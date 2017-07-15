U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Diverse 6-IPO Week Has Yoga, Pet Meds And Gene-Edited Crops

A diverse group of six deals are on the IPO calendar to raise nearly $1 billion in the week ahead.
A few deals appear ready to launch, including online real estate broker Redfin (Pending:RDFN) and bone disease biotech Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA). Larger filers Venator Materials (Pending:VNTR), US LBM Holdings (Pending:LBM), Advantage Solutions (Pending:ADV) and Contura Energy (CTRA) could also join the calendar.
|
US IPO Calendar
|
Issuer
|
Symbol
|
Deal Size($m)
|
Price Range
|
Lead
|
Calyxt
|
CLXT
|
$100
|
$15 - 18
|
Citi
|
Developer of gene-edited crop traits spun out of Cellectis.
|
Federal Street Acquisition
|
FSACU
|
$400
|
$10
|
Citi
|
SPAC formed by Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire a healthcare business.
|
Kala Pharmaceuticals
|
KALA
|
$90
|
$14 - 16
|
J.P. Morgan,
|
Late-stage biotech developing nanoparticle therapies for ocular inflammation.
|
TPG RE Finance Trust
|
TRTX
|
$226
|
$20 - 21
|
BofA Merrill
|
TPG-managed mortgage REIT focused on commercial real estate debt.
|
YogaWorks
|
YOGA
|
$65
|
$12 - 14
|
Cowen & Company
|
Second-largest yoga studio chain with 50 locations in major coastal US markets.
|
PetIQ
|
PETQ
|
$85
|
$14 - 16
|
Jefferies
|
Manufactures and distributes low-cost pet medications and other health products.
A big feat for a mortgage REIT
TPG RE Finance Trust (Pending:TRTX) is the week's largest company to go public by market cap, targeting $226 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion. Based on the most recent dividend, TPG RE offers an 8% annual yield at the midpoint. The year's two other notable commercial mortgage REITs, Granite Point (NYSE:GPMT) and KKR Real Estate (Pending:KREF), have returned -2% and +3%, respectively, from their IPOs.
Wall Street strikes a pose with the first public yoga chain
YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA) plans to raise $65 million at a market cap of $187 million. Bought by Great Hill Partners in 2014, it has achieved a sizable presence in Los Angeles, New York and other coastal cities. While its massive, fragmented market provides plenty of acquisition targets, organic growth and profits have been more elusive: 1Q17 sales fell 7% to $14 million, with operating losses of $2 million.
The pet play: Cheap pet meds maker PetIQ aims for the smart money
PetIQ (Pending:PETQ) is targeting $85 million at a market cap of $302 million. The company distributes low-cost versions of pet medications normally only sold by vets, mainly to major retailers like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Sam's Club. New product launches drove 1Q17 sales to increase 28% to $67 million, while net income swung positive to $4 million (6% margin). However, it carries $48 million in debt and will only receive 38% of IPO proceeds.
Cream of the crop: Calyxt targets $100 million
Calyxt (Pending:CLXT), which is developing gene-edited crop traits, plans to raise $100 million at a market cap of $477 million. While its plans for healthier soybean oil and high-fiber wheat target multi-billion markets, a successful product roll-out is far from certain. Parent Cellectis (CLLS; 2015 US IPO) may invest up to $20 million on the offering.
A big day for nanoparticles
Kala Pharmaceuticals (Pending:KALA) plans to raise $90 million at a market cap of $389 million. Kala has completed Phase 3 trials for its first product, which is centered around an improved delivery method for eye drugs, a competitive market. Backed by Longitude VP and OrbiMed, insiders have indicated on $40 million (44%).
Federal Street Acquisition (FSACU) is the week's largest IPO at $400 million; the blank check company was formed by executives at Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire a healthcare business.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 23.0% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 9.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 19.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 16.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group and Worldpay.