U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 Health Care Companies Price, Snap Breaks

Two health care companies priced their delayed IPOs this week to raise a combined $132 million. In other IPO news, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) broke below its issue price and the pipeline saw new filings from a high-growth retailer and a fracker, along with an energy withdrawal. Six companies also launched, filling up the calendar for the week ahead.

Akcea Therapeutics $125 $521 -38.5% +18.5% +18.5% Late-stage biotech developing therapies for rare lipid disorders. Co-Diagnostics $7 $68 -8.4% -3.2% +0.1% Commercializing diagnostic equipment for DNA tests.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA), which was originally scheduled for June 29, raised $125 million. Despite pricing at $8, well below the range of $12 to $14, the company kept the deal size unchanged by adding 6.0 million shares to the offering, including 3.1 million purchased by parent Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS; 20% of the float). The late-stage biotech, which is developing therapies for rare lipid disorders, traded up 18.5% this week.

Micro-cap Co-Diagnostics (Pending:CODX), which is commercializing diagnostics equipment for DNA tests, priced its $7 million IPO below the range at $6. The Salt Lake City, UT-based company had a net loss of $2.1 million over the last twelve months and plans to begin generating revenue this year. It traded up 0.1% this week.

Ephemeral value? Snap breaks issue

Snap, the year's most high-profile IPO, dipped below its $17 IPO price this week after Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriter, downgraded it to a hold. Snap is now down -8% from its IPO, but the company's poor performance does not reflect tech sector performance overall; 75% of tech companies that IPO'd this year are trading above issue, and the average return for the sector is 21%.

IPO pipeline update: Hot Topic spinoff, a fracker, a withdrawal and a SPAC

Torrid (CURV), a plus-size women's fashion retailer spun out of Hot Topic, filed on Monday to raise $100 million. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners acquired Hot Topic and fast-growing subsidiary Torrid for $600 million in 2013. BJ Services (BJS), a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping services, filed on Friday to raise $100 million. CEBA Midstream LP (CEBA), an MLP carved out of SandRidge Energy to own saltwater gathering and disposal assets, withdrew its plans for a $100 million IPO. Just two of the year's 11 energy IPOs are currently trading above issue, and the group averages a return of -8%. Lastly, I-AM Capital Acquisition (IAMU), an India-focused blank check company, filed to raise $50 million.

Two other companies updated their filings this week. Venator Materials (Pending:VNTR), a manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigments and additives spun out of Huntsman, added underwriters ahead of its upcoming IPO. Contura Energy (CTRA), a coal producer formed out of Alpha Natural Resources' restructuring, also added underwriters.

IPO Market Snapshot

