Of Dollars, Bonds, Profit And Quantitative Tightening?

Last Time Out

It is usually a disconnect with the field, bad incoming data or skewed perceptions, that precipitates a tactical or strategic error by detached management and investors. After which many scratch their head and ask, "what in the hell were they thinking?" Usually followed by, "Oh, they weren't...." - Of Oil Bears and WalMart (Mayweather) vs. Amazon (McGregor)

Sometimes your the windshield and sometimes your just one of those....

Mosquitos?

Morbid Fascination?

What Spock might say at the Paris cemetery? And putting a Nattering spin on something not so trivial...

Caixin PMI, Chinese private sector small and mid size, 7 month low in April, May below 50 for the first time in 11 months on increased unemployment.

Confirming Dollar Woes: Big Trouble in Little China... Standard Chartered's Chinese PMI hit a 16 month low. Yet, Chinese RMB had its best week vs King Dollar since 2005. Not wholly unrelated, Japan IP tanked -3.3% lowest read since 2011.

The Nattering One was amused with the MSM spin put on last week's UK inflation.... All that "inflation" is because since Brexit ruminations back in 2015, the sterling has taken a POUNDING by the King (Dollar), pun intended. Along with the post commodities flash crash $25 rebound in oil, this has raised the cost of imported goods to the emerald island, while wages are not keeping up, which you can bank on... Coffee, Crude Tea Or Me?

Aside from the misconception that UK inflation is of a healthy type, BOE Carney's comments last week, were taken out of context by the MSM.

Pound jumps as Mark Carney says rate hike debate is building... The Bank of England governor said some removal of monetary stimulus could become necessary. - The Guardian

At the same time, Mario Draghi was quite certain ECB policy is working...

"We can be confident that our policy is working and its full effects on inflation will gradually materialize."

Not to be outdone, Fed Head Yellen chimed in with what could be famous last words....

"Will I say there will never, ever be another financial crisis? No, probably that would be going too far. But I do think we’re much safer and I hope that it will not be in our lifetimes and I don’t believe it will."

Global Contraction?

Despite ECB Draghi's disingenuous jaw boning, Europe is stagnant.

Above, Eurozone Real GDP barely stands 59B Euros above Q4 2007, that's NINE YEARS with average annual growth of 2.5 TENTHS of a percent or .0025. Is that what Draghi means by gradually?

Yet, last two weeks King Dollar was also at a 14 month low vs the Euro. When your the go to for liquidity, you pay the price.

With Eurozone Real GDP growth having declined since 2000 and lower than 2011, Draghi better hope an economy "materialize's" out of thin air and soon. Probably not gonna happen and here's why….

We have seen what is now claimed to be the longest economic expansion of its type, over FIVE years of "recovery". What you see on the balance sheet and statements is a product of financial engineering, viz. stock buybacks, etc. What makes the world go round?

MONEY as in above, Corporate Profits from Current Production and below, Corporate Net Cash Flow.

Newsflash, both are below Q4 2011 levels, as in no growth. How much of that decline could be attributed to oil and energy profits tanking in 2015? When oil went from a bubble of $108 to $29 then back to $53, some reality is going to seep into the numbers.

Spare cash is, from the view inside of boardrooms, better either hoarded or "invested" in share repurchases. Committing to expansion is, under these circumstances (liquidity preferences), the highest risk scenario - meaning high risk and little expected return. - Jeffrey P. Snider

In any event, shrinking profits and cash flow, with all time high PE's? That's not an expansion or recovery, its a massive bubble in the midst of a contraction. Tip o the hat to Jeffrey P. Sniders inspiring missive Near Record Expansion (Really Reduction), which leads us to contemplate a potential...



Bubble Liquidity Gap?

Ceteris paribus, value investors buy more as prices decline, while market cap weighted index funds do exactly the opposite, buy more of what they already hold, at prices rising higher and higher. Price sensitive assets such as bonds, equities and housing are being treated the same as fundamentally sound, safe, liquid asset holdings and cash. A problem with this investment methodology, it only works as long as those asset prices continue to increase. Why? The purchase decision and price paid is based on the assumption that the valuation of the asset at the time of the loan will not decline. - Platform Value: The Fall?

