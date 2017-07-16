AcelRx: Undervalued Heading Into A Phase 3 Catalyst

Investment Thesis

AcelRx (ACRX) shares are deeply undervalued, the true potential of their pipeline is not being priced into the share. Shares are currently trading at $2.40 giving AcelRx a market cap of $104.07 million while they have over $72 million in cash and cash equivalents alone. Their pipeline consists of two drugs which are in late stage development, Zalviso and Dsuvia. Dsuvia is pending FDA approval in October and there is a phase 3 data readout for Zalviso due by the end of July, these two drugs have combined annual peak sales revenue of $1.7 billion dollars. It simply makes no sense for AcelRx shares to be trading at such a low valuation when both drugs are so close to approval, if both catalysts go well, shareholders will be greatly awarded. If the Zalviso data is not good, then there is still the upcoming FDA approval decision on Dsuvia to look forward to, AcelRx's strong cash position should also provide cushion for shareholders in case of bad news. The bottom line is that AcelRx shares are deeply undervalued and overlooked by the market, the current valuation of AcelRx by the market has created a very compelling opportunity which has low risk relative to the potential return for investors.

Financials

From a financial perspective, AcelRx is well positioned and should have a minimal need to dilute their shareholders in the near future. Their latest 10-Q filing shows that they have around $72 million in cash and cash equivalents, if you average their net income loss in the last 4 quarters , their average net income loss per quarter is around $11.9 million. By our projection, assuming they maintain their current net income loss average, their current cash level should be enough to sustain operations until early 2019. In my opinion, this projection is modest too since it is not taking potential sales revenue from Zalviso and Dsuvia into account, nor does it factor in sales growth from Zalviso in the EU. According to projections by AcelRx themselves, Dsuvia alone has the potential to become a blockbuster drug and bring in over a billion dollars annually. AcelRx is currently trading at $2.40 a share while each share should be worth $1.59 based on the amount of cash they have currently. There are currently 45.38 million shares outstanding, divide that by the current cash AcelRx has on hand and each share should be worth roughly $1.59. With a highly developed pipeline and a consistent stream of revenue from Zalviso sales in the EU, there is no logical reason for shares to be trading so near cash value. Zalviso is already approved in the EU and Dsuvia, a potential blockbuster drug, is pending approval in both the EU and US. It does not seem like the true potential value of AcelRx's pipeline is not being priced into the current share price. If you take the difference of the cash on hand and the market cap, it comes out to be roughly 32 million. This means that their pipeline is currently being valued at only 33\2 million dollars, it makes no sense for such a well developed pipeline with a potential blockbuster drug nearing approval to be trading at such a low valuation. If you combine the projected sales for both drugs, assuming they both get approved, they could net a combined $1.7 billion dollars annually. Even if you do deduct the current portion of long term debt from their current cash level, which is only around 5 million dollars, then the pipeline would still only be valued at a mere 37 million dollars. With most biotechs trading at absurd valuations with poor quality balance sheets and weak pipelines, it seems like AcelRx is a overlooked jewel. With enough cash on hand to possibly sustain operations until early 2019, a severely undervalued pipeline, and a phase 3 data readout soon for a drug already approved in the EU, AcelRx shares look fundamentally undervalued. The data for their phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy profile of Zalviso, which is due by the end of July, will serve as a major share price catalyst and potentially initiate a long overdue price correction.

Pipeline

Let's take a deeper dive into their pipeline and evaluate their sublingual formulation technology.

Source

Before we dive into each individual product, it is important to understand what Sufentatil is. Sufentatil is an opioid analgesic drug which is known for it's high potency and is typically administered through an intravenous route. To give some perspective, Sufentatil is 500 times more potent than morphine. However, there are flaws with the standard IV delivery system for Sufentatil, AcelRx believes that their sublingual tablet delivery system is superior to both IVs and IMs. Instead of using an IV, patients take a tablet of Sufentatil using a medical device which places the drug under the tongue.

In both battlefield and ambulatory environments, which are always intense, it is not possible to always have access to an IV constantly. This is especially a problem in situations where you need access to pain relief in the battlefield, intramuscular injections are the current standard of care in the battle field but those can have huge disadvantages. Not only are they less effective versus IV opioids, but they are more painful and can sometimes not even work effectively. If a person is suffering from severe physical trauma, which can be common in a dangerous environments, and they lose enough blood to go through hypovolemic shock, IM injections become much less effective. When someone goes through that type of shock, the pain medication delivered through the intramuscular injection can sometimes not reach the blood stream due to the muscles losing too much blood. This can create huge problems in the battlefield, typically the people who need opioids the most in battle are the people who have lost a lot of blood.

