their main HR products provider. ADP shows an impressive dividend growth history with 42 consecutive years with an increase. Unfortunately, the recent stock price surge of 81% over the past 5 years has priced ADP above its fair value.

Understanding the Business

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.

The company operates under 2 segments. Employer services are basically where ADP offers its payroll services along with many cross-selling options such as benefits administration, talent management, HR management, etc.

The second segment, Professional Employer Organisation, is growing rapidly. ADP offers clients to “hire” its employees. Therefore, new workers are employed by ADP (where payroll and other benefits are managed) while they work for ADP’s client. This gives ADP’s clients the opportunity to offer better benefits packages to their new employees as they get the large size price of an organization like ADP.

Source: Author chart – numbers from ADP 2016 Financial Statement

ADP is more than a simple software business where its key advantage remains the customer support it provides to smaller employers. Many ADP clients don’t have a HR department, making the customer service support and other related services a solid bond to ADP.

Revenues

Source: YCharts

ADP has recently benefited from many labor regulation changes and requirements such as the Affordable Care Act, often nicknamed as Obamacare. Many small companies can’t follow all regulation modifications and therefore rely on ADP services to comply to these rules.

In order to increase its revenue, ADP focuses on cross-selling opportunities. While it can enter in a business with its payroll services, it then becomes easier for it to offer many other products. Its sweet spot is businesses with 25 to 100 employees where they often don’t have a HR department and will require additional services from ADP.

Earnings

Source: YCharts

ADP now has over 650,000 client relationships (ADP website) providing it a solid base of earnings. Also, adding new clients to its platform has now come to a minimal cost due to ADP's large size.

ADP's second segment of business (PEO) is also a great alternative for smaller employers who are looking to offer better conditions to their employees. As employee benefits are very important for many workers, this division could become a strong growth vector in the future.

Dividend Growth Perspective

ADP has increased its dividend payment each year for 42 consecutive years making it part of both the Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: YCharts

While ADP's dividend payment grew from $0.395/share quarterly in 2012 to $0.57/share in 2017, it wasn’t enough to keep ADP's yield from going lower and lower. This is because the stock price surged by 81% (as at July 14th 2017). Still, ADP provides a good combination of dividend growth and decent yield.

Source YCharts

Looking at both payout and cash payout ratios, we can see that while the dividend payment increased, both ratios remain under control around 55%. This gives management enough room to keep the 42-year dividend increase streak alive for many years to come. ADP meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Unfortunately, not everything is pinky pink with ADP. While many labor regulations enabled ADP to gain more clients and increased both its revenues and earnings, most of the wave has clearly gone through. In its latest quarterly update, management acknowledged a decrease of 7% in new business booking (ADP press release). Let’s hope it’s a temporary bad quarter, but this situation needs to be addressed.

ADP is also highly dependent of the U.S. workforce. Back in 2008, ADP had 585,000 clients. This number dropped to 550,000 in 2010 due to the recent U.S. recession. While recession is not a concern at the moment, ADP's business will suffer upon the next one.

The increasing amount of cloud services and Software as a Solution (SaaS) may expose a part of ADP clientele to a risk of moving toward a cheaper (but with no support) solution. ADP's strength will remain in providing a global service and additional support to its clients making the switching cost very high.

Valuation

Now let’s take a look at how ADP is valued. The first method I use is a quick glance at the 10-year PE history. This tells me how the market valued ADP in the past:

Source: YCharts

As you can see, ADP has never showed a higher valuation than in the past 12 months. It looks overvalued.

Digging deeper, I’ll use a double stage dividend discount model to determine ADP's value as a dividend paying machine. Since management has enough room to increase its dividend, I used a 10-year growth rate of 7.50% and a terminal growth rate of 6%. Since ADP has a solid business model with a relatively stable client base, I used a 9% discount rate.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.28 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.50% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $165.11 $109.54 $81.78 10% Premium $151.35 $100.41 $74.96 Intrinsic Value $137.59 $91.28 $68.15 10% Discount $123.83 $82.15 $61.33 20% Discount $110.07 $73.02 $54.52

Source: how to use the Dividend Discount Model

Then again, ADP seems overvalued by about 10%. There is no short-term upside potential here.

Final Thought

I respect ADP's stellar dividend growth history. It looks like a good option if you are looking to add stability to your income portfolio, but don’t expect much capital growth in the future. The low yield and high price are two factors playing against ADP at the moment. I would rather wait for a dip in the market before considering it.

Disclaimer: I do not hold ADP in my DividendStocksRock portfolios. The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.