At the end of the day, think debt, leverage, high yield (HYG), mortgage, merger, corporate bond issuance (LQD) and buybacks. If one assumes those stocks are worth more than they were at end of 2011, bully for them and the greater fool they might sell them to.

What if those valuation assumptions (modeled in VAR's - vector autoregression) decline? Like all the leading indicators above, things other than contraband could be going Southbound and fast....





Like Draghi and the central bankers, better hope there's not a wake up call which might include some...



Dollars and Sense on the QT?

Of late, some Forex traders are looking for a stronger Euro vs Dollar (UUP). In the case of UST, primary dealers are required to absorb a certain amount of issuance. With MBS its open season. In either case, somebody buy's them or they sit.

I thought this was about dollars? Alex!!! Let's look at some bond sale factors which could have potential effect on the dollar.

Trebek: what happens when your biggest bond customer STOPS rolling over their bond and MBS purchases to the tune of $10B a month and intends to ramp that GAP up to $50B a month?

Answer: What is a larger float of available bonds for others to purchase and perhaps less bond purchases. If not the number of transactions, then at least the dollar volume thereof (declining prices, rising yields).

Under normal circumstances when bonds get bought, dollars get taken out of circulation. Less dollars, higher dollar. Now consider the answer above, then reverse the last statement. Potential for less dollar volume in bond sales, more dollars floating, lower dollar.

When taking QT (quantitative tightening) be mindful of deleterious side effects, open market effects can include rising yields and lower bond prices, viz. higher cost of loan funds and operating costs, further reducing profits and cash flow. Less loans, less dollars.

In addition to rate diarrhea, economic capital asphyxiation may occur. Fed purchases drain "idle" liquidity, however, bank and private purchases consume dollars which might have been used for other productive purposes viz. loans for investment in expansion and new activity. The resulting deleterious effect? Diminished potential and real GDP. Bank and private purchases, less dollars.

Beware of balance sheet palpitation, constriction and angina. Depending who steps up and if they do, in the case of dealers and commercial banks, precious balance sheet capacity gets squeezed. viz. liquidity and ability to PPT or speculate elsewhere will suffer, and perhaps other holdings might have to be liquidated? Potential for both less and more dollars floating.



Taking Stock or Leaving Bonds?

Bonds (AGG), eurodollar, ROC (rate of change) in monetary velocity and aggregates have been screaming lowered economic expectations for several years. The great monetary policy fueled economic contraction continues unabated. Could the mustard be coming off the hot dog?

Since June 8th NAS, NDX (QQQ), RUT (IWM), SMH, SOX all sent a clear signal that something is astray. YTD commodities have sent a clear signal. More details in History Repeating?, Fed Devil In The Details? and Coffee, Crude Tea or Me?

We have been steadily beating the drum on why the cost of loan funds will rise, and what the effects will be on leverage, debt, housing and the economy. Where's Your Sign?

Note the chart above, the US 30 yr bond yield (TLT), last July 6th a bottom at 2.11%; one year later at 2.90% having just crossed the 50 and 200 dma, with the 10 yr following suit.

In the last two weeks, a global bond pullback in progress of which the "synthetic" effects are spreading into equities viz. margin requirements on leveraged derivative positions are necessitating asset liquidation. Again, bond sales mean additional dollar float and depending on disposition of those dollars, a lower dollar.



FOMC Minutia

Participants noted that, with the process of normalization of the level of the federal funds rate continuing, it would likely become appropriate this year for the Committee to announce and implement a specific timetable for its program of reducing reinvestment of the Federal Reserve's securities holdings. Participants expressed a range of views about the appropriate timing of a change in reinvestment policy. - July 5th Release

No specifics as to WHEN in this release. Perhaps later this year in one of the four meeting announcements or release of minutes, in other words… watch future Fed announcements and minutes very, very closely.

In the meantime, ask you doctor if QT is right for you. What is that large whooshing and snap-crackle-pop sound in the distance? Just some debt ridden Mosquitos getting fried up in a bug zapper?

Mr. Ridgway might advise don't be like Burt... keep your eyes peeled to the sky as it could be a name brand, and remember you really can't complain and Out.





Happy Trails?

Disclaimer?

Market Plays?