ARX-104/Dsuvia is 30mcg of Sufentatil condensed in a tablet that is given through a disposable and pre-prepared single dose applicator (SDA). This proprietary treatment method is being developed for the treatment of moderate-severe acute pain in trauma and ambulatory care settings. Before we get into the specific data, it's important to look at how this single dose applicator works. The single dose applicator was designed with the help of the US Department of Defense (DoD), it is made from clear plastic and designed with a retractable pusher to distribute the pre-filled tablet. The plastic is clear so the tablet is visible and there is a removable safety lock to prevent any cases of premature actuation. It is also easy to carry around because of it's light weight and has been tested to be durable in extreme environments.

Dsuvia can satisfy both civilian and military needs, for civilians, Dsuvia is a much faster and more efficient way to deliver pain relief in ambulances and other emergency situations than using an IV. Patients who do not require long term analgesia after going through short stay surgery can use Dsuvia for quick pain relief too. For the military, IM morphine is the standard of care but it is not efficient when a person is going through hemorrhagic shock. IV lines are also time consuming to set up and are not always available on demand.

The NDA filing for Dsuvia was accepted by the FDA last February and the PDUFA date is October 12, 2017. We believe that there is a very small chance that the FDA will reject Dsuvia, let's look at the data.

Source

With a patient database of over 900 people, the FDA should have more than enough information and data to make a decision. During both phase 2 and 3 trials of Dsuvia, Dsuvia showed no statistically significant difference of adverse events when compared to placebo. In fact, 79 percent of patients in the SAP302 study reported no adverse events at all.

Source

The mean pain intensity, for trial SAP302, in just 60 minutes went down by 2.88 points, a 35.7 percent reduction in pain. In order to have a clinically meaningful reduction of pain, it is generally believed that you need a pain intensity reduction of 1.3 or higher. Statistically speaking, in trials SAP202 and SAP301, there were statistically significant reductions of pain within just the first 15-30 minutes of each trial. With the average duration of action being 3 hours across all trials, a proven history of pain reduction for patients, and a strong safety profile, it is likely that the FDA will approve Dsuvia for the treatment of moderate-severe acute pain in medical settings. It is also important to note that Dsuvia received 22 million dollars of funding from the Department of Defense, their SDA delivery system was also designed in a collaborative effort with the DoD. The DoD most likely wants this drug approved just as badly as AcelRx, they have already made a commitment to purhcase 100,000 units of Dsuvia upon approval. If Dsuvia is approved, it would save countless lives and bring more of our troops back home safely.

Zalviso is a drug/device combination product which is designed to deliver 15 mcg of Sufentanil, a highly potent opioid, this dose is formulated in a non-invasive sublingual form via a proprietary analgesia system. Typically, patients who experience moderate-severe acute pain in hospitals are treated via a IV patients controlled analgesia (NYSEARCA:PCA) which usually utilizes morphine. However, there can be complications relating to this pain treatment option which can sometimes even become deadly. For example, there can be delivery errors due to the mishandling or malfunction of IV PCA pumps. There is also an increased infection risk when using IVs and there is less mobility for patients undergoing IV delivery. Errors regarding IV PCA pumps can be serious and even deadly, it is estimated by some that the total number of health error events related to IV PCA pumps could be in the range from 600,000-2,000,000 per year (reported and unreported). Zalviso could be a much better alternative to stand IV PCA, their delivery system lowers the chance of infections, is non invasive, easier to use, and does not tether a patient to an IV. One of the main benefits that Zalviso has over IV PCA pumps is that Zalviso is pre-programmed which reduces the chance of pump programming errors. Not only can Zalviso be easier to use, but it can be more effective and more safe than IV PCA pumps.

After 3 successful phase 3 trials, AcelRx filed a NDA with the FDA, in a stunning move, the drug was rejected. The FDA requested another phase 3 trial which was designed to evaluate the performance of Zalviso. In their last phase 3 trial, we saw some pretty remarkable data. Zalviso was able to achieve it's primary endpoint, patients who took Zalviso experienced a statistically significant greater SPID-48 (Summed Pain Intensity Difference to Baseline) over patients who took placebo. Their first phase 3 study was used to assess patient opinions on Zalviso versus IV PCA and determine if Zalviso was statistically superior to IV PCA morphine. Both nurses and patients rated Zalviso as superior to IV PCA morphine in terms of ease of care and satisfaction. Zalviso also demonstrated a statistically significant faster reduction in pain intensity compared to IV PCA morphine in the first 4 hours (p<0.007).

