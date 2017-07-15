U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Diverse 6-IPO Week Has Yoga, Pet Meds And Gene-Edited Crops

A diverse group of six deals are on the IPO calendar to raise nearly $1 billion in the week ahead.

A few deals appear ready to launch, including online real estate broker Redfin (Pending:RDFN) and bone disease biotech Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA). Larger filers Venator Materials (Pending:VNTR), US LBM Holdings (Pending:LBM), Advantage Solutions (Pending:ADV) and Contura Energy (CTRA) could also join the calendar.

US IPO Calendar Link to Global Calendar Issuer

Business Symbol

Exchange Deal Size($m)

Market Cap($m) Price Range

Shares Filed Lead

Bookrunners Calyxt

New Brighton, MN CLXT

Nasdaq $100

$477 $15 - 18

6,060,606 Citi

Jefferies

Wells Fargo Developer of gene-edited crop traits spun out of Cellectis. Federal Street Acquisition

Boston, MA FSACU

Nasdaq $400

$500 $10

40,000,000 Citi

BofA Merrill SPAC formed by Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire a healthcare business. Kala Pharmaceuticals

Waltham, MA KALA

Nasdaq $90

$389 $14 - 16

6,000,000 J.P. Morgan,

BofA Merrill Late-stage biotech developing nanoparticle therapies for ocular inflammation. TPG RE Finance Trust

New York, NY TRTX

NYSE $226

$1,244 $20 - 21

11,000,000 BofA Merrill

Citi

Goldman Sachs TPG-managed mortgage REIT focused on commercial real estate debt. YogaWorks

Culver City, CA YOGA

Nasdaq $65

$187 $12 - 14

5,000,000 Cowen & Company

Stephens Inc.

Guggenheim Securities Second-largest yoga studio chain with 50 locations in major coastal US markets. PetIQ

Eagle, ID PETQ

Nasdaq $85

$302 $14 - 16

5,666,667 Jefferies

William Blair Manufactures and distributes low-cost pet medications and other health products.

A big feat for a mortgage REIT

TPG RE Finance Trust (Pending:TRTX) is the week's largest company to go public by market cap, targeting $226 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion. Based on the most recent dividend, TPG RE offers an 8% annual yield at the midpoint. The year's two other notable commercial mortgage REITs, Granite Point (NYSE:GPMT) and KKR Real Estate (Pending:KREF), have returned -2% and +3%, respectively, from their IPOs.

Wall Street strikes a pose with the first public yoga chain

YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA) plans to raise $65 million at a market cap of $187 million. Bought by Great Hill Partners in 2014, it has achieved a sizable presence in Los Angeles, New York and other coastal cities. While its massive, fragmented market provides plenty of acquisition targets, organic growth and profits have been more elusive: 1Q17 sales fell 7% to $14 million, with operating losses of $2 million.



The pet play: Cheap pet meds maker PetIQ aims for the smart money

PetIQ (Pending:PETQ) is targeting $85 million at a market cap of $302 million. The company distributes low-cost versions of pet medications normally only sold by vets, mainly to major retailers like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Sam's Club. New product launches drove 1Q17 sales to increase 28% to $67 million, while net income swung positive to $4 million (6% margin). However, it carries $48 million in debt and will only receive 38% of IPO proceeds.

Cream of the crop: Calyxt targets $100 million

Calyxt (Pending:CLXT), which is developing gene-edited crop traits, plans to raise $100 million at a market cap of $477 million. While its plans for healthier soybean oil and high-fiber wheat target multi-billion markets, a successful product roll-out is far from certain. Parent Cellectis (CLLS; 2015 US IPO) may invest up to $20 million on the offering.

A big day for nanoparticles

Kala Pharmaceuticals (Pending:KALA) plans to raise $90 million at a market cap of $389 million. Kala has completed Phase 3 trials for its first product, which is centered around an improved delivery method for eye drugs, a competitive market. Backed by Longitude VP and OrbiMed, insiders have indicated on $40 million (44%).

Federal Street Acquisition (FSACU) is the week's largest IPO at $400 million; the blank check company was formed by executives at Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire a healthcare business.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 23.0% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 9.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 19.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 16.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group and Worldpay.