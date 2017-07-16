Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of July 17-21

The week of July 17 to 21 sees two Canadian Dividend All-Stars report earnings, neither of which are expected to announce a dividend increase. However, there is one company that may qualify as a dividend growth company based on how one chose’s to define the category. Before we get into that, let’s take a look at last week’s results

LAST FEW WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, I expected that Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) (OTCPK:ANCTF) (TSE: ATC.B) would come through with a dividend raise but they failed to do so. This came as a surprise as the company has raised dividends twice yearly since 2013 and for the past two years those raises came in July and December.

I suspect that the reason for which the company did not raise dividends last week was due to their M&A activity. For starters, on June 29 the company closed its deal to acquire CST Brands (CST), the biggest acquisition in the company’s history. The $4.4 billion deal which adds close to 1,300 stores to its network was expected to be financed by existing cash, credit facilities and a new term loan.

Secondly, on the same day they released earnings last week the company announced they acquired privately held, Minnesota-based Holiday Company. The deal will add a further 500+ stores to its network and is expected to generate EBITDA between $180-190 million. Although the company signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing them from disclosing the price of the purchase, the company expects to finance the acquisition through existing cash and credit facilities. The use of their existing liquidity to help finance both transactions most likely led to Couche-Tard scaling back its dividend raises, at least in the short term.

WILL THEY OR WON’T THEY

Rogers Communications (RCI) [TSE: RCI.B] – Current Streak – 11 YRS, Current Yield – 3.12%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, July 20

The Canadian Dividend All-Star list features companies that have raised their dividends for 5 years or more. At the end December, Rogers was removed from the list for having kept their dividend steady through both 2015 & 2016. However, it is important to note, that the All-Star list uses the Dividend Record date to determine the streaks. Another common approach, one used by David Fish and the U.S. Dividend Champions, is to use the payment date. In other words, the defining factor is if the company paid out higher dividends year-over-year. By this definition, Rogers’ streak is still alive as they paid out C$1.92 in dividends in 2016 vs. $1.90 in 2015.

What can investors expect: Rogers, one of Canada’s “Big 3” telecom companies has kept their dividend steady for 10 straight quarters having last announced a raise in October 2014. By comparison, competitors' Telus (TU) and Bell (BCE) have consistently raised dividends every four quarters and have clear strategies to continue doing so in the near future. One of the reasons for Rogers’ lack of growth can be attributed to their high payout ratio. On a trailing twelve month basis [TTM], their payout ratio is current 113% of earnings. However, I prefer to look at payouts in terms free cash flow [FCF] to get a better picture. On a TTM basis, dividends paid accounted for 55% of FCF which is quite reasonable. I also believe that the other reason for their lack of dividend growth is because the company has been focused on enhancing their financial flexibility by reducing debt and targeting a leverage ratio of ≤2.5. Of note, as of end of Q1 2017, their leverage ratio was at 3.0. All that being said, should Rogers choose to raise dividends next week, I expect a very modest raise of at most C$0.02/share, or a 4.2% increase.

DIFFERENT APPROACHES

It is interesting to note the differing approaches to define a dividend growth streak. The important thing to remember, is that one method is not better than the other. My own personal preference is to look at dividends paid in a calendar year. If a company pays me more YoY then I am a satisfied shareholder. In Rogers’ case, this is their last shot at raising dividends in order for them to maintain their streak. If they fail to do so, then regardless of which way you define dividend growth, Rogers will not make the cut. That being said, Rogers has arguably been the better investment despite the fact that both Telus and BCE have shown greater dividend growth over the past few years. Rogers has far outperformed both companies when it comes to share price appreciation on the 5YR, 1YR and YTD charts more than making up for their lack of dividend growth.

