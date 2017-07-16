A Realistic View Of The Oil Market, Courtesy Of The IEA

At first glance, some of the data is certainly negative, but this does not hold true for the majority of it

On July 13th, the IEA (International Energy Agency) released a report wherein it discussed the current global energy markets and what their expectations are moving forward. Initially, fears that OPEC had backed off on oil production cuts sent prices lower, but this was more than offset by some bullish data that the IEA reported. In what follows, I will go over this data and give my own take about why, despite some bad news, the picture still looks overwhelmingly bullish if the IEA's report is accurate regarding the state of the oil industry.

Let's look at the bad news

Before I get to the good news, I would like to touch upon the bad news. According to the IEA, the global oil supply surged by 720 thousand barrels per day in the month of June and was 1.2 million barrels per day above where it was last year. In addition to suffering from a resurgence in output from Libya and Nigeria, the markets took a hit from non-OPEC production, mostly stemming from US shale.

Based on its own forecasts, the IEA said that non-OPEC oil supply this year will increase by 0.7 million barrels per day compared to what it averaged in 2016. The good news is that this is the same as their prior month expectation but any sort of increase is negative in the eyes of oil bulls and is positive in the eyes of oil bears. On the OPEC front, the IEA estimated that compliance with last year's agreement had fallen to 78% from the 95% it stood at a month earlier but, on the upside, non-OPEC cuts had increased compliance to 82% (though this does not offset the OPEC increases).

The good is far greater than the bad

From a supply side, there's no doubt that the data covered above is bad for long-term oil investors. Ideally, we would like to see production drop thanks to OPEC's cuts but, with US shale rising more than expected following an increase in oil prices, and with other nations reporting some increase in output, this is an unrealistic expectation unless something unexpected happens.

While this is bad, the good news is that demand expectations are now higher. Previously, for the first quarter, the IEA had said that global oil demand increased only 0.9 million barrels per day but this has since been revised higher to 1 million barrels per day. This is still quite low but it has been made up for thanks to strong expectations regarding global demand for the second quarter of this year. If the IEA's estimates are correct, demand averaged 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter, driven by higher consumption in OECD and emerging nations.

On the whole, this has also led to some shift in thoughts regarding global demand for the year. As I have been saying for months, global demand this year, absent a downturn from China, will be stronger than many have anticipated. Previously, the IEA said they were thinking that demand this year would average 1.3 million barrels per day but this has now been revised higher to 1.4 million barrels per day. Though this may not seem like much, it equates to 36.5 million barrels of extra oil that will be consumed this year. Next year, however, demand growth will remain at the prior forecast of 1.4 million barrels per day.

At this point, you may be asking why I haven't mentioned next year's non-OPEC supply growth. As many of my readers know full well, I believe that OPEC will extend and possibly deepen production cuts for next year. I don't see any growth in output there (absent Libya and Nigeria, perhaps) until late 2018 or sometime in 2019. On the non-OPEC front, though, both myself and the IEA believes that production growth will continue. Based on their numbers, output among non-OPEC nations will increase by 1.4 million barrels per day. While this is breathtakingly bad, the good news here is that it's a smaller increase than the 1.5 million barrel increase the organization had thought of in June's report.

Despite growing global supply, OECD oil stocks have been doing quite well. You see, according to the IEA, stocks fell in the month of May by 6 million barrels, leaving the amount of excess over the five-year average at 266 million barrels, down from 300 million barrels in April. Though official data is not yet available for June, moderate decreases are expected for that month, which should further help in the global oil rebalancing process.

So far, all of this news, besides the parts I pointed out as being bad, happens to be positive, but not enough, in my mind, to further the bullish oil thesis above what I had expected before. What is, however, is the picture when you put all of the pieces together. Even after seeing the bad news, and after incorporating the good news, the IEA still thinks that, in the second quarter of this year, we experienced an implied shortfall in oil to the tune of 0.7 million barrels per day. It should be mentioned that the IEA provided caution here, saying that data, which they said was incomplete right now, did not support this implied shortfall, but they will know once said data becomes available. If this is the case, though, it would mean that demand exceeded supply in the second quarter by 63.7 million barrels.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though the IEA's take on the global oil market is overwhelmingly bullish. There is some risk due to incomplete data, but seeing implied draws that are so high is great if you're an oil bull. Overall, this further incentivizes me to stay in this space and to just wait for higher prices. With the third quarter now under way and the impact that that will have on demand (third quarter demand should be far higher than second quarter demand in absolute terms), I suspect that we could end this year in a pretty nice position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.