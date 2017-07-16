Sentiment Speaks: The Fundamental Folly

Price action over the prior week

The metals complex invalidated their immediate short-term bullish set up which would have broken the complex out in a strong way. This leaves us wanting for another break out set up, which is still not clearly evident on the chart.

I was debating whether or not I was going to speak up. And, since you are now reading this article, it would seem that I decided to speak up.

Over the last several weeks, I have seen two Seeking Alpha authors publicly debating about which fundamentals drive the metals market. Each of them analyzed various points regarding interest rates, the dollar, credit, bonds, etc. And, they disagree as to what fundamentals really drive the market. To that end, they are both right (and wrong). You see, none of the fundamentals they point towards have provided insight into major market directional changes over history.

Here is the issue I have with their debate. No matter which view they have about fundamentals, none of them gave them advance warning about the impending top in 2011 or the bottom struck at the end of 2015. Did either of them use their cited factors to warn about the market top in 2011? Did either of them use their factors to strongly suggest to become aggressively long at the end of 2015 (that is, assuming they were not doing so all of 2011-2015 like most)?

Even though they claim that a flattening yield curve in 2011 suggested that there would be a boom in the equity market, they claimed that this also meant that the metals would not do as well. First, one has to ask if they suggested exiting the market at the time?

Next one would have to assume that whenever there is such a “boom” in equities, metals would do poorly. However, history clearly does not agree with such a perspective. The same applies to the credit spread argument posted. I have addressed these issues in prior articles, in which I show how the metals have acted during various historical periods of time and it does not support their conclusions. Therefore, I do not need to re-invent the wheel:

So, does that not place their analysis within the realm of “trend following.” And why does one need any analysis to simply follow a trend? All you need is a ruler.

Much of what is believed in the metals market today is based upon unsupported assumptions and the propagation of fallacy by investors and analysts alike. And, did you ever learn when you were younger what happens when you ASS-U-ME?

If one actually studied market history, and how the metals reacted during periods of credit contraction/expansion, market booms and busts, or any of the other factors cited, one would come to the conclusion that none of these factors have been a consistent driver of metals, as they have moved in the exact opposite direction these factors would have suggested many times through history.

Due to the breakdown of the immediate bullish set up, the market is still in a bottoming phase. Along those lines, I want to note something I posted to my members at Elliottwavetrader.net this weekend:

While I would love to suggest that we have begun the next larger degree rally already, the market has not provided me with strong indications that is going to be the case just yet. While there are many indications that the market may have already bottomed, there are just as many indications that we may see the dreaded one more lower low before a lasting bottom may be seen.

Now, whether we see that lower low or not, I want to highlight something of which you should definitely take notice, especially if you are bearish this complex. Please take a look at the attached daily GDX chart.

If you review the MACD historgram on the bottom, I have highlighted each of the 3 declines since we struck the high of the year back in February of 2017. Notice how each decline has taken place on weakening downside technicals. This shows clear evidence of waning sellers, as the selling has almost been completely exhausted.

While we still can see one more drop to “fake-out” those who have their stops just under 20.89, I believe this chart provides strong evidence of us being on the cusp of a very strong rally. In fact, if you review the bottoming histogram into late 2016, we saw the exact same evidence of waning selling, which led to the strong rally seen off the December low.

So, I while I am not convinced the next rally phase has begun yet, a strong move through the 22.60 region in the GDX will likely convince me. Until that time, I see potential for the dreaded one more lower low before the next major rally takes hold. But, it is not something I would be trading for aggressively, as the bigger perspective suggests a strong rally will be taking hold over the coming weeks.