Study SPID-48 TOTPAR-48 PGA-48 IAP-309 108.2 102.4 81.1 percent IAP-309 79.6 99.8 77.9 percent IAP-310 105.6 93.3 67.8 percent IAP-311 76.5 91.3 70.2 percent

The chart above shows a comparison of efficacy measures throughout the different trials, it includes metrics such as SPID-48, TOTPAR-48 (Total Pain Relief at 48 Hours) and PGA-48 (Patient Global Assessment with Method of Pain Control at 48 Hours). The PGA percentage was calculated by taking the percent of patients who reported Zalviso as good or excellent after using it.

If the data from their next phase 3 trial is like the data from their previous phase 3 trials, Zalviso will likely be approved. There should be no reason for Zalviso to suddenly under perform in this trial when it has done so well in it's previous trials. IAP-312 will have 315 hospitalized post operative patients who will self administer Zalviso for 24-72 hours and collect information on device usability along with any errors it makes along with standard safety and efficacy measurements. AcelRx has conducted three phase 3 trials already and had plenty of information to design this trial well. With high PGA-48 ratings from both nurses and patients in previous trials, it makes sense to make the correlation that the device is not difficult to use nor tend to make mistakes often. Investors and shareholders should keep in mind that Zalviso has EU regulatory approval too, if a drug is approved in the EU, it has a better chance of also being approved in the US.

Potential Drug Sales Show How Undervalued AcelRx Really Is

Both Zalviso and Dsuvia have the potential to become cash cows for AcelRx because they both fill critical demands in our healthcare system. There is a demand for safer and more efficient opioid delivery systems. AcelRx has built both of their products with the key disadvantages of standard delivery systems in mind, their products address common issues. By addressing issues with IVs and IMs and offering products that can offer solutions to those issues, AcelRx can provide a superior alternate treatment option for patients.

Source

In the European Union, Zalviso has already been used to treat nearly 5,000 patients since regulatory approval. It is being used in more hospitals across the European Union and there has been a sharp increase in patients treated with Zalviso the past few months. The launch has been successful I would say, patients have been treated in at least 153 different hospitals to date.

Source

Zalviso has treated over 4,800 patients (in total) and with more hospitals using Zalviso every quarter, that growth shows no sign of slowing down. AcelRx partnered with Grunenthal in order to commercialize and sell the drug in the European Union, the deal was that AcelRx would get $30 million in cash upfront and an additional $220 million in future potential milestone payments. Grunenthal would take over all commercial activities for Zalviso and in return AcelRx would receive tiered royalty, supply, and trademark payments on net sales in the EU and Australia. In order to raise more capital and not dilute their shareholders, AcelRx made another deal afterwards with PDL Biopharma (PDLI). PDL will receive 75 percent of all European royalties paid out to AcelRx and 80 percent of the first 4 milestone payments AcelRx receives. In return, AcelRx got $65 million in order to finance future clinical trials and other operating activities regarding Zalviso and Dsuvia. Sales of Zalviso could possibly exceed $500 million for the US, with phase 3 data around the corner, AcelRx could have soon have another steady stream of revenue from the United States.

The market potential for Dsuvia is huge, sales at their peak are expected to exceed 1 billion dollars annually in the US alone. There is a huge need for efficiency in emergency departments, pain is the most common reason for emergency department visits, Dsuvia could optimize wait times and address overcrowding issues in the United States. The number of emergency departments in the United States has been decreasing while annual visits are increasing, the need for more efficient treatments is increasing. Dsuvia requires less hospital resources (beds,tubes,staff) and are not given intravenously so there would be no need for an IV. Anywhere from 10-20 percent of the population have some sort of fear of needles as well, so Dsuvia could be a viable alternative for those who are afraid of the needle associated with IVs.

Source

Treating people in pain with Dsuvia is simply more effective then using an IV, people will most likely prefer taking a pill versus getting stabbed by a needle and then being tethered to an IV bag. Dsuvia is less costly, requires less hospital resources, and saves time compared to an IV. Hospitals, especially ones which are overcrowded in urban areas, definitely want their emergency departments to be as efficient as possible. With Dsuvia, that is definitely possible, this potential blockbuster drug could even potentially replace the IV.

