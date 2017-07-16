Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly

Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Equities

The S&P500 (SPY) broke to a new high as expected and is approaching the 2483 wave 3 target. There's nothing particularly new to add to last week's commentary, although there is some interesting repeated price action which may be a helpful guide in the short term.



The corrections and rallies can be counted in exactly the same way. Continued similarity would mean the rally should slow and chop higher to the target before sharply correcting to 2420 again.

If we are indeed about to start a wave 4 correction as I pointed out last week, price should make a minimum correction of 81 points (making the decline larger than the previous wave iv in March). Therefore the March highs could be tested to complete wave 4 and start a large blow off wave 5. If wave 5 were then to equal wave 1, we are looking at a +300 point move.

As pointed out last week, I think the correction in Tech (QQQ) is already over. An update shows an impulsive rally which should hold the lows and then break to new highs.

Energy stocks also performed well last week and may have bottomed.

With stocks firing on all cylinders, and a potential 300 point rally, the next dip is one we should definitely try to buy.



Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) reversed as expected last week. I find it amazing how the same people calling a crash when oil broke $43 did the same when gold broke the May low of $1214. Some the people never learn or reflect on their mistakes, which is good news for us.

The reversal in gold led to a break of the short term channel on Friday. Again, there are similarities with oil's reversal and I will continue to monitor the similarities.

I still expect gold to make new highs, with the minimum target now adjusted to $1335.



Silver (SLV) tested lower into the flash crash range and reversed. The GBPUSD (FXB) flash crash was a helpful guide as it suggested not to panic. Remember we are not always looking for exactly the same patterns, just a guide to what is likely.

Actually silver is strengthening much faster than GBPUSD so we can probably ignore the comparison going forward. Just don't expect the lows to be re-tested any time soon.

Oil (USO)

Oil's textbook reversal played out and I'm fairly confident the lows are in for a rally to at least the $63.70s. How exactly it gets there remains to be seen, but I expect the path will trick a few traders. For now the chart has a nice looking inverse head and shoulders pattern and appears to be setting up a wave 3 to target $52.

But oil is rarely straightforward and this is the more devious path.

Regardless, longer term longs should be safe. I like to add to positions when I see a devious move play out like I expect, but for now I will just sit on existing positions.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Unfortunately there is still not information to say the low is in. The current pattern could form a triangle and make another brief decline.

Reversal areas are often messy and I view the chart in context of what is likely to come next (a rally above $4). Risk to reward still favors longs in the medium term. I realize I have been saying this for weeks now, but not everything happens straight away and patience often pays.



The Dollar (UUP)

To be honest, the decline in the dollar has tripped me up a few times, and every time I think it is ready to bounce and consolidate, it makes new lows. At least I wasn't bullish at the start of the year like just about every other analyst.

Anyway, 94.64 is the channel low and I can only say I'd expect a bounce there (again).

Conclusions

Equities could begin a sharp drop next week, but there is a lot more to go in this rally and I would buy any dip of over 80 points in the S&P500. Tech and some tech stocks could make higher lows. More details can be found here.

Gold should continue to move higher now that it has broken the short term channel. Target $1335.

Oil lows should be in. Target $63.7.

Nat gas is still consolidating a low. 50/50 whether the low is in, but the target for the next rally is over $4.

The dollar is at the bottom of the channel and is a better long than short.

Good luck next week! I am going on a trip to Greece so will not be around to answer comments or update next weekend.