The Risks

There is a lot of risk associated with small biotechnology companies such as AcelRx, if both of these catalysts go poorly, shareholders can stand to lose a lot. The biotech sector is considered to be one of the most volatile sectors in the market, there is widespread speculation and the stock prices of these biotech companies can collapse overnight because of impossible to predict binary events. Some people even think that the entire biotech sector is in a bubble like state with overstretched valuations. If Zalviso fails to do well in there upcoming phase 3 trial, the FDA could possibly request another phase 3 trial or just simply reject the drug from approval. Dsuvia also does not have a 100 percent chance of being approved, there is no way to predict what the FDA will do with accuracy. If any one of these two catalysts go wrong, shareholders could lose a lot even if the other one goes well. Before buying shares, it is important to remember that the nature of the biotech industry is known to be very speculative.

If the Zalviso trial goes well or Dsuvia gets approved, there is a likely chance that AcelRx will dilute shareholders in order to raise more capital. Most small biotechs don't even generate any revenue, the ones which do generate revenue like AcelRx rarely have positive cash flow, so they have to dilute their shareholders for capital. A lot of biotechnology companies love to dilute their shareholders after positive share price catalysts to minimize shareholder damage, no matter how much cash on hand AcelRx has, there is always a risk of shareholder dilution. No one can predict with certainty what a company plans to do, you can speculate, but that is extremely risky with biotech companies.

If you look at any random biotechnology company and look at the 5-10 year graph, chances are, it is not pretty. That is often due to the constant dilution shareholders are subjected to, if a biotech needs to raise money, then it needs to turn to it's shareholders. AcelRx does not have positive cash flows so it may need to turn to it's shareholders for marketing costs, production costs and scaling costs in the near future. Even if both catalysts fail to cause the stock to rise, AcelRx could still dilute their shareholders anyways to continue operations.

From a political perspective, due to AcelRx's pipeline, there is some added risk. Both Zalviso and Dsuvia are medical devices which administer Sufentanil, a highly potent opioid. The United States is going through an opioid epidemic right now, people are cracking down on opioid abuse and there is a widespread stigma now against the use of opioids in general. The FDA might be more careful and critical before approving either drug to make sure they do not exacerbate the current opioid abuse crisis. To make matters seemingly worse, Zalviso and Dsuvia are both administered through a medical device. The FDA has been criticized in the past for doing too little research before approving medical devices, pressure from the general public could cause the FDA to be more cautious and skeptical now when looking at medical devices. After all, over 35 medical devices were recalled in 2016 alone for various issues. However, I personally believe the FDA does a great job at not being political when they make decisions. I do not think they consider public backlash or political pressure when making decisions, but some would disagree with me. Political risks, no matter how speculative they may seem, should still always be noted and taken into consideration.

I would not recommend buying AcelRx shares to risk-averse conservative investors who can not handle volatility and uncertainty. Investors need to not only understand the potential upside but also the risk associated with that potential upside, it is critical for investors to understand both sides of any investment.

Conclusion

What makes shares of AcelRx really undervalued is that Dsuvia and Zalviso combined could generate up to $1.7 billion dollars annually for AcelRx. Currently, shares are trading at $2.40, giving AcelRx a market cap of $104.07 million. From a cash perspective, AcelRx has $1.59 in cash and cash equivalents per share so there is a low risk for shareholder dilution. It simply makes no sense for shares to be trading at such a low valuation, especially when you consider the fact that both of their drugs have late term regulatory catalysts coming up soon. Data for Zalviso's final phase 3 trial is due by the end of July, if the data impresses, it clears the path for the eventual FDA approval of Zalviso in the United States. So far, Zalviso has gone through three successful phase 3 trials and has EU approval, if this streak of success continues, it is very likely that Zalviso will be approved in the US as well. The PDUFA data for Dsuvia is just a few months away in October, if the FDA decides to approve Dsuvia, AcelRx could potentially have a blockbuster drug in their hands. Shareholders just need one of these binary events to go well for potentially massive returns, if both go well, then shareholders would strike gold. Whatever happens, the current situation right now creates an investment opportunity with a asymmetric risk/reward ratio. Even if the Zalviso data does not go well, there is still the more important Dsuvia catalyst in October to look forward to. In fact, if the trial does go badly, it would create a great buying opportunity for those who think Dsuvia will be approved in October. If the Zalviso data does disappoint the market, AcelRx's strong cash position gives shareholders a cushion to fall on. We give AcelRx stock a strong buy rating with a price target of $6 dollars, depending on how strong the Zalviso data is, we will adjust our price target accordingly in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACRX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.